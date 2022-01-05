Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The December Report

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020, expanded to 15). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Until March 2021, both indices included the same companies and were calculated back to January 2019.

However, some major changes occurred in April 2021. Due to the boom of the royalty and streaming industry and the emergence of many new companies, the indices experienced two major changes. First of all, the market capitalization-weighted index was modified to include only the 5 biggest companies: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND). The combined weight of these 5 companies on the old index was around 95%; therefore, the small companies had only a negligible impact on their performance. The values of the index were re-calculated back to January 2019, and between January 2019 and March 2021, the difference in the overall performance of the old and the new index was only 2.29 percentage points. The second change is related to the equally weighted index that was expanded to 20 companies.

The big three consisting of Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Royal Gold still dominate the precious metals royalty & streaming industry. The three companies account for 94% of the combined market capitalization. There are only three other companies with a market capitalization of more than $1 billion, and five companies with a market capitalization below $100 million. The smallest of them are Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF) and Empress Royalty (OTCQB:EMPYF), with a market capitalization of $36 million and $25 million respectively.

The majority of companies recorded positive returns in December. The highest returns, nearly 25%, were recorded by Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF). The share price of the company was boosted by Gold Royalty's (GROY) hostile takeover attempt. However, Elemental is resisting and it adopted a shareholder rights plan with a poison pill. Gold Royalty's response is yet to be seen.

On the other hand, the biggest share price decline was recorded by Orogen Royalties (OTCQX:OGNRF). On the last trading day of November, its share price grew by 50%. However, in early December, Orogen surrendered a big portion of the gains. EMX Royalty (EMX) lost nearly 10% too. The main reason is the dispute with Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) regarding the Timok mine royalty rate.

December was positive for the precious metals royalty & streaming companies. However, while they outperformed the precious metals miners, they underperformed both gold and silver. The gold price represented by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) increased by 3.3%, and the share price of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) declined by 2.14%. The share price of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) increased by 0.72%, but shares of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) lost 1.78% of their value. The Precious Metals R&S Index recorded 1.87% and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index even 1.99% gains.

The December News

Numerous transactions were announced in December. Gold Royalty made a hostile offer to acquire Elemental Royalties. Wheaton Precious Metals is acquiring an 8% gold and 50% silver stream on the Blackwater mine, and 100% gold and 22% platinum stream on the Marathon project, and Nomad is acquiring 37.5% gold stream on the Platreef project. Trident Royalties and Altus Strategies acquired whole royalty portfolios. And there were also several smaller deals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) made two big deals in December. On December 13, Wheaton announced the acquisition of a gold and silver stream on Artemis Gold's (OTCPK:ARGTF) Blackwater mine. An 8% gold stream will be acquired for $300 million from New Gold (NGD), the previous owner of the Blackwater project. The stream entitles its holder to 8% of Blackwater's gold production, until 279,908 toz gold are delivered, and 4% thereafter. The ongoing payments will equal 35% of the spot gold price. A 50% silver stream will be acquired directly from Artemis. It will entitle its owner to 50% of the silver produced at Blackwater, until 17.8 million toz silver is delivered, and 33% of silver production thereafter. The ongoing payments will equal 18% of the spot silver price until the value of silver delivered less the ongoing payments equals to the upfront cash consideration. Subsequently, the payments will increase to 22% of the spot silver price. Wheaton pays $300 million for the gold stream and $141 million for the silver stream. A detailed article about this deal can be found here.

On December 22, Wheaton announced the acquisition of a 100% gold and 22% platinum stream on Generation Mining's (OTCQB:GENMF) Marathon project. After 150,000 toz gold is delivered, the gold stream will be reduced to 67%, and after 120,000 toz platinum is delivered, the platinum stream will be reduced to 15% of the mine production. The ongoing payments will equal 18% of the spot prices. However, after the value of delivered gold and platinum less the value of ongoing payments accumulates to match the value of the upfront payment, the ongoing payments will increase to 22% of the spot prices. The upfront payment is C$240 million ($190 million).

Royal Gold (RGLD) announced some additional information regarding its fiscal year-end change. It also presented the financial results for the last 5 years re-calculated on a calendar year basis.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) acquired additional royalties on the Bralorne, Ladner, and Golden Hornet properties owned by Talisker Resources (OTCQX:TSKFF) for C$7.5 million ($5.93 million). Osisko also announced a normal course issuer bid that will enable the repurchase and cancelation of up to 16,530,688 shares. The program is valid until December 11, 2022.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTCPK:TRFPF) initiated an automatic share purchase plan that supplements its previously announced normal course issuer bid. The automatic share purchase plan will enable share purchases also during the blackout periods.

On December 24, Triple Flag announced the acquisition of three 2% NSR royalties on properties next to Gold Fields' (GFI) Chilean Salares Norte project. Triple Flag will pay $4.9 million for the royalties.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties (SAND) provided an update to its assets portfolio. The most important news says that First Majestic Silver (AG) included Ermitano in the Santa Elena mine plan. As Sandstorm's gold stream doesn't cover Ermitano, the attributable production generated by Santa Elena will decline. Sandstorm also declared a C$0.02 ($0.016) quarterly dividend. It will be paid on January 28, to shareholders of record as of January 18.

On December 17, Sandstorm announced that it will provide a $60 million financing package to Bear Creek Mining (OTCQX:BCEKF) consisting of a $37.5 million gold stream and $22.5 million convertible debt. Bear Creek will use the proceeds to finance the purchase of the Mercedes gold-silver mine from Equinox Gold (EQX). The gold stream will have fixed deliveries of 5,400 toz gold in 2022 and 7,200 toz gold in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Starting in 2025, Sandstorm will be entitled to 4.4% of the Mercedes mine gold production. The stream should increase Sandstorm's attributable gold production by 8% in 2022, and by 11% in 2023 and 2024. During the period of fixed deliveries, the ongoing payments will equal 7.5% of the spot gold price, and during the period of variable deliveries, they will equal 25% of the spot gold price. The $22.5 million convertible debt will bear an interest of 6% and it will be convertible into common shares of Bear Creek Mining anytime over the next 3 years, at a 35% premium.

On December 23, Sandstorm completed the acquisition of the Vatukoula gold stream announced back in June. Fixed gold deliveries of 25,920 toz gold will begin in January and should last for 5.5 years.

Gold Royalty (GROY) announced its intention to acquire Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) for C$130 million ($101 million). However, this time, we are talking about a hostile attempt, as Elemental's management refused the offer. My article focused on this deal can be found here.

Nomad Royalty (NSR) announced the $75 million acquisition of a 37.5% gold stream on Ivanhoe Mines' (OTCQX:IVPAF) Platreef project. However, after 131,250 toz gold is delivered, the stream will decline to 30%, and after 256,980 toz gold is delivered, the stream will decline to 5%. The ongoing payments will equal $100 or the prevailing gold price, whichever is lower. After 256,980 toz gold is delivered, they will increase to 80% of the prevailing gold price. My detailed article focused on this deal can be found here.

On December 15, Nomad announced the closing of the Greenstone gold stream acquisition announced back in October. The effective 2.3752% gold stream will be reduced to an effective 1.5832% gold stream after 120,333 toz gold is delivered. Nomad will be making also ongoing payments equal to 20% of the prevailing spot gold price and $30/toz gold to fund mine-level environmental, social, and governance programs. My detailed article focused on this deal can be found here. Nomad also provided an update to several assets in its portfolio.

EMX Royalty (EMX) initiated arbitration against Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF). Zijin decided to reduce the Timok NSR royalty from 0.5% to 0.125%; however, EMX believes that the conditions entitling Zijin to such a step haven't been met. My article analyzing the importance of Timok for EMX and the impacts of the dispute can be found here.

EMX provided also some news regarding its 4% NSR royalty on the Balya North lead-zinc-silver mine that is starting production. On December 21, EMX optioned 4 projects in Idaho and Nevada to Hochschild Mining (OTCQX:HCHDF). Hochschild will be able to acquire the projects by paying EMX $600,000 and expending $1.5 million on exploration. EMX will retain 4% NSR royalties on the properties.

Vox Royalty (OTCQX:VOXCF) provided some updates regarding its assets portfolio. Probably the most important news is that Quantum Graphite (OTC:VLQCF) released a maiden resource estimate for the Uley 3 deposit (Vox holds a 1.5% GR royalty).

Trident Royalties (OTCPK:TDTRF) acquired a portfolio of producing gold off-take contracts from Orion Resource Partners for $69.75 million. The portfolio should generate cash flows of $13.3 million, as soon as next year. It includes off-takes from mines like Victoria Gold' (OTCPK:VITFF) Eagle Gold mine, or Equinox Gold's Los Filos mine. To fund the transaction, Trident made a $35 million equity financing and $40 million debt financing. My article analyzing this acquisition can be found here.

On December 31, Trident announced that Lithium Royalty Corporation didn't appeal the finding of the Ontario Supreme Court, and therefore, Trident won the case.

Orogen Royalties (OTCQX:OGNRF) announced that First Majestic Silver started production from the Ermitano deposit, over which it holds 2% NSR royalty. Orogen expects that the royalty will generate cumulative revenues of $12.25 million over the next 7 years.

Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) announced that its Board recommends the shareholders to refuse the takeover offer presented by Gold Royalty.

On December 31, Elemental adopted a shareholder rights plan and authorized the issuance of one share purchase right per each share outstanding. The rights will become exercisable when an acquirer attempts to acquire beneficial ownership of 20% or more of the outstanding shares, without the approval of Elemental's Board of Directors. Each right will upon the exercise entitle its holder (other than the acquirer) to purchase shares of Elemental at a 50% discount to the market price at the time.

Altus Strategies (OTCQX:ALTUF) announced the acquisition of a portfolio of 24 royalties from Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) for $24 million. The average annual revenues generated by the portfolio should amount to $3.5 million over the next 10 years. Out of the 24 royalties, 23 are related to Australian mining projects and 1 to a mine in Cote d'Ivoire. Two of the assets are already in production. To fund the deal, Altus made a $26.1 million equity financing.

Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF) noticed that Gold Mountain Mining (OTCQB:GMTNF) presented an updated resource estimate for its Elk gold project. The measured and indicated resources increased to 806,000 toz of gold equivalent, and the inferred resources to 262,000 toz of gold equivalent. Star Royalties owns a 2% NSR royalty over the property.

On December 13, Star announced a deal with Bluesource, focused on the regenerative agriculture carbon program. Star's daughter company Green Star Royalties should be receiving 100,000 carbon offset credits per year from this deal, starting in 2023.

Empress Royalty (OTCQB:EMPYF) obtained a $15 million accordion credit facility from Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund. The facility bears an interest of LIBOR+10%. Moreover, Nebari received 7.5 million share purchase warrants with a 2-year maturity, and exercise price of $0.27. Empress subsequently funded the remaining $2.5 million portion of the Sierra Antapite gold stream acquisition.

The January Outlook

After a pretty busy December, the month of January started relatively slowly. However, there is still a lot of time for further deal announcements left. The majority of companies have more than enough resources that can be deployed. It will be also interesting to watch how Gold Royalty's attempt to acquire Elemental plays out.