gopixa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Ford (NYSE:F) surged 136% in 2021 but Ford’s growth in the electric vehicle sector is still cheap. The car brand just said that it looks to materially increase F-150 Lightning production as reservations for the company’s new all-electric pickup truck are overwhelming. Because of soaring demand for Ford’s EV lineup, the share of EV sales is going to increase significantly until FY 2023!

Data by YCharts

Ford is ramping up EV production even faster than expected

Surging electric vehicle demand and sky-high reservations for Ford’s upcoming EV models, especially the F-150 Lightning and the Maverick pickup trucks, have powered shares of Ford higher throughout 2021. The firm’s stock kept surging yesterday, adding 12% on top of last year’s exceptional gains, after the company said that it will drastically increase its factory output of electric vehicles. Because of the strengthening demand for Ford's EVs, I predicted a new upleg for shares in December.

The reason given for the accelerating production ramp of EVs is that reservations for Ford’s flagship electric vehicle products keep soaring. In a release on Tuesday, Ford said that it plans to almost double the production capacity for the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150 thousand units annually. The ramp is to occur at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan.

The F-150 Lightning, which is set to be launched in the spring of this year, has amassed nearly 200 thousand reservations by now as customer adoption of passenger and commercial EVs in the United States is accelerating. With a starting price sticker of nearly $40 thousand, Ford is debuting a competitively-priced product in the pickup truck segment this year.

Ford also announced that it will triple the production of the Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle and targets an annual production capacity of 200 thousand units by 2023. This guidance was significantly better than my personal Mach-E forecast which was based on 10 thousand monthly deliveries by 2023 and calculated to an annual production and delivery capacity of 120 thousand units. The new guidance for Mach-E SUV production exceeds my forecast by 67% and proves just how much demand Ford sees in the SUV EV segment.

The Mustang Mach-E SUV is one of the most underrated EV products in Ford’s growing electric vehicle lineup. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E SUV won the inaugural Electric Vehicle of the Year Award from automotive publication Car and Driver in 2021. Ford sold 3,088 Mustang Mach-E SUVs in November, 2,848 models in October and 1,578 Mach-Es in the month before that and deliveries are going to accelerate significantly in FY 2022.

Ford’s EV share is set to ramp up much more quickly than expected

Ford is looking at a massive increase in electric vehicle deliveries in the next two years, which is set to result in a significant increase in Ford’s EV share and strong EPS growth. Ford’s EV share is approximately 7%. Considering production ramps for the F-150 Lightning and the Mustang Mach-E, Ford is working towards a 600 thousand annual electric vehicle output by 2023. Because of this ramp and strong demand from consumer markets, I estimate that Ford’s share of electric vehicles could double, year over year, in FY 2022 to 15% and expand to more than 20% by year-end 2023 as plants start to run at full capacity.

Ford is far from being expensive

Shares of Ford climbed approximately 140% last year and the car brand is off to a great start in FY 2022. Although Ford’s valuation more than doubled in 2021, the firm’s growth in the EV sector is still cheap. Ford is expected to grow EPS 6% this year and 18% next year. EPS estimates are rising and a faster than expected acceleration of EV deliveries could power shares of Ford even higher. The P-E ratio for Ford, however, is still only 10X.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Ford

Ford is collecting all these reservations for the F-150 Lightning, the Ford Maverick and other EV products like the E-Transit, but the car brand will have to deliver these vehicles at some point. The biggest challenge for Ford here, as I see it, is the supply chain crisis which is prolonging the time it takes for crucial parts to make it to consumers. Weak supply chain links pose a risk to Ford’s delivery guidance. New COVID-19 outbreaks are also a serious concern for Ford, because they have the potential to close down factories and delay production and deliveries.

Final thoughts

Shares of Ford are surging, but the firm’s commercial growth prospects in the EV sector may still be undervalued, if you look at the firm’s delivery ramp and low P-E ratio. Ford is seeing unprecedented demand for its electric vehicle products and EV adoption is likely going to strengthen in FY 2022. With new EV products rolling out this year, Ford is set to power even higher!