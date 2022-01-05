CUHRIG/E+ via Getty Images

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has been touting sizeable increases in revenue in 2021. The trust increased its dividend in August to $0.09 per unit from $0.05 per unit in the year prior. Mesabi said its ability to pass along more profits to shareholders was boosted by increased prices for iron ore products and a higher volume of shipments from the ore processing plant using ore mined on Mesabi’s royalty-tied property (Peter Mitchell Mine).

Mesabi also won an arbitration case against the operator of Peter Mitchell Mine. The trust was awarded nearly $3 million in October for under compensation from royalties in 2019 and 2020, plus interest.

When considering these current stories about Mesabi Trust, we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. While increases in revenue can boost earnings in the short term, the arbitration dispute over royalties earned from Mesabi’s property could be an early warning sign of more trouble business relations ahead, which will have a long-standing negative effect for Mesabi.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if MSB is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 71/100. Therefore, Mesabi Trust is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. MSB has high scores for ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has mediocre scores for 10 Year Price Per Share. It has low scores for Earnings per share, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that MSB seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been inconsistent at increasing over the last 10 years. Share price decreased from 2012 to 2016. Prices increased in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and then dipped again in 2020 before climbing in 2021. Overall, share price average has grown by about 145% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.47%. This is a substantial return, especially considering the additional dividend that Mesabi pays.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. Earnings history shows peaks and valleys, but the year-to-year earnings volatility has been relatively gradual. Basically, earnings were on a decreasing trend over the first 5 years of the chart, then were on an increasing trend during the most recent 5 years.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, MSB is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has fluctuated over the past five years including a large jump 2018 and notable declines in 2020 and 2021. Noting those variances, it’s more reliable to focus on the average ROE over that time period instead. Five-year average ROE is exceptionally good at around 226%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, MSB easily meets my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 86 metals and mining companies is 2.67%.

Therefore, Mesabi Trust’s 5-year average of 226.5% and current ROE of 165.4% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital is a similar story to ROE with a significant increase in 2018 and a large decrease in 2020. Five-year average ROIC is very good at around 225%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, MSB easily passes this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been extremely high and stable over the last five years with less than a 1 point difference from the high and low points. Five-year GMP is excellent at around 99%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, MSB has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. It’s worth noting the rare nature of a nearly 100% gross margin for a company. In the case of Mesabi it can be explained by the unique operating rules under which the “Trust” operates. The company is a royalty trust that earns all of its income from an iron mine in Minnesota. And Mesabi doesn’t actually mine on that site. It earns royalties on the sale of ore pellets mined by another company which essentially pays to use the property. Since the primary function of the company is collecting royalties, its relative costs are low and margin high. This also helps to explain why the company’s ROE and ROIC have extremely high numbers when compared with other mining-related companies.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that Mesabi Trust does not carry any long-term debt. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

MSB’s Current Ratio of 2.93 is satisfactory, indicating that it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so MSB exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company is debt-free and the trust is well prepared to generate future profits. In the short-term the company’s financial situation is solid and stable.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 5.6 indicates that MSB might be selling at a low price when comparing MSB’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of MSB has typically been between 10.8 and 11.7, so this indicates that MSB could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to MSB’s average historical PE Ratio range. In essence, MSB is trading at about half of its normal PE ratio.

MSB currently pays a dividend of 11.02%. As noted earlier, as essentially the collector of royalties with limited expenses, Mesabi Trust is well-positioned to pass along significant dividends to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

Mesabi Trust is a unique stock in a unique current situation. Therefore, determining the value of its stock is quite challenging and honestly an educated guess mixed with speculation for anyone.

Therefore, first I’m going to provide a valuation based on the past 10 years performance. Then I’ll provide a much more conservative valuation analysis which takes into consideration Mesabi Trust’s current dilemma.

For the first valuation analysis, I will be using the 2021 EPS of 1.78. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, MSB is overpriced.

If MSB continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If MSB continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If MSB continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If MSB continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If MSB continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to MSB’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, MSB is fairly priced.

If MSB continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $19 per share versus its current price of about $27, this would indicate that Mesabi Trust is overpriced.

A More Conservative Valuation Analysis

Now I’ll provide a much more conservative valuation analysis which includes the possibility that Mesabi royalty payments will be much lower in the future, following statements by the mine’s operator (Cleveland-Cliffs). Cleveland Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, who operates Northshore said "The royalty component at Northshore is absurdly high. ... And that's why we're moving from the Northshore with a very bad royalty structure to Minorca," Goncalves added, "And we're going to keep Northshore idle every now and then."

Goncalves continued "I will not use iron ore from the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt, Minnesota, because I don't want to pay that royalty. And it's my decision to use the iron ore from another location. So, I use iron ore from another location."

The ore mined from Peter Mitchell Mine where Northshore Mining operates, is where Mesabi Trust basically makes all its money and how shareholders are paid dividends. So, any loss of production at the Northshore is a direct hit to Mesabi and its shareholders. Therefore, in this second valuation analysis I will reduce Mesabi’s earnings accordingly to mimic a loss in earnings if Goncalves follows through with his words to reduce production at Northshore.

In the first valuation analysis, I used the 2021 EPS of $1.78. For the second analysis, I will reduce the earnings to the lowest EPS data for the past 10 years. This would have been an EPS of $0.65 in 2016. This is just a conservative guess of how low Mesabi Trust’s earnings could go if Goncalves greatly reduces production at Northshore. Below are the results of this more conservative valuation.

This analysis shows a much lower average valuation of around $7 per share versus its current price of about $27, this would also indicate that Mesabi Trust is very much overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Mesabi Trust is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are exceptional, including ROE, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent.

The dividend situation is extremely attractive for long-term dividend-focused investors since the stock pays a huge dividend and the investment has been low risk because the income is derived from royalties, without expensive costs of employees, capital expenditures, or operating expenses.

Now for the bad part. Both valuation analyses show that the stock is currently overpriced. If Cleveland-Cliffs reduces production from Peter Mitchell Mine (where Northshore operates) and hence royalty payments to Mesabi Trust, then the stock could potentially have a single-digit valuation.

At this point, there is much speculation. Mesabi Trust has stated that "Cliffs has not notified Mesabi Trust of any of the aforementioned operational changes," and "Separately, Cliffs has not recently requested any changes to the royalty structure and has historically failed to engage in meaningful negotiations requested by Mesabi Trust to address the interpretation of the royalty structure."

Another interesting tidbit is that “Goncalves has frequently used earnings calls as a bully pulpit”. While some feel that Goncalves is just using this situation as a bargaining tactic, others feel that Cleveland-Cliffs isn’t bluffing.

One thing is certain. I personally see more risk than upside. From my objective and un-invested point of view, Mesabi Trust is currently overpriced if Cleveland-Cliffs keeps running Peter Mitchell Mine as years past, and it will be even more overpriced if Peter Mitchell Mine production is reduced or worse (closed).

While a double-digit dividend with low-to-no business expenses had me initially excited, I’m passing on Mesabi Trust to avoid a worst-case scenario.