Investment Thesis

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SIMO) is a small-cap company that leads the OEM memory market. The company is attractive due to both internal and external factors. The TAM of the company is growing. At its current market share, SIMO could more than double by 2030. Silicon Motion is able to maintain margins at comparable levels because of the high demand. Expected record revenues in 2022 and a shrinking cash balance sheet could lead to a significant increase in asset turnover. In addition, SIMO can significantly increase ROE through financial leverage since the current debt burden is very low. The share buyback program, announced in December, is also an important factor in Silicon Motion's attractiveness. According to our valuation, SIMO is trading at a 39% discount to fair market value. We rate shares as a buy.

Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation develops and sells memory (NAND, SSD drives, and other types of memory) designed for mobile devices, IoT and Automotive industries, Data centers, as well as industrial and consumer markets. The company's brand portfolio includes - SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, and Ferri-eMMC. The company was founded in 1995 in San Jose, California. The headquarters are located in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the USA.

Most of the revenue comes from deals with large companies; the top 10 buyers (Micron, Intel, Samsung, WD, and others) bring 71% of revenue. The largest markets are China (28.67%), Singapore (18.13%), and Taiwan (17.65%). The revenue structure is presented below:

Industry Opportunities

SIMO specializes in the production and sales of various types of memory. According to SKDI, the Semiconductor Memory Market is estimated at $115 billion and will grow at a CAGR of 12.6% until 2025.

Silicon Motion is the market leader in SSD drives, with a market share of about 30% at the moment. The company sells SSDs primarily to original equipment manufacturers (B2B). According to Globenewswire, the data storage market will grow at a CAGR of 11%, from $28 to $79.8 billion in 2030.

Silicon Motion is the largest supplier of SSD drives for OEM companies. Management estimates its market share in solid-state drives at 25-30% and plans to increase its share to 40% in 2022.

"Regarding the market share, we believe, for last year, we are around between 25% to 30% market share this year will grow 5% to 10%. So we roughly - it's around 35% to 40% range" - Wallace C. Kou, Chief Executive Office.

SIMO successfully operates in the B2B memory market, collaborating with such giants as Micron Technology, Intel, Kingston, Samsung, and others. Semiconductor companies have been able to benefit significantly from the market environment. At its current market share, Silicon Motion could more than double its revenue by 2030.

Unprecedented Demand And Financial Performance

The company's financial performance has increased significantly during the pandemic. According to the results of 9 months of 2021 the revenue reached $800 million. The next 2-3 years are expected to be favorable for SIMO, and 2022 will be a record year with more than $1.5 billion in revenue.

The reason for the rapid growth lies in the unprecedented demand that the company faced. SIMO is operating at the limit of its production capacity.

"We expect this situation of demanding excess of supply to continue through next year since foundry capacity will likely only start improving in 2023. Our order book remains strong and continues to be well in excess of $1.5 billion for next year" - CEO Wallace C. Kou.

As of Q3 2021, the gross margin is 49.7%, the operating margin is 24% and the net profit margin is 17.5%. Net profit margin is at maximum value. Due to the colossal demand for products, the company is able to maintain the current margins in 2022.

The current asset turnover is 0.87x, which is very high for the semiconductor industry. The company uses its assets efficiently. SIMO has two drivers for the turnover growth: a record expected revenue in 2022 and a large cash and equivalents balance (40% of Total Assets). If the company directs all liquid assets for share buyback, the turnover could reach 1.4x. Potentially, this could lead to an increase in ROA by 9 p.p. up to 24.5% (15.3% today). The implementation of this driver is very likely. On December 7, 2021, a new $200 million BuyBack program was announced (almost 6% of the company's total capitalization). The program will be implemented over the next six months.

The asset-to-equity ratio has been in the range of 1.17x - 1.4x over the past ten years. The company has a very low debt burden. The potential growth of financial leverage to 2x could increase ROE by 10.4 p.p. to 31% (21.6% today).

(Source: Created by the author)

Thus, Silicon Motion has several drivers for profitability growth. SIMO is able to maintain margins at comparable levels due to very high demand. Expected record revenues in 2022 and a shrinking cash balance sheet could lead to a significant increase in asset turnover. In addition, the company's debt burden is very low. If SIMO raises its financial leverage to a conservative 2x, ROE will rise by 10.4 p.p. The share buyback program, announced in December, is also an important factor in Silicon Motion's attractiveness.

Valuation

Within our DCF model, we made several assumptions. We expect the revenue to grow in line with the Wall Street consensus, followed by a slowdown in the growth rate. Relative indicators, including margins, are predicted based on historical dynamics and the current trend. We do not include share buybacks. The terminal growth rate is 3%. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

With the cost of equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 9.5%.

With Terminal Ev/EBITDA equal to 10.34 x, the company's fair value is $5.5 billion or $128.09 per share. Thus, the company is trading at a 35% discount to its fair market value.

Conclusion

Silicon Motion is the largest provider of memory solutions to OEMs. The company has become a beneficiary of enormous demand in the semiconductor market. SIMO's target market is growing. At its current share, Silicon Motion could double its revenue by 2030. The company also has drivers for profitability growth. According to our valuation, SIMO is trading at a discount to the fair price. We are bullish on Silicon Motion.