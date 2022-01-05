Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: January 6-17, 2022

jbk_photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (31.Dec) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 01/06 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 01/05) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 15 $61.88 3.49% 5.2% 0.54 02/01 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 16 $94.94 0.83% 12.0% 0.198 02/01 Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 11 $35.34 1.36% 6.5% 0.12 01/19 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 11 $21.03 2.85% 14.7% 0.15 01/21 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 9 $178.14 0.56% 22.0% 2 01/21 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 11 $370.95 0.53% 18.3% 0.49 02/09 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 9 $336.00 0.43% 1.4% 0.36 01/31 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 9 $92.39 2.16% 21.5% 0.5 01/26 Owens Corning (OC) 8 $90.05 1.55% 7.1% 0.35 01/21 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 13 $87.90 1.46% 14.9% 0.32 01/19 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 20 $103.57 1.35% 10.3% 0.35 01/21 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 52 $78.95 2.38% 8.2% 0.47 01/28 First Financial Corporation (THFF) 34 $45.21 2.34% 1.4% 0.53 01/14 Ex-Div Date: 01/07 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 01/06) Brady Corporation (BRC) 37 $54.31 1.66% 1.7% 0.225 01/31 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 9 $31.95 4.01% 7.0% 0.32 01/21 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10 $631.47 0.43% 20.4% 0.68 01/18 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 12 $69.71 2.58% 10.9% 0.45 02/01 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 16 $37.98 4.32% 7.5% 0.41 01/28 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 28 $474.97 0.52% 13.4% 0.62 01/24 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 9 $40.50 0.69% 13.6% 0.07 01/24 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 6 $77.76 3.24% 9.1% 0.89 01/31 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 13 $59.90 2.42% 4.5% 0.363 01/31 Universal Corporation (UVV) 51 $56.14 5.56% 7.9% 0.78 02/07 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 18 $52.44 4.88% 2.1% 0.64 02/01 Ex-Div Date: 01/10 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 01/07) Culp, Inc. (CULP) 10 $10.02 4.59% 8.7% 0.115 01/19 Ex-Div Date: 01/12 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 01/11) Accenture plc (ACN) 11 $407.21 0.95% 9.4% 0.97 02/15 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 9 $95.60 1.26% 23.0% 0.3 01/27 Ex-Div Date: 01/13 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 01/12) AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 10 $135.42 4.16% 17.9% 1.41 02/15 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 9 $139.04 1.35% 11.6% 0.47 02/15 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 9 $49.27 3.25% 12.0% 0.4 01/31 City Holding Company (CHCO) 11 $82.42 2.91% 6.3% 0.6 01/31 EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 5 $91.16 3.29% 19.2% 0.75 01/28 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 30 $207.46 2.29% 9.5% 1.19 02/04 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 13 $230.69 0.94% 9.6% 0.54 01/28 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 15 $239.73 0.69% 3.8% 0.415 01/31 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 12 $226.13 1.92% 4.6% 1.088 01/31 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 30 $79.73 2.18% 11.2% 0.435 01/31 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 22 $26.26 4.27% 4.7% 0.28 02/01 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 12 $30.44 3.02% 13.8% 0.23 01/31 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 13 $243.58 1.28% 11.0% 0.78 01/31 Ex-Div Date: 01/14 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 01/13) Graco Inc. (GGG) 24 $78.68 1.07% 11.3% 0.21 02/02 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5 $17.10 1.73% 11.1% 0.025 01/31 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 56 $49.13 2.12% 11.1% 0.26 02/15 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 22 $23.19 3.36% 6.5% 0.195 02/01 Ex-Div Date: 01/18 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 01/17) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 11 $164.35 1.51% 8.9% 0.62 02/02 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 60 $255.51 1.25% 17.3% 0.8 02/02 Ex-Div Date: 01/19 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 01/18) Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 28 $207.00 2.14% 6.8% 1.11 02/18 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9 $234.03 0.56% 21.4% 0.325 03/01

Previous Post: Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 30-January 7, 2022

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. This elegant and effective system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

By assigning quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates, we could screen the highest-quality candidates. The shortlist below are stocks with quality scores of 23 or higher.

We present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots.

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. BMY is trading at a discounted valuation below the fair value range, and ACN is trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range. GD and MA trade within the fair value range.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Three of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%, the exception being BMY. As for stronger recent performances, ACM and GD have higher 1-year TTRs than 3-year TTRs.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

BUY is the only shortlist stock offering a yield above 2.5%, while one shortlist stock has a double-digit percentage 5-year dividend growth rate: MA.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

Let's consider Dividend Contender MA today.

MA, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MA was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

MA is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields only 0.53% at $370.95 per share and has an impressive 5-year DGR of 18.3%. Over the past 10 years, MA easily outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

MA delivered total returns of 1,001% versus SPY's 353%, a margin of 2.84-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, MA's outperformance is even more significant, with total returns over this period of 8,567% versus SPY's 496%. That's a margin of 17.27-to-1!

Here is a chart showing MA's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

MA's dividend growth history is a model of consistency, something I love to see from stocks I own! A minor issue to note is the company appears to be decelerating its dividend growth rate, with its latest increase being 11.4%. Of course, any double-digit percentage is fine by me!

Here is a chart of MA's earnings growth history:

The company’s earnings took a beating in FY2020 due to the fears about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears that analysts are expecting a strong recovery, considering the earnings estimates for FY 2021 through FY 2023!

MA's payout ratio of 23% is "very low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

MA's dividend is considered Very Safe and the company has ample room to continue with double-digit percentage increases for many years to come!

Let's now look at MA's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($1.96) by the stock's 5-year average yield (0.55%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $356 based on MA's dividend yield history.

For reference, Finbox.com's FV is $336, and Morningstar's FV is $352, and Simply Wall St's FV is $398.

My own FV estimate of MA is $381.

The average of the five fair value estimates is $365. Given the stock's current share price of $370.95, it would appear that MA is trading at a discount of about 2.6%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering MA:

Conclusion: MA is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a discounted valuation. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay up 5% above my fair value estimate, putting my Buy Below price at is $400 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $343 is more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending MA or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.