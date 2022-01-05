Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) just released its December deliveries report card, as it registered another record month. Based on XPeng's guidance in its FQ3 earnings call, we expected 15K deliveries from China's pure-play New Electric Vehicle (NEV) leader.

However, CEO He Xiaopeng & Co. topped estimates by delivering 16K vehicles in December. Therefore it outperformed its leading pure-play arch-rivals NIO Inc. (NIO) and Li Auto (LI), to become China's #1 pure-play domestic NEV leader. We believe this bodes well for XPeng. In our previous article, we explained that XPeng operates with lower gross margins. Therefore, it's imperative for XPeng to scale rapidly. Hence, taking over NIO in terms of deliveries leadership will be critical towards improving its margins over time.

Moreover, it seems that XPeng could also be leading the autonomous driving battle among its arch-rivals, as it plans to launch its robotaxi service in H2'22. It will be a significant milestone if it happens on schedule as XPeng's platform and technology could offer immense leverage over its rivals, as robotaxi fleet operators aim to partner with XPeng.

Hence, with the company's production and delivery cadence gaining significant momentum, we discuss where we think XPeng stock will be over the next five years.

XPeng Moves to the Number 1 Position

China's leading pure-play NEV makers 2021 deliveries. Data source: Gasgoo

XPeng 2021 deliveries as of Dec'21. Data source: Gasgoo

With 98.16K deliveries under its belt in 2021, XPeng has officially claimed the throne as China's top-selling domestic pure-play NEV maker. It's easily ahead of NIO's 91.43K and Li Auto's 90.49K deliveries. Notably, the company's new P5 sedan has continued to gain significant traction. Its deliveries surged to 5.03K, even though momentum from P7 and G3 both fell from November's figures. XPeng has telegraphed that it was very confident of P5's sales momentum. Management emphasized that P5 will play an increasingly important role in XPeng's sales mix, given its attractive price point. Therefore, we believe that it will be a critical player to help spur the adoption of the company's EVs moving forward.

Notably, investors must continue to pay attention to XPeng's gross margins as it's clear that P5's momentum is gaining significant traction. Since XPeng is not profitable yet on an EBIT basis, it would need to ramp further to leverage its production scale efficiencies on P5.

However, it's still too early to determine whether XPeng can maintain its No.1 position over the next five years. Nonetheless, China's automobile market is massive, at over 20M units a year. China's NEV sales is estimated to reach just 8.5M in 2025, from under 3M this year. Therefore, we believe it's not critical at this point whether XPeng can maintain its leadership against NIO or Li Auto, or even against China's NEV leader BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF). We believe that the market is big enough to accommodate XPeng's ambitions. However, XPeng needs to quickly ramp up its production to meet China's NEV demand. The company has a 600K annualized run rate target over the next two years. Therefore, we encourage investors to monitor the company's production ramp closely moving forward.

XPeng's Autonomous Driving Ambitions

XPeng & peers R&D margins (LTM). Data source: S&P Capital IQ

XPeng has often emphasized that it has the leading ADAS stack among the top automakers in China. Therefore, there's a lot of excitement over the launch of its G9 this year, as it's equipped with XPeng's X-Pilot 4.0 ADAS, its most advanced yet. Notably, the G9 has also been designed with the European market in mind, as XPeng intends to showcase the marvel of its ADAS globally. In addition, the company also updated that the "G9 will be able to receive firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates in as quickly as 30 minutes, utilizing gigabit ethernet communications."

Moreover, the company intends to launch its robotaxi service in H2'22, further highlighting its lead over its competitors. Readers can refer to the chart above to observe XPeng's commitment to innovation. Its last-twelve-months (LTM) R&D margins indicate its focus to attain the lead in ADAS, and subsequently, autonomous driving. However, it doesn't mean that if XPeng dedicates a much higher R&D budget relative to its revenue, it can continue to stay on top. But, given that it has communicated its plan to launch its robotaxi service in H2'22, we think its execution ability has been clear.

If XPeng can capitalize its lead in its ADAS tech and launch its robotaxi service successfully, it could be instrumental in ramping up moving forward. Furthermore, since XPeng will be focusing its efforts on partnering with robotaxi operators, it could drive up the demand for its cars further. Consequently, XPeng could garner significant scale economies and turn profitable even faster. Moreover, it could further extend its lead in deliveries against its NEV arrivals, assuming that it could ramp up production accordingly. Therefore, we believe that its ADAS and autonomous driving leadership is highly important for XPeng moving forward to consolidate its leadership over the next five years.

Moreover, innovation seems to be at the core of XPeng's DNA, as CEO and Co-Founder He Xiaopeng explained (translated and edited):

Most legacy car manufacturers use market segmentation to differentiate their new products. But XPeng is not the same. We believe that it is dependent on what our technology can achieve. Even if it cannot be achieved today, but it can be achieved in the future, and it's highly lucrative, XPeng will go for it without looking back (Gasgoo)

So, is XPeng Stock a Buy Now?

XPeng stock EV/Fwd Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

XPeng stock is trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 7.3x. Compared to Tesla's (TSLA) 17.4x, it's clear that XPeng doesn't seem to be expensive. Moreover, it's still expected to grow rapidly, as seen from its EV/Fwd Revenue trend. Moreover, XPeng stock is trading at just 3.9x its FY23 revenue. We believe that the company is still in the early innings of its EV penetration, coupled with its leadership in autonomous driving technology.

XPeng revenue and adjusted EBIT margins mean consensus estimates. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Moreover, we can observe that XPeng is still estimated to improve its operating leverage meaningfully as it scales. Therefore, we believe that its stock could be significantly re-rated if it can demonstrate significant traction in its G9 sales and P5 deliveries. Coupled with meeting or exceeding its robust production run rate of 600K target in the next two years, we believe that investors in XPeng stock today seem to be setting themselves up for success. Moreover, the stock doesn't seem to be expensive at this level. Therefore, if XPeng can execute successfully, we believe that the market could significantly reward XPeng stock investors over the next five years as the global EV momentum gains tremendous traction.

Therefore, we reiterate our Buy rating on XPEV stock.