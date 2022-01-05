2022's High Conviction Trade: Rising Rates

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

By Kevin Flanagan

In 2021, our primary theme was the reflation trade, which obviously turned into the inflation trade when the ‘whites of the eyes’ of inflation could first be seen back in May. The next step in this investment process is increasingly apparent. The natural next stage in this evolution means rising rates are becoming our primary investment theme for 2022.

It is interesting to note that Treasury (UST) yields have already begun to step into their leading role, with rates all along the fixed coupon yield curve residing at levels visibly above where they stood a year ago, and in some cases, just months ago.

Let’s take a look at three of the more closely watched Treasury maturities and compare where their yields are as of this writing versus New Year’s Day 2021:

UST 2-Year yield is up 55 basis points (bps)

UST 5-Year yield is up 86 bps

UST 10-Year yield is up 55 bps1

If you look closely, you’ll see that, although yields have increased rather noticeably, the Treasury yield curve, as measured by 2s versus 10s, has actually remained the same.

In other words, after a sawtooth pattern to the upside for the UST 10-Year yield, the UST 2-Year note has now caught up and registered an identical rate increase over the last 12 months. The increase of nearly 90 bps in the UST 5-Year note definitely stands out and underscores the reason why rates are poised to move higher from their current levels.

The increase in Treasury yields last year occurred essentially without any assistance from the Fed. Sure the policy makers started tapering their large-scale asset purchases, but that wasn’t until November.

Even at the December FOMC meeting, when the policy makers announced a quicker end to their tapering process along with a ‘dot plot’ looking for three rate hikes this year, this result was widely expected. In fact, if you think about it, rates rose with the Fed barely raising a finger in the process.

That is where the key, and arguably most important, part of the 2022 rising rate trade comes into play - namely, the Fed will now be joining the party. So, investors begin this process with the consensus call now looking for three rate hikes this year.

The policy makers will be very data-dependent on this front, and if you believe, like we do, that inflation will remain stubbornly high, you may want to take the ‘over’ on those three rate hikes, not the ‘under.’ At this point, I believe Powell & Co. will maintain a deliberate approach, but that could change based on future inflation numbers.

Conclusion

Based on our rate outlook, here are three rate hedge solutions to consider:

UST-based: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) versus short-term fixed coupon Treasuries and TIPS. UST 1–3-Year yields are susceptible to Fed rate hikes, while 10-Year TIPS, or real yields, are not immune to periods of rising rates either.

Investment Grade: WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) versus corporate floating rate vehicles. Higher yield, with more diversification (representative of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index) and less concentration in the financial sector.

Core Plus: WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) versus bank loans. A quality screen that tilts for income and targets zero duration.

