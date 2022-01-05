marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is a REIT that owns office, retail and residential properties in the U.S. The stock is currently trading at 19.3 times its funds from operations [FFO] in 2021. This is a rich valuation level for the REIT universe, particularly given the slow-growth profile of most REITs. However, American Assets Trust has some striking advantages and it is growing its bottom line faster than most of its peers. As a result, the stock is more attractive than it seems on the surface.

Business overview

American Assets Trust is a REIT that was formed in 2011 as a successor of American Assets, a privately held company founded in 1967. It has great experience in acquiring, improving and developing office, retail and residential properties throughout the U.S., primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. Its office portfolio and its retail portfolio comprise of approximately 3.9 million and 3.1 million square feet, respectively. The REIT also owns 2,112 multifamily units.

The key competitive advantage of American Assets Trust is the location of its properties. Most of its assets are located in in-fill locations, in which developable land is scarce and zoning regulations restrict new development to a great extent. In addition, most of its submarkets have high barriers to entry. As a result, American Assets Trust has a strong negotiating position with its tenants and imposes material rent hikes year after year.

Due to the nature of its business, American Assets Trust has been hurt by the pandemic in the last two years. The unprecedented lockdowns and the fierce recession caused by the pandemic in 2020 exerted great pressure on some of the tenants of the REIT. Consequently, American Assets Trust did not collect all its rental income in that year and saw its FFO per share decline 14%, from $2.20 in 2019 to $1.89 in 2020.

However, thanks to the massive vaccine rollout and the immense fiscal stimulus packages offered by the government in response to the pandemic, the economy has returned to strong growth mode. American Assets Trust has thus begun to recover towards its pre-pandemic level of profitability.

In the third quarter, it grew its same-store net operating income by 14% and its FFO per share by 30% over the prior year’s quarter. It also collected 96% of its rental income, in line with its collection rate in the previous quarter. Analysts expect the REIT to post FFO per share of $1.96 for the full year 2021. Even better, thanks to the ongoing recovery of its business, American Assets Trust is expected to grow its FFO per share by another 12% in 2022 and thus it is expected to return to its pre-pandemic level of profitability this year. The 7% dividend raise implemented in the third quarter is a testament to the confidence of management in the business outlook of the REIT.

Growth prospects

American Assets Trust has grown its adjusted FFO per share at a 6.6% average annual rate over the last decade. The only year in which Its FFO per share decreased in the last decade was 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis. However, American Assets Trust has returned to its solid growth trajectory.

The REIT has managed to grow its bottom line consistently thanks to a series of growth drivers. Its submarkets are characterized by strong demand and limited supply thanks to high barriers to entry. Moreover, American Assets Trust redevelops many of its properties in order to enhance their rental rates. Furthermore, it continuously tries to maximize the value of its portfolio by shedding properties with less promising future returns and investing the funds into high-return properties.

Thanks to all these growth drivers and the consistent growth record of American Assets Trust, it is reasonable to expect the REIT to continue growing its FFO per share at a rate close to its historical rate in the upcoming years. Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they expect American Assets Trust to grow its FFO per share 7% in 2023.

Valuation

American Assets Trust is currently trading at 19.3 times its FFO per share in 2021. This valuation seems somewhat rich for a REIT but it is critical to realize that the FFO in 2021 were suppressed due to the pandemic. The stock is trading at only 16.1 times its expected FFO per share in 2023.

It is also important to note that American Assets Trust has enjoyed a premium valuation when compared to most REITs thanks to its aforementioned competitive advantages. More precisely, the stock has traded at an average price-to-FFO ratio of 20.0 over the last decade. As soon as the pandemic subsides, the stock is likely to revert towards its historical valuation level. If this materializes, the stock will enjoy a 24% gain (=20.0/16.1 - 1) thanks to the normalization of its valuation.

Dividend

American Assets Trust is offering a 3.2% dividend yield. While this yield may not seem exciting on the surface, it is 2.6 times the dividend yield of the S&P 500 and hence it should be attractive for most income-oriented investors.

Given the healthy payout ratio of 61% of the REIT and its promising growth potential, investors should rest assured that the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future. American Assets Trust was not public during the Great Recession, in 2009, and hence it has not been tested in a severe recession. It was tested only in 2020 amid the pandemic, when it cut its annual dividend by only 12%.

The only caveat is the material debt load of American Assets Trust. Its interest expense consumes 62% of its operating income. This is a high level of interest expense, which renders the company somewhat vulnerable to downturns. However, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $1.6 billion, which is only 55% of the market capitalization of the stock and about 10 times the annual FFO. To cut a long story short, American Assets Trust does not have a strong balance sheet but it has a manageable amount of debt. To be sure, the REIT has received investment grade credit ratings from the three major credit rating firms.

Risk

The greatest risk of American Assets Trust is its vulnerability to the pandemic. If a significant mutation shows up, which will evade the current vaccines, it may delay the recovery of the REIT. However, some vaccine producers, such as Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), have stated that they can easily adjust their vaccines for new mutations within a few months if needed.

Moreover, even if a significant mutation shows up, it is not likely to render vaccines completely useless; vaccines will still offer some protection from severe illness. Furthermore, as evidenced in the case of the omicron variant, the U.S. government will do its best to avoid implementing another round of lockdowns. Overall, even if the pandemic takes a turn for the worse, another round of extended lockdowns is highly unlikely and hence the worse seems to be behind American Assets Trust.

Final thoughts

American Assets Trust seems richly valued on the surface but the stock has always enjoyed a premium valuation thanks to its superior business model. In addition, its valuation is somewhat rich only when it is based on the results of the REIT in 2021. If its valuation is based on the expected results in 2023, the stock is cheaply valued. Therefore, American Assets Trust is likely to highly reward those who can hold the stock for at least a year. In addition, the stock is offering a generous 3.2% dividend yield, which makes it easy to wait for the bullish thesis to materialize.