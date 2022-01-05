Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Rivian Automotive Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIVN) initial public offering of shares on Nov. 10 stoked a good deal of excitement among investors and supporters of zero-emission vehicles. The capital raise of $12 billion marked the largest IPO in the U.S. since 2014, with shares soaring in value from their initial price of $78 to as high as $179.47 a week later.

Among Rivian's assets, the company holds an order from Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) - an 18% owner of RIVN - for a 100,000 electric delivery vans. Retail orders for the R1T and R1S stand at about 55,000 as of November, with some analysts suggesting they already are trending higher, especially in light of Motor Trend magazine's lavish praise for the R1T, which snagged the prestigious Truck of the Year award.

Slow production ramp-up

On Tuesday, Rivian notified buyers of the longer-range version of the R1T model, which boasts 400 miles, that their orders will be delivered only in 2023. Rivian's CEO explained in an email, which was leaked to the trade press, that the automaker is prioritizing deliveries of the 315-mile version of the truck.

"As of December 15, we had approximately 71,000 preorders for the R1T and R1S in the US and Canada, with the large majority having configured an Adventure Package with a Large pack battery (our Max pack represents approximately 20% of our preorders). In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year," read the email from R.J. Scaringe, founder and CEO. "In setting our delivery timing, we optimized our build sequence around the build combination that would support us ramping as quickly as possible and therefore have the largest possible positive climate impact," said the letter.

Wall Street analysts weren't overly concerned by the company's Q3 losses and production short-fall, which are more or less expected for an automotive startup, especially in the midst of a pandemic induced supply-chain parts and component shortages. The company reported a net loss of $1.23 billion in the third quarter, or an adjusted net loss of $776 million. The first of Amazon's vans will be delivered this month, Rivian said.

Rivian will start constructing a vehicle assembly and battery plant in Georgia next summer. The manufacturing complex, representing a $5 billion investment, is expected to employ more than 7,500 people and have an annual capacity for 400,000 vehicles. Production is expected to start in 2024.

As with Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk, Rivian's Scaringe has evolved into something of an environmental and investor folk hero. He founded his company in 2009 and proudly describes it as an enterprise whose purpose is to save the planet from poisoning by carbon.

Feisty start-ups galore

The migration from fossil fuels to electrons lately dominates the mobility industry's attention, including that of the big incumbents with household names. A number of startups are vying to penetrate the industry. (Tesla, I would argue, has graduated from startup to small incumbent, its sales having hit a million units a year.) Can Lucid, Nio, XPeng, Canoo, Karma, Fisker, Rivian and a flock of others all flourish, especially when GM, Ford, VW, Mercedes, Hyundai and others now are introducing their own BEVs?

Remember: BEV sales still constitute less than 2% of the total new-vehicle sales in the U.S. Even with fast growth it will be many years, and perhaps a decade or so, before BEVs become a meaningful mainstream vehicle technology and charging stations readily accessible. In that timeframe, many of the wannabes will vanish or be consolidated.

For the moment, Rivian is a wannabe with much going for it: Substantial capital, impressive backers, a long line of potential customers, rave reviews for its vehicles, a celebrity founder. The quick runup in stock price reflects momentum and headline-driven investor sentiment, which suggests Rivian shares to be exceptionally appropriate for playing the volatile ups and downs. Witness the 10+% drop within hours of the company's first earnings report.

For longer-term investors such as yours truly, the risks look very clear. First of all is the competition from incumbents such as Ford's Lightning pickup truck, GM's GMC Hummer EV, Ford and GM's battery-powered delivery vans, Tesla's long-promised Cybertruck, just to mention a few.

Then there is macroeconomic risk. The Federal Reserve's has signaled that 2022 will be a year of rising interest rates to combat rising inflation, which could trigger economic and market repercussions that will work disproportionately against tech companies and startups that rely on external capital to finance operations.

The Ford connection

Another big question mark is the future of Rivian's relationship with Ford. In 2019, when Jim Hackett was Ford's CEO, the automaker invested in $500 million in the startup and soon announced plans to co-develop models that would sell as Fords and Lincolns. But Hackett retired, Jim Farley was promoted to CEO; under Farley, Ford has dropped co-development plans, choosing to develop its own BEVs independently. As Farley sees things, Rivian is a feisty competitor for the electric-truck buyer that Ford would like to attract - why would he want to help Rivian?

Ford's decision to back out of co-development plans with Rivian sets the stage for a subsequent step that could take place in April: reduction or liquidation of Ford's Rivian stake, which has grown in value to about $10 billion. Arguably, Ford could decide that it's better off selling its Rivian shares and using the proceeds for its own battery development or to pay down some of its substantial debt. Should Ford decide to unwind its stake, the negative impact on Rivian's share price could be substantial.

Source: Rivian; RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO

Anyone who was able to buy RIVN at November's offering price can still get out of the stock with a decent profit. For those with dreams of future such as TSLA's, the uncertainties look numerous and forbidding. RIVN shares are a sell for anyone who can't afford to lose their stake - I'm rooting for Scaringe & Co., but the company looks to be a longshot.