Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images News

This article was co-produced by Wolf Report.

Wolf Report is now affiliated with iREIT on Alpha and Dividend Kings, and he has extensive experience with European stocks. We're happy to provide readers with more content that appears to be resonating well on Seeking Alpha.

Let’s look at another European company worth highlighting, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK: HENKY). It’s one of those businesses you rarely hear of, but that's intrinsically important to many other producers.

(Source: Henkel)

This predominantly chemicals company has a near 150-year history. It averages revenue of nearly €20 billion annually at margins of €1.5 net income. And it employs nearly 53,000 people across the world.

BASF (OTCQX: BASFY) is probably the best chemical major in terms of total potential upside. But Henkel is available at a significantly safer risk-reward ratio despite having a somewhat lower yield at this time.

Its business is split into:

Adhesive technologies, including sealants, coatings, and compounds with brands like Loctite, Technomelt, Teroson, Bonderite, Pritt, Ceresit, and Pattex. Beauty & Care, including hair, body, skin, and oral care products. It serves both retail and professional markets with brands like Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss. Laundry & Home Care, with brands like Persil, Purex, Sun, Vernel/Silan, and Somat/Glist.

For the first category, Henkel is the world’s largest provider. For the second, it’s in competition for that title. And as for the third?

Some of those brands have individual net sales revenue of €1 billion per brand. Plus, Henkel gets to brag about “revolutionizing laundry” in 1907. That’s when it designed sodium perborate detergent, which is easier on both cloth and those trying to clean it.

So you could say this company is a pretty big deal.

Henkel - The Inner Workings of a “Chemical” Company

Henkel also isn’t afraid to foray into specialized areas. For proof of that, consider its entry into the Islamic market using Persil abaya shampoo and Persil Black Gel soaps and cleaners. They’re specifically made for the traditional garments worn by tens of millions of women.

Now, the adhesive business is still Henkel’s largest at almost €9 billion worth of annual sales revenue. Some €6.7 billion comes from its laundry/homecare unit. And the beauty category brings in about another €4 billion.

No segment is exactly small, but Henkel adhesives and coatings are exceptionally popular – used in packaging, consumer goods, craftsmanship, electronics, industrials, and automotives.

(Source: Henkel)

It operates with typical margins of 15%-19%. And with the increased focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns and convenience packaging in consumer goods – as well as for professionals to handle them – demand for better products is high.

This segment is also probably one of the most resilient and least peer-impacted. That’s because the stickiness of its products (no pun intended) is based on more than the pricing of its products.

Beauty and care, meanwhile, is Henkel’s most complicated area. Around 70% of those sales come from its hair products and 26% from skincare. Meanwhile, its top brands represented more than 85% of them… with the Schwarzkopf name making up more than half of 2020’s.

Yet it faces a very high degree of competition, some of which Henkel could incidentally buy out. It is a merger and acquisition (M&A)-heavy operator that knows how to make a deal.

As-is though, its peers include major names like L’Oréal (OTCPK: LRLCF) that generate not only similar or better margins, but also significantly higher sales.

Moreover, there are also more market cycles to consider here. So, overall, there’s just less to be impressed with in this area.

More About Henkel’s Business Segments

Moving on to laundry and homecare, this is an area that Wolf Report really appreciates.

It's dull, admittedly, but it continues to deliver respectable margins and good sales. Plus, the pandemic was a major positive catalyst for the segment.

(Source: Henkel)

Naturally.

Henkel saw organic sales growth of nearly 6%, with 15% margins. And sales in emerging markets rose even more.

Its brands here are far more fragmented than in Beauty, with the top 10 only accounting for 65% of sales. But the biggest by far here is Persil, which is worth €1.2 billion in terms annually.

As for competition, Unilever (UL) and Essity (OTCPK: ESSYY) are definitely worth mentioning. Though Wolf Report would be careful weighing paper-product companies too heavily on a public comp basis given their somewhat different dynamics.

Speaking of such, its adhesives products compete with international peers like 3M (MMM), Avery Dennison (AVY), Arkema Group (OTCPK: ARKAY), and Sika AG (OTCPK:SXYAY).

So, all around, it’s difficult to really find relevant peers, which complicates valuations and forecasts somewhat. Even so, it's important to mention that Henkel boasts sector-leading margins of 18%-19% for that core segment compared to the typical 13%-14%.

Henkel’s Current Trajectory Looks Bright

Here’s where we have to admit that Henkel was a late bloomer to digitization. It made no real effort in this regard until 2016… with no real emphasis on it until the new CEO came around. in 2020.

Plus, it underspent on its marketing budget and is now left with some brands and products even it wants to sell off.

During 2005-2019, Henkel focused on trimming operations to be leaner and more profitable. But it's obvious the board wasn’t impressed with the results, hence why it went through two CEOs during that time. Not to mention the new one’s strategy.

To give due credit, the past strategies did reduce Henkel’s number of brands from 1,000 to less than 300. But now it’s ready to re-emphasize marketing, launch new products, and focus on innovation.

Its top 10 brands are still expected to generate around 50% of company sales. But this latest approach has already seen good results in the adhesive segment.

Here are a few other things Wolf Report really likes about it:

Its adhesives sales enjoy a very high moat. Contracts are typically built on trust in that world. So once a company starts using Henkel, it’s probably going to stick with it – especially considering the producer’s trendsetting reputation.

It’s delivered earnings at a very solid rate even through troubled times – part of why S&P gives it a long-term credit rating of "A" and stable outlook. And Moody’s gives it an "A2." Henkel’s dividend is therefore extremely well-covered by earnings and very reliable – which isn’t that common in Europe.

(Source: Tikr.com)

Even its more problematic and peer-impacted segments involve extremely well-known brands that should remain long-term cash flow generators. Even in times of slightly negative performance, they remain fundamentally attractive.

Though, naturally, that’s not to say it’s a perfect company…

Risks and Headwinds to Consider

It’s probably accurate to say that Henkel has suffered some stagnation in recent years.

It rested on its laurels far too long. And its beauty definitely needs a touchup to remain attractive over the long term.

Plus, Henkel is a German KGaA. That means its family shareholders have massive influence over its direction… until at the very least 2033.

This arrangement comes with some positives, such as a potential higher dividend safety. But it's uncertain how well the family's goals and remaining shareholder/management goals align over the long term.

And in the short-term. Henkel massively underperformed the market in 2021. It even had to issue a profit warning and guide lower late in the year.

(Source: AlphaValue)

With that said, its current sales trends are actually firmly positive with strong 3.5% year-over-year organic growth. That’s largely driven by price increases, but even without those, it comes in at 1.9%.

Adhesive technologies rose 7% year-over-year last quarter, and laundry and homecare climbed 2%. The only negative segment was beauty, which fell 3%. That makes sense considering how the hair salon market alone was shut down for too much of the year.

The current 2021 guidance is for 6%-8% organic sales growth… though Henkel itself does expect earnings to come in at the very low end of the guidance range with a low margin range of 13.5% due to higher input costs.

We also can’t forget that supply chain issuers are worse than ever. So, despite high product demands from all industrial areas, things remain very tight in this regard.

Plus, input and feedstock costs are higher than ever… and expected to get higher still in the next two quarters.

From the Henkel Horse’s Mouth

However, as previously stated, Henkel is innovating these days. Consider what CEO Carsten Knobel said on the company’s Q3-21 call:

“We further strengthened our contribution toward a circular economy in the automotive industry with our new debondable hotmelt that enables cost-efficient repair of individual LED panels in the latest generation of LED headlamps. Until now, you had to change the complete car headlamp in case of a malfunction. “We also developed color-matched adhesives for seamless designs in the fast-growing market of mobile phones and wearable devices. With our solution, we don't only enable attractive product designs but also ensure superior waterproofing and drop performance. “And we introduced a new solution that facilitates a sustainable paperboard packaging in the beverage can industry. This innovative packaging solution has a lower carbon footprint than its alternatives, reducing the CO 2 equivalent by around 50%. The applied solution from our Technomelt range also has best-in-class recyclability properties.”

Remember that’s all while being hampered by factors mostly outside of its control.

Wolf Report’s biggest issue with Henkel is the impact of input cost increases in terms of company margins. That’s something all companies are facing, of course, but he wants to see Henkel maintain its class-leading numbers here.

For the time being, product cost increases have matched input cost increases.

Naturally, pricing power for professional customers is far easier to handle than for consumer customers. It’s a question of pricing elasticity and discussions with retailers for the latter.

As for consumer pricing elasticity though, we have very little visibility. All we know is it’s not alone in dealing with the effects.

Quoting CFO Marco Swoboda from the last earnings call:

“When we look at Henkel in the first nine months, we did record globally an all-time high of supply disruptions or force majeures that basically our suppliers do declare. And that number has reached even now in the first nine months a number of 1,300. “… that compares with a number of maybe 100 – around 150 incidents in a normal year. So dramatic uplift. And that's even more than in the COVID year 2020, where we had roughly 600 supply disruptions. So worldwide, it's a really challenging environment that we're operating in.”

That it is.

Assessing Henkel’s Valuation and Expectations

So far, we’ve given you a very split picture of Henkel. So let’s be clear about its advantages.

With the exception of its beauty segment, Henkel runs a superb business in very resilient markets. It's a leader in moat-heavy business areas that are absolutely crucial for the ongoing societal shift we’re caught up in.

So, despite what can be described as one of the most challenging operating environments in a long while… Henkel will still manage sales increases for the year.

Small ones, yes, but still increases. And it will probably manage to keep earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at the €3 billion level. Current analyst estimates range from €3 billion to -3.4 billion.

As for the company's segment-specific issues, they’re worth keeping an eye on. But Wolf Report doesn’t see them being long-term disruptive.

Wolf Report still maintains a very conservative discounted cash flow model. He expects a cash flow growth rate of slightly under 2% despite how demand for Henkel’s products should be higher than ever.

Again, that’s just to be conservative.

Yet even then and with an increasing capex/sales ratio … its discounted cash flow valuation shows a target that's significantly above the current level.

And if we model for a more positive growth rate while Henkel keeps its capex low, that model quickly rises above €100 per share, as opposed to below €85, which we're seeing otherwise.

As previously stated, finding peers for Henkel isn't easy considering its range of products. But compared to beauty and home-cleaning product companies like Unilever and L’Oréal, it’s incredibly cheap.

We’re talking about a 16x average price-to-earnings and an enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA of 10x. Yet its “peers” range from 19x-45x for P/E.

Even compared to majors such as 3M, Henkel is cheaper in that regard.

Wolf Report believes the ADR Henky’s valuation – which represents 25% of an ordinary share – illustrates the company’s valuation journey quite well.

(Source: FAST graphs)

Valuation Continued…

Based on current trends, even on a 15x forward P/E ratio based on average EPS growth of 5.63% until 2023… Henkel would generate market-beating returns of 10.5% at this point. And that’s coming from negative momentum and pressure despite good expectations.

If we allow for sector-relevant P/E multiples of 16x-20x, possible returns rise to 11%-28% on the higher end.

For the record, 20x P/E was where Henkel was in early 2021, when trends were better. In good times, it can trade almost twice as high as current levels… with 10-year all-time highs of over €125 per share for the native listing. And the company has, despite recent negatives, more or less outperformed the market for the past 17 years.

(Source: Tikr.com)

It’s now trading at a discount despite earnings expectations and demand forecasts showing a completely different picture. This leads Wolf Report to firmly take a stance that there is upside in Henkel.

His conservative cash flow growth rates and higher capex gives him an €85 target. Though even he admits he’s the "odd man out" there.

S&P Global analysts expect up to €114, with an average of around €90. And that’s down since the company gave its profit warning.

And equity analysts such as AlphaValue show an average weighted price target of €87. In which case, Henkel is looking at a 26.6% upside from today's price.

AlphaValue also indicates that the dividend should continue to grow this year and again in 2023.

(Source: AlphaValue)

In Conclusion…

In short, Henkel’s comparative underperformance despite strong demand could be a good opening. Wolf Report, for one, doesn’t see its comparatively smaller headwinds being a significant cause for long-term concern.

In fact, all of its major headwinds are industry-wide.

By investing in the world's most significant adhesive industry though – and one with a strong complementary detergent/laundry segment and a decent beauty segment – you're getting a 2.6% yield. Not the greatest, admittedly, but good enough.

You're also getting a potential longer-term upside of between 15%-30%... enhanced by the negative trend Henkel has been in for some time now. Likely catalysts for a turnaround are earnings beats and margin improvements/stabilization, which are expected between now and 2023.

Wolf Report is buying in. How about you?

(Source: Author's Calculations)