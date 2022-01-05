da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) is a company that develops and sells diagnostic solutions to organ transplant patients and medical professionals all over the world. The company has developed a set of end-to-end solutions to help all participants in the organ transplant market, including digital waitlist management solutions prior to a transplant, non-invasive testing/diagnostics to assess the post-transplant risk of injury, AI and machine learning solutions to assess the risk of transplant rejection, and finally organ surveillance solutions for continued post-transplant monitoring both in healthcare facilities and at home. CDNA’s main services include-

AlloMap Heart is a non-invasive diagnostic test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart function for transplant recipients.

AlloSure Heart is a blood test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

AlloSure Kidney is a diagnostic test for noninvasive transplant surveillance, providing a direct measure of possible organ injury.

AlloSeq HCT – For DNA and cellular matching

AlloSure Lung – is a diagnostic test for noninvasive transplant surveillance, providing a direct measure of Lung injury.

Recent Developments

Since our previous recommendation of CDNA in mid-2021, CareDx received a civil investigatory demand (CID) from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) asking for documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The Department of Justice is looking into the company's kidney testing and phlebotomy offerings. Additionally, the Securities and Exchange Commission also served a subpoena to CareDx. The SEC is launching its own investigation into the issues raised in the DOJ's CID. The company also noted that its public-reporting methods are being investigated by the SEC.

Although both of these developments have taken a significant bite out of CDNA’s stock price, there are reasons to believe the longer-term investment case remains on track.

Updated Investment Case

While the DOJ and SEC proceedings are certainly events to keep an eye on, early reports from industry observers and analysts are that these developments are not seen as items that will drastically change CDNA’s prior results or future financial fortunes. Instead, it’s believed that the investigations are related to ongoing legal battles between CareDx and Natera (NTRA). In order to scan blood samples for cell-free DNA fragments which are used to notify clinicians when a transplanted organ is under attack, CareDx uses patented technology licensed from the University of Stanford. Over the last 3 years, Natera and CareDx have filed several lawsuits and legal motions against each other for patent infringement. Industry observers now believe the government information requests are likely tied to the set of legal battles.

From a financial standpoint, however, the core growth thesis for CareDx remains intact – quarterly revenue grew 42% YoY vs. Q3 2020 to $76M. Further, the long-term revenue trend remains in an upward growth trajectory as shown in the chart below.

Additionally, CDNA has beaten analyst consensus revenue estimates in 11 of the last 12 quarters, further highlighting the company’s overall growth story.

In addition to the sales growth success, CDNA continues to scale its business. Gross Margins remain strong and have stabilized above 67% over the last 5 quarters. More recently, management has outlined a plan to further improve gross margins, with a target of achieving a 75%+ GM.

Moving down the P&L, analysts and management continue to signal that the company will flip to net profitability in 2022.

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow are also both trending in the right direction for CDNA, having been positive in 5 of the last 6 quarters. Cash flow yields are expected to increase significantly as the company scales its business in 2022 and beyond. The company also has plenty of cash to fund future growth with over $350M listed on the balance sheet as of Q3 and no long-term debt or debt payments to take away from that cash hoard.

Outside of the financials, growth prospects for the company’s products/services remain strong. Management believes the TAM for CDNA’s solutions is $12 billion, while some analysts have pegged it as high as $15 billion. Either way, there’s ample room for continued growth, especially when considering that CDNA’s offerings are safer, less invasive, more efficient and effective than traditional approaches (biopsies).

Looking more specifically at growth drivers, management believes there are several areas that are ripe for expansion. To begin with, CDNA is continuing to increase testing volumes with existing customers. CDNA management feels there is sufficient room to scale up testing volumes on its existing products and services as more clients and end-users become aware of the company's offerings. A big part of the growth story is also around expanding into neighboring markets. The next key testing/diagnostic opportunity is AlloSure Lung, while AlloSure Liver is in the preliminary review phase. Both solutions are expected to be meaningful contributors to the company’s operations over the next few years. Thus far, it has been a promising start for AlloSure Lung, with 20+ organ transplant centers using the product as of October 2021. Furthermore, while the United States currently accounts for over 90% of the company's total revenue today, management feels that the Europe and Rest of World areas also provide expansion opportunities as the company secures additional regulatory approvals. Overall, Management is hyper-focused on continuing to build the company into a complete platform for organ transplant monitoring solutions, as shown in the chart below.

Essentially, CDNA is moving from being a company that historically focused on monitoring and surveying organ transplants to being more of an end-to-end provider for the industry. The company is in the early stages of building products and capabilities to serve organ transplant labs with capabilities like pre-transplant genetic matching solutions. Additionally, CDNA has invested heavily in recent years in digital transplant solutions which store and analyze organ data aimed at organizing transplant administrative efforts and delivering more personalized services to customers and patients.

All of these efforts appear to be paying off for CareDx. In Q3 2021, total testing volumes increased 86% YoY despite the company facing COVID and Delta variant headwinds throughout the quarter. The company also served a record 40,000 patients in Q3. Between these tailwinds and the growth opportunities described above, management is guiding toward record revenues of $293 million or higher for 2021.

Updated Investment Risks

A complete discussion on risks can be found in our original article covering the CareDx investment opportunity at this link. The most pressing issue now is around any impacts the SEC and DOJ investigations could potentially have on CareDx. Additionally, on 9/29/21, a federal court ruled in favor upholding 3 of Natera’s patents in the ongoing litigation between the 2 companies. If this ruling continues to be upheld in higher courts, CDNA could be on the hook for significant financial settlement payments, but it’s unlikely the company would be forced to cease operations completely.

Another area that is not clear at the moment is whether any of the company’s new product efforts in the Lung or Liver segments could be impacted by the legal issues. Any restrictions placed on CDNA’s solutions in these areas would also hamper the growth thesis.

Valuation & Recommendation

As a high-growth company that’s approaching profitability, the price-to-sales ratio is a reasonable valuation metric. Prior to the governmental inquires, CDNA had been trading in 13x-15x in Q3 of 2021. At present, CDNA’s market cap is $2.4 billion, implying a P/S of 8x, against expected 2021 total sales of $293M. In this author’s view, an 8.0x multiple establishes a reasonable floor at the moment given the uncertainty surrounding the inquires.

In the go-forward bull case, assuming the inquires and legal issues are clear by the middle of next year, it would be reasonable to see the P/S rise to more normal levels of around 13.0x. Additionally, assuming 25% sales growth next year (for a total of $375M), then CDNA could reach a market cap of $4.8 billion. Effectively, a nearly 100% return for investors.

In the bear case, CDNA retains an 8.0x multiple but sales growth decelerates to 10% next year as a result of possible government injunctions for certain products. Although this is viewed as an unlikely scenario in this author’s opinion, it likely results in the valuation being largely unchanged in clocking in around $2.6 billion.

For potential investors that are comfortable with the risk, CDNA offers an opportunity for a strong return on investment over the next year. As a side note, Cathie Wood’s funds have invested heavily in CDNA since the government inquiries came to light. Wood’s funds also appear to believe that the issues surrounding CDNA are temporary.

Conclusion

At present, CDNA is in the middle of addressing inquiries from the DOJ and SEC. Receipt of these inquires has created short-term pressures and uncertainty on its stock price. Despite the inquiries, the long-run investment case does not appear to be impaired. CDNA has market-leading end-to-end organ transplant diagnostic solutions including digital waitlist management solutions before a transplant, non-invasive testing/diagnostics to assess post-transplant risk of injury, AI and machine learning solutions to assess the risk of transplant rejection, and finally organ surveillance solutions for continued post-transplant monitoring both at healthcare facilities and the home. Long-run demand for these solutions is not likely to be impacted by the inquiries. Meanwhile, the company has multiple growth opportunities to pursue including expanding its current market share, releasing new products and services, and capitalizing on global expansion possibilities down the road. Investors that are willing to wait out the short-term issues will have the opportunity to capitalize on the longer-term upside in CDNA’s stock.