After 4 months since I wrote about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CSCO), it has since shown a pullback opportunity that I was expecting before breaking through a strong resistance point of $60 and continued to create a new all-time high on December 2021. As of today, CSCO continues to exhibit the same pattern that pullback investors and traders are interested in. Cisco continues to expand through acquisitions, and recently completed its acquisition of replex GmbH, which will improve and accelerate the growth of the company’s AppDynamics.

With the advancement of technology, businesses have become increasingly reliant on information technology, which has grown at an exponential rate in recent years. Cisco has developed a set of fundamental applications that enable full-stack observability. The term "observability" is frequently used in the context of IT operations to refer to the ability to monitor and measure all aspects of an application or system. It is not just about monitoring, but also about embracing new methods of data collection and insight generation. CSCO will continue to deliver a stable and predictable top line, allowing it to increase shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

Cisco Is Still in Its Warming up Stage

According to management, the company can be seen as still in its early stages of growth. Modernization of infrastructures resulting from the hybrid work boom, ongoing integration with 5G networks, and the transition to 400G data center networking and full-stack observability can all contribute to the company's long-term growth. Cisco generated a flat top line with an average growth rate of 0.3 percent over the last five years, which is quite disappointing. However, the management forecasted that the company will generate a revenue growth rate of between 5 to 7 percent in its fiscal 2022. The forecasted max range has the potential to provide the company a 12-year YoY growth record.

Why Cisco’s 5 to 7 Percent YoY Growth Is Not That Worrisome

CSCO is indeed quite slow when compared to its sector and one of its peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), a large-cap which generated a 5-year average YoY revenue growth of 13.09 percent. Despite a slower growth in its top line, Cisco continues to maintain a flat TTM operating margin of 27.67 percent compared to its 5-year average of 27.38 percent and maintained a higher TTM net margin of 22.44 percent than its 5-year average of 17.33 percent. CSCO continues to invest wisely with their R&D expenditures and continues to improve its balance sheet as well as its multiples.

Cheaper Than Its Peers

Cisco is significantly undervalued in all metrics in comparison to its large-cap peers, as illustrated in the image above. Its P/E ratio of 23.6x is 27 percent cheaper than its peers’ average, its EV/EBITDA is 30 percent cheaper while its P/CF is 32 percent cheaper. Additionally, CSCO's projected top line growth is higher than the figures available at the time when I wrote my previous article.

Highest Dividend-Paying Company Among its Peers

CSCO’s investors enjoy a dividend yield of 2.32 percent higher than its peers’ average of 1.11 percent and have enough cash flow from operation to cover its growing dividend. Based on its DDM, which you can see in the chart below, CSCO has a conservative 5 percent upside potential.

In order to complete my dividend discount model (DDM), I used the analyst's current dividend consensus. I projected its growth using the company's five-year dividend growth rate of 8.23 percent and a 4.72 percent growth rate for the remainder of the company's life, providing a potential upside of 28 percent at today’s price.

Potential Pullback After a Strong Rally

CSCO recently broke through a multi-year resistance level of $60, but today's price action, combined with its MACD, suggests a second potential pullback. A healthy consolidation above $60 and above its simple moving average in the coming weeks will offer its potential investors a high-quality pullback play.

Additional Key Points

CSCO maintains healthy margins in Q1 2022 despite pandemic-related issues. Management stated that as a result of temporary headwinds, the company increased its backlog, which was one of the reasons CSCO missed on its top line in Q1 2022. On top of that, the management is optimistic that without the supply chain issues, the company should grow its revenue by 20 percent.

Another value-adding catalyst is its huge remaining buyback program amounting to $7.7 billion with no termination date, and during its Q1, the company purchased 5 million of its own stock worth $256 million. This resulted in a decline in the number of shares outstanding and an increase in the company's earnings per share, which increased by 39.2 percent year-over-year. CSCO also generated a positive growth on its ROE of 28.39 percent by 24.2 percent from the same quarter last year. Cisco continues to benefit from sustained recurring revenue growth of 10 percent year-over-year, as well as growing its remaining performance obligations (RPO) of $30.1 billion, 10 percent higher than the same quarter last year, with 53 percent of total RPO recognized over the next fiscal year.

Lastly, upon investigating its balance sheet, Cisco has an improved current ratio of 1.62x despite a falling balance of its cash and cash equivalents amounting to $23,346 million. On top of undisrupted dividend payments, share buybacks, and aggressive cash acquisitions, CSCO continued to deleverage which improved its debt/equity ratio to 0.22x better than pre-pandemic levels. Cisco continues to be one of the leading companies in IT and security innovation and is uniquely positioned to bridge the rapidly evolving digital world of today with the future of the internet of things and a buy on its creation of higher base.

