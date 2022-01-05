Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

It was a great year to invest in 2021. Stock market indices went up relatively steadily. Every dip was a buying opportunity as the market digested bad news quickly. Investing isn't about looking back. It's about looking forward.

Despite surging Omicron cases, the stock market crash predictions seem to have faded into the new year. I'm not worried about an unlikely market crash. I'm always looking for the following excellent investment.

The major indexes' excellent performance doesn't translate into the same performance for individual stocks. It's a market of stocks, not a stock market. There are opportunities for the attentive investor. Stocks that stayed behind for no apparent reason could become the outperformers of 2022.

I present four stocks that couldn't follow the market in 2021 and are ready to rocket in 2022.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) is a fast-growing solar micro-inverter producer.

Stem (STEM) is an upcoming intelligent energy storage software company.

Kaleyra (KLR) produces CPaaS solutions.

Materialise (MTLS) offers 3D-printing hardware and software solutions.

Enphase Energy

The producer of micro-inverters for solar panels is a remarkable turnaround story. Enphase has been a public company for almost ten years, and it went from trash to treasury during this time. The company experiences thriving growth, expanding margins, and a high free cash flow.

Despite these pleasing attributes, it couldn't profit from the stock market trend. The reason is simple, Enphase is a growth stock with a high valuation. Based on 2021 expectations, it looked overvalued. By now, the company has published three 2021 quarterly results beating expectations. It overcomes supply chain challenges and keeps innovating towards more profitable growth.

It just launched the IQ8, expanding its market with commercial and off-grid solar. It also expanded into EV charging solutions with ClipperCreek. Enphase managed to get its microinverters in a residential fuel cell to replace ICE power generators. It's also expanding its grid services. Enphase improves the proposition for homeowners further. They get energy backup during an outage and earn their investment back.

Profitable Growth

Revenue is expected to grow ~70% in 2021. Enphase's growth is primarily organic, with only a few small acquisitions that expand its software offering for installers. The company also looks at future solid growth. The EV charging solutions open up a new market for Enphase and make further integration with its existing solar and energy storage solutions possible. The complete offering attaches customers and installers tightly to Enphase.

Enphase increases its SAM (serviceable available market) from $8.1B in 2022 to $21.2B in 2025 with its fast-growing end markets and new products. An impressive 37.8% CAGR.

This growth is highly profitable for Enphase. It keeps operating above its financial model. It uses its strong free cash flows for acquisitions and shareholder returns. It has an unused share repurchase program of $500M available.

Valuation

The stalling share price in 2021 brings Enphase valuation to an attractive level. It's on a secular growth path with excellent margins and proven free cash flow conversion.

Stem

Athena is Stem's AI-powered software for energy storage. It predicts demand and supply of energy and optimizes battery operations. The software outperforms peers by 30% with better predictions. Its software is hardware-agnostic. It also delivers hardware solutions from tier 1 suppliers like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Tesla (TSLA), and Canadian Solar (CSIQ).

Software is the most essential for Stem as it expects an 80% gross margin versus only ~20% for hardware. In the first few years, hardware sales will drive revenue as these pay at delivery. Software sales spread out over 10 to 20 years.

It's been a hell of a ride on the stock market for Stem. It became public through a SPAC. It was hyped during the announcement and after completion on April 28. Stem delivered results as expected, undeterred by the typical supply chain challenges.

Growth

Stem is an emerging company with multiplying revenues. Revenues increased 334% from $9.1M to $39.8M in the third quarter. It's on track for its initial forecast. The fourth quarter looks good with an expected 400% revenue growth.

The battery energy storage market looks at strong growth. Low-cost renewables provide more variable energy output and demand changes with increased electrification (for example EVs). The energy storage market is expected to increase 35 fold by 2030 in comparison to 2020. Stem is the leader in battery deployments and has a 100% Software attach rate. The company also looks at software-only contracts.

Stem also found external growth with the acquisition of solar software AlsoEnergy. The acquisition closes soon and expands Stem's software footprint. The company will have a total solar and energy storage software package soon.

Valuation

Stem isn't profitable yet, so valuation metrics are harder to apply. It trades on a twelve-month 29 PS ratio and a 2022 ~9 PS ratio. This PS doesn't include AlsoEnergy acquisition. It has a decent cash position of $575M. It recently issued $400M convertible debt. Stem puts the cash to use with the purchase of AlsoEnergy for $521M cash and $174M equity.

Stem should become profitable in 2023 as software becomes a more significant part of its revenue.

Kaleyra

Kaleyra is a small CPaaS (communications platform as a service) company. It's an established leader as a CPaaS vendor, according to Juniper. The company offers a full service for companies to connect with customers with services ranging from text messages, voice, video calls to emails.

Kaleyra's shares had an enthusiastic start of the year, with a peak in February when it announced the acquisition of mGage. The appeal dwindled from there despite beating expectations and acquiring video conferencing company Bandyer.

Growth

Kaleyra experienced 120% revenue growth in its last quarter. Growth comes from the mGage acquisition and 30% organic growth. Kaleyra completed its product offering with mGage and Bandyer for omnichannel customer engagement. It has upselling opportunities with existing clients and looks to expand its geographical footprint. The U.S. gains importance over its traditional markets in Italy and India.

The CPaaS market is expected to grow at a 31.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

The increasing revenue goes along with better margins. It allowed Kaleyra to squeeze out a small positive cash flow in the third quarter. Margins should improve further due to a better product mix.

Valuation

Kaleyra trades at just one-time forward sales. This valuation is cheap for a stock with an expected growth of 30% and improving margins. The company immediately profited from the mGage acquisition on margins and revenue. Further integration should accelerate the increasing revenues and expanding margins.

Materialise

Materialise profits from several 3D printing market trends. Materialise has 3D printing factories and two software suits: Magics and Mimics. Additive manufacturing uses fewer resources and improves time-to-market. It enables tailor-made solutions for medical applications with higher accuracy, reliability, and predictability.

The stock price rocketed at the start of 2021. A lack of fundamental support by the sudden surge since 2020 made it come down. In June, the company raised $96M at $24 per ADS with only ~8% dilution for existing stockholders. It immediately put $33.5M to use by acquiring Link3D. The company had excellent results in the second and third quarter, leading to an increased outlook. The share price completely ignored the improved expectations.

Growth

Materialise rose 17.5% CAGR from 2014 to 2019. 2020 put a dent in the growth story with a 5% reduction in revenue. Its revenue grew 28% YoY in the third quarter. Materialise predicts to beat its 2019 results in 2021. The company mainly grows organically and uses small acquisitions like Link3D to expand its product offering. Link3D adds SaaS solutions to Materialise. It has industry-leading gross margins.

The additive manufacturing market is expected to increase at a ~20% CAGR until 2026.

Materialise produces a relatively small positive free cash flow. Further expansion of scale should improve the free cash flow generation. The software switch towards SaaS also increases visibility and margins.

Valuation

Materialise is reasonably valued for a growth stock in a continuously growing industry. A 5.5 PS ratio is reasonable for a profitable growth stock. Combining an improving profit margin and higher revenues will make the PE ratio quickly appropriate.

Conclusion

These are a couple of 2021 underperformance ideas going into 2022. There are undoubtedly other attractive candidates that I didn't get to, like Amazon (AMZN), VMware (VMW), Dropbox (DBX), ... Feel free to add more ideas in the comments.

I invest for the long run. So I might be wrong on the timing of these stocks, but I know the developments in 2021 were positive for these companies, which didn't reflect their share price in 2021. This evolution can change in 2022 as I expect more positive results.