grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

The combination of all-time stock market highs, plus the recent correction that we've seen in growth and software stocks, means that investors should spend a good deal of their time in January combing through many of last quarter's flame-outs. In particular, I continue to view value-oriented software stocks as having tremendous appeal for early 2022, and I especially like the rebound angle that many of these stocks offer.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), in particular, remains a very attractive and low-profile investment that doesn't feature too frequently in mainstream circles. The Massachusetts-based software company, a legacy giant in two major software markets (CRM and BPM), has been engaging in a multi-year transformation of its business to subscription and the cloud. Throughout the pandemic, investors had been supportive of this story: but since early September, Pegasystems preceded other SaaS stocks in diving sharply, and Pegasystems is now down ~25% from recent peaks. In my view, the fall gives us a great opportunity to take a close second look at this name.

Data by YCharts

The bullish thesis for Pegasystems, revisited

"Growth at a reasonable price" - this is a rare combination in stocks that I think will be very successful for 2022, and it's something that Pegasystems perfectly encapsulates. Pegasystems may no longer be the hottest startup on the block, but it's critical to remember that this is a company with thousands of embedded customers, great recognition from software industry publications like Gartner and Forrester, and recent success in driving up cloud revenue, recurring revenue, and backlog.

Here's a refresher as to what I believe the key drivers of the bullish thesis for Pegasystems are:

Substantial $110 billion TAM by 2025. There's a saying that you should never back a tech stock with a small market to play in. This isn't an issue at all for Pegasystems, which touts a massive $110 billion market opportunity. Supported by a continued drive for business transformation, Pegasystems addresses major markets in CRM and BPM, and its history of execution plus its base of blue-chip customers are strong tailwinds.

There's a saying that you should never back a tech stock with a small market to play in. This isn't an issue at all for Pegasystems, which touts a massive $110 billion market opportunity. Supported by a continued drive for business transformation, Pegasystems addresses major markets in CRM and BPM, and its history of execution plus its base of blue-chip customers are strong tailwinds. Continued cloud conversion. Pegasystems is now three years into a cloud transition that began in 2017, a move that the company says typically takes around 4-5 years. The company expects to be fully transitioned by early 2023. Continued buildup of ACV, especially on the Pega Cloud product, can help to shift sentiment in this stock.

Pegasystems is now three years into a cloud transition that began in 2017, a move that the company says typically takes around 4-5 years. The company expects to be fully transitioned by early 2023. Continued buildup of ACV, especially on the Pega Cloud product, can help to shift sentiment in this stock. Buildup of cloud gross margins. As Pegasystems' scale in the cloud has increased, so have its gross margins. Improved profitability and cash flow can help to drive a re-rating in the stock.

As Pegasystems' scale in the cloud has increased, so have its gross margins. Improved profitability and cash flow can help to drive a re-rating in the stock. Becoming much more predictable thanks to recurring revenue. Pegasystems has reached >$1 billion in revenue, but it's also close to reaching $1 billion in ACV (at $948 million in the most recent quarter). The high degree of its contractually locked-in revenue makes the company's business much more predictable going forward.

Pegasystems has reached >$1 billion in revenue, but it's also close to reaching $1 billion in ACV (at $948 million in the most recent quarter). The high degree of its contractually locked-in revenue makes the company's business much more predictable going forward. Continued consolidation in the software sector. Many older and slower-growing software companies have found themselves the target of private equity firms, especially if they have built up large recurring revenue bases. Talend (TLND) is a good example of a recent takeout of a cheaply valued, recurring-revenue software company in whose mold Pegasystems could follow (though being much larger, the pool of potential buyers for Pegasystems is admittedly more limited).

The slide below also captures what Pegasystems' key priorities for the current year are. The company is particularly focused on investing in additional sales capacity to take advantage of recent customer optimism for its cloud offerings. And, with a larger revenue base already "locked in" to recurring deals, the company can scale quite profitably toward its goal of hitting the so-called "Rule of 40".

Figure 1. Pegasystems strategic priorities Source: Pega Q3 investor presentation

I'll emphasize here that cloud transitions take years to complete, and in Pegasystems' case it will have been a ~5 year effort before the company completes it in early 2023. The net result, however, is a company that can derive greater lifetime value from its customers as well as lower barriers to entry for newer prospects (customers no longer have to invest a lot of capital into the initial deployment, instead splitting payments over tie, making the idea of onboarding new software less financially daunting).

Q3 download

Pegasystems turned in strong Q3 results that hit on all the most important metrics surrounding the company's cloud transition. Take a look at the Q3 results below:

Figure 2. Pegasystems Q3 results Source: Pega Q3 investor presentation

Pegasystems' revenue in Q3 grew 13% y/y to $256.3 million. This actually missed Wall Street's expectations of $275.3 million (+22% y/y) by a fairly wide mark. However, we must emphasize here that revenue growth metrics are not entirely representative when a company is in the midst of a cloud transition. This is because of how the revenue mechanics work: deals that were once recognized as revenue upfront are now being split into smaller revenue streams over time. So artificially, the better a company is doing at converting its customer base into recurring/cloud contracts, the more near-term revenue will slump.

Pega's key metric for managing its business is ACV, which should also be investors' top indicator as well. From an ACV perspective, Pega added $49 million of net-new ACV in Q3 to land at $948 million at the end of the quarter, up 22% y/y. Cloud-only ACV (that is, customers who are using Pega's hosted product instead of hosting the software in their own data centers) rose 38% y/y.

Figure 3. Pega ACV trends Source: Pega Q3 investor presentation

This 22% y/y pace in ACV matches Q2's 22% y/y ACV growth rate, and is still stronger than the 20% y/y pace that Pega set in Q1. It's also important to note that the middle portions of the year, Q2 and Q3, tend to be smaller quarters for both Pega and the software industry in general (IT activity typically ramps up around calendar Q4, due to many IT departments depleting their budgets before year-end). Pega, however, has had massive ~$50 million sequential ACV quarterly adds for the past two quarters, setting the company up well for Q4.

Across geographies and segments, Pega noted special strength with government/public sector deals in the quarter. Per CEO Alan Trefler's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Additionally, the government sector continues to drive significant business and we increased our presence in government clients in every region around the world. Government leaders know that the next few years are going to be challenging and that the flood of service and program needs that we have experienced over the past year and half will continue. They know they have to deliver a wide portfolio of critical services and yet outdated systems and efficient processes and disconnected channels can slow down that service and make it hard to keep pace with needs and changes. We help government clients go live quickly and drive amazing outcomes, whether it's starting with one small critical application like we rolled out for the State of Bavaria, which, by the way, has led to new opportunities across EMEA, or at massive scale like at the US Census. We've been wildly successful with our government clients over recent years to find the platform is built for change, sophistication and scale."

Management additionally pointed out that sales productivity has ramped well in Q2 and Q3, and that go-to-market trends are heading in the right direction.

Profitability remains a muddled metric, as near-term revenue declines driven by outperformance in subscription/cloud will impact margins. It is worth noting, however, that YTD operating cash burn for Pegasystems is nearly breakeven at -$5.3 million, versus - $26.3 million in the year-ago period.

Figure 4. Pega OCF trends Source: Pega Q3 investor presentation

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $109, Pegasystems trades at a market cap of $8.94 billion. After we net off the $351.8 million of cash and $589.8 million of debt on Pegasystems' most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $9.18 billion.

At present, Wall Street analysts are expecting Pegasystems to generate $1.48 billion in revenue for FY22, representing 20% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). At this revenue estimate, Pegasystems trades at just 6.2x EV/FY22 revenue - which I think to be quite a bargain for a company that has designs on a >$100 billion market and is growing ACV at a >20% y/y pace.

In other words, I view quite a bit of untapped value opportunity in Pegasystems. Take advantage of the recent dip to buy.