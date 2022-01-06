RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The GARP strategy, which stands for growth-at-a-reasonable-price, has been around for ages. Yet, it's not popular among ETF investors, evidenced by the paltry $700 million in AUM that the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) has amassed in ten years. It's nothing compared to the $40.92 billion for the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) or the $79.70 billion in the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), but here's the catch: its returns are just as good, and it has much-needed value screens in an arguably over-inflated market.

I first reviewed SPGP in October, but the reason for the article today is that its Index recently went through its semi-annual reconstitution, so I want to ensure the portfolio looks as good as it did then. I am pleased to report that I like the additions SPGP made, which include Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and see it moving closer to a value ETF as large growth opportunities in the market dwindle. Therefore, I'm maintaining my bullish rating and will show why I think it's a better choice than pure growth ETFs like IVW and IWF.

ETF Overview

Fund Basics

Price: $96.69

Expense Ratio: 0.36%

Assets Under Management: $702 million

Shares Outstanding: 8.98 million

Trailing Dividend Yield: 0.70%

Five-Year Annualized Dividend Growth Rate: 17.58%

Distribution Frequency: Quarterly

Number of Equity Securities: 75

Portfolio Turnover: 68%

The GARP Strategy

The GARP strategy involves analyzing a company's revenue and earnings growth rates, both historical and projected, and their valuations as measured by ratios like price-earnings and price-book. The general idea is that high valuations are acceptable so long as high growth rates accompany them. For GARP managers, the most common method is to calculate a company's PEG ratio, which stands for price-earnings-to-growth, by dividing the price-earnings ratio by the growth rate.

However, there are numerous ways to calculate PEG ratios given the many types of EPS metrics (trailing, forward, diluted, GAAP, non-GAAP, etc.). The approach doesn't have to be limited to just earnings, either. The S&P 500 GARP Index uses five factors to select 75 constituents at each semi-annual reconstitution.

Three-year earnings per share growth Three-year sales per share growth Financial leverage ratio Return on equity ratio Earnings to price ratio

As mentioned in my previous article, I like how financial leverage and return on equity are considered. It effectively ensures a company's growth is driven by either higher profit margins or the efficient use of assets to generate sales (high total asset turnover ratio). The Index provider has chosen to use historical growth rates and the earnings to price ratio, which is the inverse of the price-earnings ratio, but my analysis will focus on projected metrics. I reason that many historical metrics are distorted due to COVID-19, and investors should be more focused on what lies ahead since, presumably, the rest is mainly baked into a company's stock price already.

Sector Exposures and Top Holdings

SPGP currently doesn't hold any stocks in the Energy, Materials, Real Estate, or Utilities sector, and instead is heavily concentrated in Health Care (29.45%), Technology (21.40%), Financials (17.28%), and Consumer Discretionary (10.86%). While some may appreciate the focus, others may view it too risky. For comparison purposes, I've provided the sector exposures of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV), and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

Source: Morningstar Fund Comparison Tool

With Fortinet (FTNT) on the decline this year, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is the fund's top holding as of January 3, 2022. Others inside the top ten are Cigna (CI), Meta Platforms (FB), and D.R. Horton (DHI). Together, the top 10 totals 17.82% of the Index, which is weighted by their growth scores.

Source: Invesco SPGP Fund Holdings

Performance History

Since its inception, SPGP has returned an annualized 17.30%, 2.18% higher than SPY, 5.46% higher than SPYV, but 0.49% lower than SPYG. Considering that this is a growth-focused ETF but controls for valuation, I think this is a solid track record.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

However, it suffered a 28.89% drawdown in Q1 2020, so I think it still runs a reconstitution risk. I see this all the time with rules-based ETFs, where the Index gets rid of securities based on poor recent fundamentals that won't necessarily continue. These risks tend to increase during periods of high uncertainty, like in 2020, which SPYG, SPYV, and SPY don't have to deal with. Whereas SPGP's latest annual portfolio turnover rate was 68%, the others had turnover rates of just 11%, 18%, and 2%, respectively.

Still, it's been a good choice in the long run, and I recommended it in October, and it seemed to perform well since. So, let's look at the latest metrics to ensure the bull thesis is intact and investors are genuinely getting enough growth for a reasonable price.

Fundamental Analysis

To begin, I've put together this table of key fundamental metrics for SPGP's top 20 industries, which total 75% of the fund. The last two rows compare the entire fund's metrics with SPYG since SPGP is still a growth ETF.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

The key takeaway is that SPGP's risk-reward profile is much lower than SPYG's. Numerous metrics support this conclusion, but let's look at a few of them individually.

Beta

SPGP's five-year beta may seem high at 1.18, but the current holdings have a much lower weighted-average beta of 1.01, so perhaps it can be better thought of as an alternative to SPY at the moment. One key reason is the high allocation to Biotechnology stocks like Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Amgen (AMGN), Biogen (BIIB), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). Given the nature of the industry, they tend to have low correlations with the market. These stocks total 6.20% in SPGP compared with just 1.73% in SPYG.

I also find a beta close to one to be a mark of a balanced fund, appropriate for investors who don't necessarily favor either growth or value. I think we're certainly at that point right now, given how defensive sectors like Consumer Staples and Utilities performed the best in December. Low-beta Biotechnology stocks are offset by high-beta stocks in the Semiconductor and Homebuilding industries, both of which I favor. D.R. Horton, PulteGroup (PHM), and Lennar Corp. (LEN) are all components of the Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ), which I reviewed in September, and have served investors quite well lately.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Revenue

Another way to tell that SPGP has a lower risk-reward profile is by looking at its historical and forecasted revenue growth. Using the latest estimates provided by Seeking Alpha, SPGP's constituents are projected to grow revenues by 12% in the next twelve months, which is almost the same as their historical five-year growth rate of 12.74%. For comparison purposes, I recently made the same calculations for SPYV and SPY, and their estimated revenue growth rates were 6.43% and 12.72%, respectively. In other words, it's sitting nicely between value and blend right now rather than between blend and growth. My interpretation is that there aren't many growth opportunities left, which is consistent with my overall outlook on the market and with my conclusion that SPYV is a solid ETF to own if value comes back into favor.

Earnings and Valuation

We can use the data in the table above to estimate the forward PEG ratio for each ETF by dividing the forward EPS growth rate into the forward price-earnings ratio. By doing this, SPGP's PEG ratio is 1.35 while SPYG's is 1.45. When I reviewed this ETF in October, the PEG ratio was the same at 1.35, but its forward price-earnings ratio was 23.14 while its forward EPS growth rate was 17.10%. Again, with the latest reconstitution, the Index just "found" fewer high-growth stocks that were reasonably priced. The most significant changes between October and today were in industries like Financial Exchanges & Data, which declined by 3.21%, and Systems and Software, which fell by 2.49%. Oracle (ORCL) was removed, as was MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE). The reason Oracle was removed looks to be the fact that it's still trading at 18.27x forward earnings but only has a forward EPS growth rate of 10.90%, putting the estimated PEG at 1.68 and well above the fund's overall average.

Revenue and Earnings Surprises

One concern I have with richly-valued ETFs is that revenue and earnings surprises are quickly slowing down for S&P 500 stocks. The table below highlights the quarterly surprises since 2009. My view is that price-multiple expansion happens the most market enthusiasm is high, and that usually occurs on the back of abnormally high revenue and earnings surprises. Take 2009, for example, when we were recovering from the Great Financial Crisis. There was a 17.10% earnings surprise for both Q2 and Q3, and that year, SPYG outperformed SPY by almost 11%. Similarly, in 2020, when earnings surprises peaked at 23.40% in Q2, SPYG beat SPY by 15%. Interestingly, in the years where surprises were more moderate and around 5% to 6% (2010 to 2019), SPYG only beat SPY by an average of 1.20% per year.

Source: Yardeni Earnings Surprise Monitor

To be sure, earnings surprises were still 10.80% for Q3 2021, so they're above average. However, surprises are coming down and taking market enthusiasm with it. In the long run, fundamentals matter most, but in the short term, investors can benefit from following these trends and adjusting their allocations for value and growth stocks accordingly. The majority of S&P 500 stocks will be reporting within the next month, and I predict surprises will lower even further. If this is true, it's excellent news for SPGP since it's made a move to the defensive side with its latest reconstitution.

Looking at the revenue surprises for the last quarter, they were a weighted average of 3.10% for SPGP compared to 1.94% for SPYG. Again, this is evidence that surprises are lowering predominantly for high-multiple growth stocks. For example, Amazon (AMZN) disappointed analysts for the second straight quarter, and Netflix (NFLX) was flat, though it did surprise by 25% on earnings. While SPGP still had its fair share of revenue misses last quarter, including Meta Platforms and Apple (AAPL), the weights are much smaller in this ETF, which helps to take some pressure off potential price-multiple compression.

Investment Recommendation

I am pleased to see SPGP lean a bit more into value stocks with its most recent reconstitution. While it's far from a value ETF, I think it will outperform most growth ETFs in the near term, especially if Q4 2021 revenue and earnings surprises aren't impressive. We will know more about the direction in about one month when the biggest S&P 500 companies report.

In addition, the GARP strategy makes sense and has an excellent track record. For long-term investors, the risk of significantly underperforming the market is mitigated because valuations are taken into account. The Index's methodology also wisely considers leverage, which could become a crucial screen should the Federal Reserve raise interest rates three times this year, as top officials are predicting. In short, SPGP remains a buy, and I think it's a great alternative for growth investors to consider.