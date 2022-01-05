Nikola Stojadinovic/E+ via Getty Images

When it comes to the funeral home and overall deathcare industry, no publicly traded company is larger than Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). With a large player like this comes the potential for attractive synergies and the ability to grow further in the years to come. This particular enterprise has done well to create shareholder value in recent years. As morbid as it is to say, the company has also benefited significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic. This does cloud the fundamental picture for shareholders if you look at the perspective from the long run. But on the whole, shares of the enterprise look to be trading at levels that should be considered quite attractive.

Results to die for

The last time I wrote about Service Corporation International was in an article published in October of 2021. In that article, I rated the company a bullish prospect. I claimed that business is going well and that upside potential definitely exists for the company and its shareholders down the road. Although only a few months have passed, the company has so far proven my claim right. Since the publication of that article, shares have generated a return for investors of 12.6%. Not only is this a great return, it outpaces the 8.2% return achieved by the S&P 500 over the same period of time.

You might think that the company's fundamental condition has improved in order to justify such upside. And you would be right in thinking so. Only one quarter's worth of data has been provided by management since the publication of that article, and that quarter shows an enterprise that is continuing to thrive in the current environment. Take, as an example, revenue. In the third quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, it generated sales of $1.03 billion. That represents an increase of 12.6% over the $918.24 million the company generated the same quarter one year earlier. As a result of that strong quarter, sales for the full first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year came in at $3.10 billion. That represents an increase of 22% over the $2.54 billion Service Corporation International generated the same timeframe one year earlier.

With revenue rising, so too has profitability. Net income in the latest quarter came in at $209.86 million. That is nearly double that $127.42 million generated in the third quarter of 2020. This brought total year-to-date profits for the company to $596.44 million. That's up from the $314.86 million achieved the same time frame a year earlier. But these aren't the only profitability metrics they have fared well over this time frame. For the full nine months reported for 2021, operating cash flow came in at $730.36 million. This came as a result of $240.60 million in operating cash flow in the latest quarter alone. A year earlier, operating cash flow for the third quarter was $195.14 million, bringing total operating cash flow for the first nine months of the year up to $559.44 million. Another profitability metric that has followed suit has been EBITDA. According to management, that figure in the first nine months of 2021 was $1.10 billion. That compares to the $756.40 million generated a year earlier.

Due to the strong performance, management has increased guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. Earnings per share should now be between $4.15 and $4.45. That compares to prior guidance of between $3.20 and $3.50. At the midpoint, this should result in net income totaling $709 million for the year. Management also expects operating cash flow, at the midpoint, to be an $887.5 million. That compares to the $737.5 million previously anticipated. The company did not provide any guidance when it came to EBITDA, but if we assume the same kind of growth there, then a reading of about $1.23 billion is not unrealistic. Due to the strong performance, management has also decided to reward shareholders further. In addition to raising the distribution this year, the company has announced an increase to its share buyback plan in the amount of $400 million. That brings the entire buyback plan today to $600 million.

Now, it is worth noting the valuing the company is easy, but this comes with a caveat. Naturally, Service Corporation International has benefited significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic. The more deaths there are, the more revenue and cash flows for the company. Generally speaking, deaths are fairly stable from year to year, but in 2020, deaths in the US totaled 3.36 million. That represents an increase of 17.9% over the 2.85 million seen in 2019 at a time when population climbed by just 0.4%. It is unclear what the 2021 year holds, but more likely than not, data will show significant death counts that year as well. At some point, however, it would stand to reason that death counts should drop, and that could prove painful for the company. So we should take into consideration what the firm might look like when this does eventually take place.

Pricing the company based on the 2021 estimates, we would see that the firm is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 16.4. If, instead, we were to assume a return to 2019 levels, that multiple would climb considerably to 31.5. The price to operate in cash flow multiple for 2021 stands at 13.1, down from the 18.5 we would see if we used 2019 figures. And the EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 12.3, down from 16.7 if we used the data from 2019. All things considered, even a return back to 2019 levels would probably result in this industry leader being more or less fairly valued. But in the meantime, we get the potential of upside caused by the company looking to be fairly cheap.

To put the pricing of the enterprise in perspective, I decided to compare it to four other companies in the deathcare space. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 15.7 to a high of 458.4. Only one of the three companies for which a positive price to earnings multiple existed was cheaper than our prospect. I then did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach, resulting in a range of 7.2 to 33.6. In this case, two of the four companies were cheaper than Service Corporation International. And finally, I repeated the analysis using the EV to EBITDA approach, resulting in a range of 8.3 to 32.4. Once again, two of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Carriage Services (CSV) 41.8 14.0 17.8 Matthews International (MATW) 458.4 7.2 10.9 StoneMor Inc. (STON) N/A 33.6 32.4 Hillenbrand (HI) 15.7 7.4 8.3

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I must say that I am still pleased with the financial performance achieved by Service Corporation International. While the company is probably fairly valued relative to the competition, it is worth noting that it deserves a premium over the peers that I looked at because it is the industry leader. On an absolute basis, shares look to be rather cheap, though it probably would go back to being fairly valued if we saw this pandemic finally disappear. One way to look at this for investors is that, while this crisis continues, the company can continue to generate strong cash flows that will ultimately add on to the value that shareholders experience. And, if this increased value persists for an extended period of time, it could ultimately result in shares deserving to trade higher should the pandemic eventually ease up. Because of this, I would make the case that while shares have risen significantly in recent months, they probably do still have room to run for the foreseeable future.