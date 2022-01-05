Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

We expect little positive surprise in the short term for Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) Q3 FY3/2022 results. With company earnings having peaked in FY3/2021, we believe the market has toned down expectations for the shares with an appreciation that sustaining a growth profile is extremely challenging. We upgrade the shares to neutral on valuation.

Quick primer

Nintendo is a leading franchise in electronic entertainment. We estimate its latest Switch game console has reached over 100 million hardware unit sales this festive season - the bestselling console for the company to date since the Wii which sold 103.42 million units.

Key financials

Our objectives

The festive season is Nintendo's core quarter, making up around 40% of total full year operating profit. Q3 FY3/2022 results (to be announced 3rd February 2022) will reflect this trend, but consensus estimates reflect pedestrian sales growth of only 2% YoY. In this piece we want to assess:

any evidence to suggest that the festive season traded stronger than expectation.

the outlook for sustained earnings growth in the medium term.

We will take each one in turn.

A bumper Christmas?

Nintendo has missed street estimates for both Q1 and Q2 FY3/2022 results, most notably the latter by 16% versus consensus. Current Q3 FY3/2022 consensus sales of JPY647 billion implies 2% sales growth YoY, a visibly stronger showing than 19% sales decline YoY seen at interim. This view looks optimistic, but are there any valid reasons for this?

The Omicron variant was first announced on 24th November 2021. Although the global situation over lockdown conditions and 'stay-at-home' trends are not as acute as a year ago, it would appear there is some heightened expectation over more consumption of electronic entertainment. Nintendo's shares rose slightly into the December 2021 month end.

Into the fourth Christmas season since launch, the Switch had a refresh with the OLED model released in October 2021. Although reviews have been generally positive, it was not a major upgrade and consequently replacement demand may see limitations. In terms of software the key first party releases were 'Metroid Dread' and 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl' - heavy hitters but not in the same league as 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' or 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' in prior years - although repeat sales for such back catalogue will be firm and profitable.

Demand for Sony's (SONY) PlayStation 5 was said to be brisk despite the semiconductor shortage in 2021. Although catering to a different market to the Switch, there was more competition in the market for Christmas gaming dollars with big titles such as 'Spiderman: Miles Morales' being released.

Overall, we do not see any major reasons for the festive quarter to surprise on the upside for Nintendo. What is helping earnings (and the share price) is the weakening yen against the US dollar - currently the dollar is reaching 52-week high against the yen (currently JPY116.1). Nintendo's earnings are sensitive to yen weakness and with the current company guidance rate of JPY107.39 for FY3/2022, there is upside to translated yen earnings for the company's largest geographic market (at around 40% total sales).

Sustaining growth - is it achievable?

We believe Nintendo's management prioritize the following:

developing gaming contents and experiences that can be appreciated by all in terms of age group and gaming experience.

acceptance that the business is essentially a 'toy' maker and hence pricing needs to be affordable, and that there is a product cycle with both hits and misses.

In essence, what we have is business which finds it extremely difficult to generate sustained levels of earnings due to its hit-driven as well as cyclical nature. As a result, the company has traditionally held significant amount of cash on its balance sheet in order to ensure it has sufficient capital in lean times.

It would be unfair to omit Nintendo's efforts to generate some recurring income. The Nintendo Switch Online membership service is a key example, but true to form its contribution to the company's Digital Sales is not major. Other activities to monetize its IP such as 'Super Nintendo World' provide very limited levels of income.

When looking at the historical trend for sales volume, we see that since 1997 the company is enjoying its second major sales peak. It could be said that there is a sustainable floor of annual sales volume of around JPY600 billion/$5.2 billion, but we do not see a compounding business which implies an ever-growing installed base with a seamless transition between new product cycles.

Annual sales volume trend FY3/1997 - FY3/2022 company estimate

Source: Company, Refinitiv

From this we surmise that Nintendo is positioned to maintain earnings at present levels at best with continual software releases and hardware upgrades. Expecting continued sustained growth looks unrealistic in our view.

Valuation

We previously had a bearish rating on the shares. We are upgrading this to neutral for the following reasons:

we believe that the market appreciates that the company has entered a down-cycle stage for the Switch.

consequently, with limited market expectations, the shares are reflecting a fairer valuation.

The shares are trading on a free cash flow yield of 5.5% for FY3/2023 on flat growth YoY. Although this earnings profile may be too bullish, we believe that this level of yield is reaching a fairer level.

The estimate dividend yield of 3.3% is not huge but in terms of shareholder returns is respectable. The strong net cash position (JPY1,469 billion/US$12.8 billion in H1 FY3/2022) can be utilized for share buybacks - and there will be growing pressure here on management if the growth profile visibly turns down in the short to medium term.

Risks

Upside risk from Nintendo comes from a renewed interest in the Switch platform in the form of a new hardware form factor (such as 4K graphics) with major software releases such as 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2'.

Downside risk comes from a sudden strengthening of the Japanese yen as the currency sees more 'safe haven' status in a low growth global economy post-pandemic. A more pronounced deceleration in the Switch franchise and limited visibility for the next generation product could place company earnings in a temporary 'air pocket', making the shares more expensive.

Conclusion

Nintendo is set to perform strongly in FY3/2022 relative to its history, but not as well as initially expected by the market over the last 12 months. Consensus forecasts for FY3/2023 look too bullish in our view, but we believe current valuations reflect fair value given the market has now witnessed Nintendo's performance peaking for the current product cycle. With expectations lowered to more realistic levels in terms of outlook for the Switch, we upgrade the shares to a neutral rating.