Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) has benefited from a great environment for industrial companies post the pandemic, with shares trading around their all-time-highs. The company started 2022 on a solid note with a bolt-on acquisition, enough of a reason to update the investment thesis into the new year. After a very strong 2021, the company is positioned for another strong year, in fact long-term future here, thanks to savvy M&A which has positioned the company into the right direction.

Former Take

I have last had a look at Franklin almost a year ago, as I concluded that Franklin was pumping profits after a successful repositioning of the business. I noted that the business has transformed itself into a play on groundwater, pumps and related product lines, setting itself up as a perfect ESG play.

Just two decades ago, Franklin was still a pure play on motors and controls, yet the company has made a continued transition into the portfolio, focusing more on groundwater, water systems, dewatering and industrial applications. The business was posting sales around $1.3 billion in 2018/2019, accompanied by profits of around $2 per share as expectations were high with shares trading at $60 ahead of the pandemic. The resulting 30 times earnings multiple was high, yet this was an unleveraged business with secular growth, as the company guided for earnings of $2.30 per share ahead of the outbreak of the pandemic.

After a modest hit at the outset of the pandemic, the company quickly saw sales stabilize from the third quarter onward, as it made a few bolt-on acquisitions. Early in 2021 the company posted earnings of $2.18 per share for 2020, actually up from 2019, and just twelve cents short of the original guidance. Moreover, the company guided for sales to rise to $1.4 billion in 2021, albeit accompanied by a strong earnings guidance, with earnings per share seen between $2.50 and $2.75 per share.

With shares trading at $73, the resulting earnings multiple of 27-28 times looked fair, as the balance sheet was very strong, as are the long-term prospects. This left me to conclude to start buying the dip, but that dip has not been seen in 2021, as shares gradually rose to a current level of $95.

2021 Revisited

A couple of weeks after Franklin posted its 2020 results, the company continued its bolt-on acquisition strategy. On the first of April, Franklin acquired Puronics, a residential and commercial water treatment products provider, in a deal set to add $24 million in annual revenues.

The same month, Franklin posted strong results for the first quarter, as the midpoint of the earnings guidance was hiked in a very convincing way to $2.90 per share. The confidence translated soon into another deal, with Franklin paying $150 million in cash to acquire New Aqua. The company is a water treatment company operating under the namesake brand as well as Hellenbrand. The deal was a bit more expensive at 2.2 times revenues of $68 million, although EBITDA margins of 17% are decent by all means.

By October, Franklin posted its third quarter results as revenues now trend close to $1.7 billion here. Operating profits come in at a run rate of $200 million a year, with EBITDA trending close to a quarter of a billion. Earnings for the year were revised higher again, now seen at $3.03 per share, plus or minus a couple of cents.

With 47 million shares trading at $95 now, equity of the company is valued at $4.5 billion, a valuation which increases to $4.6 billion if we add $121 million in net debt following the bolt-on deals, equivalent to roughly 0.5 times EBITDA. Multiples remain elevated, although most of the spectacular 30-40% gains over the past year have been driven by real improvements in earnings, as shares now trade at 31-32 times earnings, although some growth should be seen from continued dealmaking, pushing the multiple below 30 times.

2022 - Another Deal

At the very start of 2022, Franklin announced the purchase of Blake Group Holdings in a $27 million deal. The professional groundwater distributor generates $74 million in sales. This makes the deals quite substantial, adding some 4% to pro forma sales, yet the 0.4 times sales multiple paid for the operations reveal that in all likelihood the margin profile is not that compelling.

Nonetheless, there is still a roadmap for continued growth this year as the question is what the right valuations should be. Shares continue to trade at 30 times earnings, after a very strong year, albeit that the growth in the years before was less compelling. The question is if this business should be valued as an industrial name (in which case the valuation feels a bit rich) as the valuations look a bit cheap compared to some other water names.

Truth be told is that at this valuation I continue to be constructive on the long-term value and potential for the business, yet here the valuation looks fair, as I would be looking for some dips before starting to initiate a position.