ARKK Vs. VGT: Which ETF Is The Better Pick For Long-Term Investors?

Introduction

Since reaching a high of $156.58 on February 12, 2021, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) has dropped 39.6%, closing at $94.59 on December 31, 2021. For all of 2021, the ETF was down 24.02%. The ETF, which focuses on new and disruptive technologies, is primarily comprised of stocks that performed well during Covid lockdowns.

The global shutdown, when work/study/stay at home decrees dictated a change in the lifestyle of workers and students, gave rise to a demand for products such as PCs, video conferencing, and even exercise equipment when gyms shut down. As lockdowns eased, these stocks dropped as well. In the near-term, in effect, ARKK could do with another global lockdown.

There are alternatives to ARKK. One is Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT). For all of 2021, the ETF was up 29.5%.

Comparing these ETFs over a 3-year period, VGT grew 175% while ARKK, with significant volatility, grew 154%, as show in Chart 1.

To mitigate the volatility, an investor would need to rely on the active management of ARK Invest, versus more of a buy and wait strategy of the passive management of Vanguard. But with the strong pullback of ARKK since the peak in early 2021, how good ARK Invest is at mitigating the volatility needs to be evaluated along with its strategy. These issues are analyzed below.

Comparing ARKK and VGT

A competitive analysis of these two ETFs is shown in Table 1. One of the key differentiators is Assets Under Management ("AUM"), which represents the total of all investor dollars invested in all share classes of the fund. Investors generally consider higher investment inflows and higher AUM comparisons as a positive indicator of quality and management experience. That would make the VGT ETF a strong choice with an AUM of $56.60 billion compared to just $16.80 billion for ARKK.

ARKK also has an expense ratio of 0.75%, which is 80 basis points higher than the FactSet segment average of 0.67%. VGT’s expense ratio is just 0.10%.

Profile of VGT

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology segment of the equity market.

Table 2 is the current (12/3/21) top 10 holdings for VGT, showing 1-year stock performance and Quant Ranking based on industry. Currently Apple (AAPL) is the largest holding at 20.06%, while NVIDIA (NVDA) has the top 1-year stock performance, growing 125.06% in 2021. The probable block of NVIDIA's acquisition of ARM is responsible for a pullback of the stock.

Profile of ARKK

Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of:

DNA Technologies and the “Genomic Revolution”

Automation, Robotics, and Energy Storage

Artificial Intelligence and the “Next Generation Internet”

Fintech Innovation

Table 3 is the current (12/3/21) top 10 holdings for ARKK, showing 1-year stock performance and Quant Ranking based on industry. Only Tesla (TSLA) had positive stock performance in 2021 and has a Quant Ranking of 4 out of 26 in the Automobile Manufacturers industry.

Investor Takeaway

Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, made a name for herself after a banner 2020 in which the ARK Innovation ETF returned nearly 150%. She put out a thread of tweets in late October, 2021 highlighting her concerns around how businesses and consumers seem to have overreacted to supply chain bottlenecks.

“Now we believe that three sources of deflation will overcome the supply chain-induced inflation that is wreaking havoc on the global economy. Two sources are secular, or long term, and one is cyclical. Technologically enabled innovation is deflationary and the most potent source.” “As a result, once the holiday season passes and companies face excess supplies, prices should unwind. Some commodity prices - lumber and iron ore - already have dropped 50%. China’s crackdowns are one of the reasons. The oil price is an outlier and psychologically important.”

At the end of December 2021 she reiterated her analysis of the economy and philosophy on ARK Invest:

“In our view, fears of inflation will give way to confusion and fears of recession during the next three to six months. If so, the rapid growth rates of truly innovative companies, many of their equities maligned this year, should be rewarded handsomely.”

ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day, which are published at 24/7 Wall St. (247wallst.com). Cathie Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Chart 2 shows ARKK’s stock price in the past year, closing at $94.59 and down 23.92% for 2021. Chart 2 also shows a peak on November 4, 2021 followed by a nearly continuous drop in stock price to the end of 2021.

The importance of this November 4 peak is important. Table 4 also shows the purchase price of the stocks bought on November 4, and the closing price on 12/31/21. The percentage change for the 2-month period ranges from -11.7% for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and -52.1% for Robinhood Markets (HOOD).

Table 4 shows that Cathie Wood doesn’t believe her own thesis of inflation to deflation to innovative stock rise, because on 11/4/21 inflation was strong and supply chain disruptions threatened to disrupt Christmas. Yet she made the purchases and stocks continued to plummet for the next two months!

Finally, ARK defines ‘‘disruptive innovation’’ as the introduction of a technologically enabled product or service that potentially changes the way the world works. But it doesn’t mean that these disruptive companies are and will be market leaders in the near or mid-term.

For example, Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone was a market disruptor when first introduced in 2007, yet its market share never reached more than 25%.

Another example is Block (SQ) (formerly Square), which ARKK has 3.46% of its holdings in the company. There is a market full of alternatives to Square out there for an investor to choose from, including Intuit (INTU) and PayPal (PYPL). There are many point-of-sale companies that allow one to harness the power of smart devices to convert them into fully functional points of sale. And there are also Square competitors that don’t require you to have access to a smart device for their product.

For the long-term investor, ARKK may be a good choice after stock prices of its holdings increase because they have already exhibited pullbacks and these pullbacks may not have ceased yet. But that means timing the market on the buy, and because of possible volatility, on the sell.

For the long-term investor that has a strategy of buy and hold, the low volatility and strong historic stock performance for VGT may be the better choice.