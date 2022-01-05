December 2021 Passive Income - Compounding Unleashed

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

The market bounced back. I would love to see lower prices for longer. Obviously, at this point, the market is basically dusting covid off as nothing. Everyone I know is getting sick either a cold/flu or covid, who knows the symptoms are the same these days. Hospitalizations are down and the narrative seems to sound like it's time to move on with our lives. I couldn’t agree more! Let’s go (Edit schools are closing and we are going into lockdown – awesome)

Raises or Cuts

National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) continued the bank raises into December with a 23% dividend raise. This added $37.12 to our forward dividends.

(OTCPK:NTIOF) continued the bank raises into December with a 23% dividend raise. This added $37.12 to our forward dividends. TD Bank (TD) raised theirs 12.6%. This one added $52.80.

(TD) raised theirs 12.6%. This one added $52.80. Enbridge (ENB) bumped theirs by 3%, adding $39.32

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2021 – $556.29

The banks continued with their raises into December, then Enbridge. This is our highest ever total for dividend raises and does it ever feel great. The Enbridge raise also pushed their dividend income to over $1,000 a year, our first stock to do that. Awesome!

December 2021 Dividend Income

13 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks December 2020 Income December 2021 Income Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) 121.14 (6 Drips) sold Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 8.32 sold RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 31.68 (1 Drip) sold Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 19.20 (3 drips) sold IBM (IBM) 45.64 sold Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 43.43 45.58 usd 3M (MMM) 32.34 32.56 usd Lockheed Martin (LMT) 89.60 usd Microsoft (MSFT) 6.72 11.78 usd Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) 0 7.48 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 44.28 59.04 Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) 90.56 (2 Drips) 95.00 (2 Drips) SmartCentres (OTCPK:CWYUF) 25.59 (1 Drip) 33.30 (1 Drip) Brookfield Renewable (BEP) 83.28 (1 Drip) 87.81 (1 Drips) Manulife Financial (MFC) 59.07 (2 Drips) Suncor Energy (SU) 84.42 (2 Drips) RIT ETF 66.15 (3 Drips) Enbridge (ENB) 220.32 (5 Drips) 242.15 (3 Drips) Totals 772.50 913.94

14 stocks Dripped in December

A 18.30% growth rate year over year. I’m very happy with that. We see that juicy Lockheed Martin Dividend now, Suncor and Manulife. All new positions. That Enbridge dividend is getting really chunky too.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $25.27 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment – $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don’t even have to edit this part every month) Steady Eddy...

Solar Panel Income

In November (We always get paid a month later) our solar panel system generated 231.90 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One deposited $66.79 into our chequing account this month.

Last November, the system generated $82.66 so we are a little under, but the year before we got 62 bucks. Can’t control the weather!

Total Income for 2021 – $2,390.43

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost ——–$32,396.46

Total Income Received ——–$9,877.24

Amount to Break even —- $-22,519.22

Total December 2021 Passive Income – $1,480.73

December 2020 Passive Income – $‭ 1,355.16

A $125.57 difference, not bad, not bad at all. It keeps going up.

Totals For 2021

Dividends Year To Date Total – $7,946.56

Other Passive Income Year to date – $9,063.35

Total Passive Income for 2021 —– $17,009.91

Year End Goal – $17,390.71 ——– %97.81

Just missed the goal. Pretty damn close though. In 2020, we brought in $15,710.52, so it's a pretty nice year over year gain either way!

December 2021 Purchases

We kept things really simple this month. 1 Purchase. We spent a little more than I expected in Mexico and of course spoiled the kids for Christmas. All good, you gotta spend it too.

This month, we continued to add to our Suncor position. As I’ve said in previous posts, next earnings is going to be huge.

Bought 32 more shares of Suncor which adds $53.76

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

In total, we donated $940 in 2021.

Increase Dividends by $1,680.19 this year. (bringing our forward income from dividends to $8,329.13 a year)

With New Purchases, Drips, and Dividend Raises, we continued to grow the size of our dividend Portfolio. Total increased so far in 2021 is $1679.82. A couple cents short of our goal.

Our current dividend portfolio has a forward income of $8,714.19 so we surpassed the goal but I must have missed something throughout the year. A good problem to have as it's higher than anticipated.

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month, we added 0 more units of XAW ETF.

This is the first time we didn't add to our position monthly, money was tighter this month and I preferred Suncor to be honest.

Questrade is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

December 2021 Passive Income Conclusion

Well, that’s a wrap on 2021. There’s no question this was a great year to be an investor. As we look among the community, we see people setting new records and posting some fantastic returns. Will 2022 continue to impress? Time will tell, but as always, we will stay invested and compounding do its thing!

I wish you all a wonderful 2022. Thanks for following along with our journey. There’s no question it keeps me motivated to continue to grow and improve.

How was your 2021? Did you smash your records? What's your goal for 2022?

Cheers

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book, write a good one- Brad Paisley

