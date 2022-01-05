AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Columbia Bank and Umpqua - The $50 Billion Merger

It came to my attention back in October that Columbia Bank (COLB) and Umpqua Bank (UMPQ) would agree to merge, creating a $50 billion bank. John currently holds shares of UMPQ (and I was previously employed by them roughly 2.5 years ago). I have a favorable view of both institutions and I see a strong value play in combining the strong business lending capabilities of COLB and UMPQ's strong residential mortgage (this includes a wide array of conventional and specialty products like construction loans). The way I see it, the merger has the opportunity to make a more well-balanced institution and they expect to eliminate $135 million in non-interest expenses.

The merger will roll the new entity over into COLB as the surviving ticker symbol with UMPQ shareholders receiving .6 shares for each share of UMPQ held.

Interestingly enough, we have seen COLB shares plunge to a 52-week-low while UMPQ maintains the expected 60% of COLB share price based on the share exchange ratio.

As with any merger, there is going to be quite a bit of uncertainty with store closures (the two banks have very similar footprints that are heavily rooted in Oregon and Washington). When I was working at Umpqua management took steps to close a significant number of branches (311 branches at the end of 2017 down to 234 branches currently).

UMPQ is currently held primarily for its high dividend yield even though it lacks the potential for any meaningful increases (the same $.21/share per quarter dividend goes back to September of 2018). COLB on the other hand has a smaller dividend yield but has previously demonstrated that it has no problem paying special dividends when it has the ability to do so. COLB also has a track record of increasing its regular quarterly dividend with an 11-year track record of consistent increases (accompanied by special dividends as the icing on the cake). If we include the occasional special dividend it puts the yield of UMPQ and COLB on par with one another based on current stock price.

We plan to continue holding UMPQ shares into the merger (I am also personally long UMPQ stock). Anyone who is interested in reading an excellent analysis should check out the following article Avoiding Columbia Bank For Now: Expect Umpqua Merger Disruption To Create Further Opportunity by Richard Parsons. Richard provides a phenomenal overview of the merger supported by historical trends/data.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane officially decided to retire on December 31, 2020. She is now collecting social security as her primary source of income.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. These investments primarily consist of minimal risk and minimal yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

John and Jane requested my help after we discovered that their financial advisor was charging excessive fees and engaging in trades that appeared to be more favorable to the advisor than it was to John and Jane. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is a secondary characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of November.

Dividend and Distribution Increases

One company increased its dividend/distribution or paid a special dividend during the month of November in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

WestRock Company (WRK)

WestRock - In Q2-2020 WRK decided to cut its dividend from $.47/share per quarter to a $.20/share per quarter. At the time this was a pretty dramatic change from the earnings calls where the dividend was suggested to be safe, and that growth was a top priority from management. For investors who were willing to take a little risk WRK proved to be an excellent investment even with a sizeable dividend decrease.

WRK has deleveraged during this time by more than $2 billion and is closing on a total debt load that is comparable to the amount held prior to the KapStone merger at the end of 2019. Based on current estimates I expect to see Free-Cash-Flow increase over the next few years which should allow management more room to allocate capital appropriately (in the form of investments or dividends). I personally like WRK shares under $40 based on the current economic environment.

The dividend was increased from $0.24/share per quarter to $0.25/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4.2% and a new full-year payout of $1.00/share compared with the previous $.96/share. This results in a current yield of 2.25% based on a share price of $44.36.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 34 different positions in John's Traditional IRA and 21 different positions in his Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of November.

Source: Charles Schwab

As mentioned in the previous November articles (Taxable and Jane's Accounts) it should come as no surprise that we eliminated Orion Office REIT (ONL) because we are not interested in the kind of office exposure it provides. We ended up eliminating Regions Financial (RF) to help make room for non-financial investments (John already has pretty high exposure to the US and Canadian banking industry). RF was the logical choice because I really haven't maintained coverage on it in recent quarters and I don't see much upside for the rally that began around September 2021. The image below represents the realized gain-loss of this transaction.

Source: Charles Schwab

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Roth IRA during the month of November.

Source: Charles Schwab

Several sales took place in the Roth IRA with the only position being eliminated going to AT&T (T) to help reduce total exposure across all of John and Jane's accounts. As for the other sales I was focused on trimming back shares with a high-cost basis. The most significant development comes from the sale of Walgreens stock because we have decided to continue parring back this position and even potentially eliminating it. There are simply way too many headwinds in the pharmacy world (reimbursement rates are low and industry consolidation is happening quickly). With the lackluster dividend growth and mounting challenges, we have decided to begin the process of exiting this position. The image below represents the realized gain-loss of this transaction.

Source: Charles Schwab

November Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

Income for the month of November was up modestly for John's Traditional and Roth IRA. The average monthly income for the Traditional IRA is expected to be $1,081.06/month (3.1% higher than the 2020 average) and the Roth IRA coming in at $571.32/month (-1.3% lower than the 2020 average) based on current projections.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2021 compared with the actual results from 2020.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

The next images are the new tables that indicate how much cash John had in his Traditional and Roth IRA Account at the end of the month as indicated on his Charles Schwab statements.

The next two tables provide a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on December 31, 2021.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with John's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available.

Conclusion

With December's article coming up I will hint that there isn't much by the way of changes to the portfolio other than building a position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) after recently reviewing the fund in a recent update QQQX Or QYLD: Which Fund Makes More Sense (One Year Later). We have trimmed the position in Walgreens further and expect that the position will be eliminated entirely in the next month or two (I am looking for the recent rally to push closer to the $55/share range before pulling the trigger).

QYLD will help provide dividends (primarily from options income) from companies that are not typically reviewed for John's portfolio because they pay too small of a dividend or none at all. QYLD is the fund I chose to go with because of the dividend yield and because I believe the QQQX has further to fall during a market downturn.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Aflac (AFL), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), Avista (AVA), BP plc (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Lowe's (LOW), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Masco (MAS), Altria (MO), New Residential Investment Corp. Preferred Series B (NRZ.PB), Realty Income (O), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF), Pinnacle West (PNW), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), RPT Realty Preferred Series D (RPT.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), Southwest Gas (SWX), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Truist Financial (TFC), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), VICI Properties (VICI), Valero (VLO), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).