A Quick Take On GoodRx

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) went public in September 2020, raising $1.14 billion in gross proceeds for the company and for selling shareholders in an IPO that priced at $33.00 per share.

The firm operates online services that enable consumers to compare prices on their prescription drug purchases in the United States.

While GDRX isn’t cheap, I favor the company’s business model and its growth and operating breakeven profile.

At around $30.25, my outlook on GDRX is Bullish.

Company

Santa Monica, California-based GoodRx was founded to help consumers reduce prescription costs while improving medication adherence and providing information to healthcare system participants.

Management is headed by co-founder and Co-CEO Douglas Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek.

Mr. Hirsch was previously CEO at Daily Strength and Mr. Bezdek was previously Managing Partner at Tryarc and co-founded Bioware.

GoodRx’s partners or major customers include:

Healthcare professional integrations

Healthcare companies

The company’s primary offerings include:

Prescription price comparison

Subscriptions - Gold and Kroger

Pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions

Telehealth services - GoodRx Care

The firm seeks to add consumers to its online platform via primarily digital market means through search engine and SEO marketing.

Management also seeks relationships with major healthcare professional groups and healthcare companies such as PBM (Pharmacy Benefits Managers), pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers and telehealth providers.

Market

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. pharmacy and drug store market is an estimated $312 billion in total value in 2020.

This amount will represent an approximate 3.3% growth over the previous year. Growth from 2015 to 2020 was an estimated 1.6%.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an aging population in the United States increasing demand for prescription drugs as well as an increase in the number and selection of available drugs.

Also, physician visits are expected to rise accordingly, with those suffering from chronic or elderly ailments potentially benefiting from increased telehealth options.

The market for online prescription comparison information is highly fragmented.

The firm's pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions offering competes for advertising dollars with various other online sites, while its telehealth services compete with Teladoc (TDOC), Amwell (AMWL), MDLIVE and Doctor on Demand.

GDRX’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown impressively over the past five quarters:

Gross profit by quarter has also grown consistently:

Operating income by quarter has been near breakeven in the past three quarters:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also hovered below or above breakeven so far in 2021:

(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)

In the past 12 months, GDRX’s stock price has fallen 18.99% percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’s rise of 27.6 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source)

Valuation Metrics For GoodRx Stock

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $13,040,000,000 Enterprise Value $12,830,000,000 Price / Sales 19.21 Enterprise Value / Sales 18.70 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -58.33 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $189,800,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 34.34% Earnings Per Share -$0.71

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable to GDRX would be Teladoc; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Teladoc (TDOC) GoodRx (GDRX) Variance Price / Sales 7.61 19.21 152.4% Enterprise Value / Sales 8.14 18.70 129.7% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -29.93 -58.33 94.9% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $265,110,000 $189,800,000 -28.4% Revenue Growth Rate 114.7% 34.3% -70.1%

(Source)

Commentary On GoodRx

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted the increase of its total addressable market through acquisitions such as HealthiNation, RxNXT and RxSaver.

Also, the company expanded and rebranded its telehealth service platform as GoodRx Care, expanding both geographically and in the breadth of conditions it serves.

The firm has also begun a relationship with Medicare insurance marketplace GoHealth.

As to its financial results, revenue growth was strong on expanding prescriptions but also through its pharma manufacturer solutions and telehealth initiatives.

Notably, the firm finished Q3 with 1.13 million subscription plans covering 1.6 million members.

However, the trajectory of COVID-related effects ‘may potentially reduce acute volumes in the 2021 and 2022 cold and flu season impact like last winter,’ making the prediction of future guidance challenging.

Management is widening the revenue range as a result of this uncertainty.

Regarding valuation, GoodRx is more highly valued on revenue multiples than partial competitor Teladoc, which is peculiar despite a significantly lower topline revenue growth rate.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future around seasonal sickness and COVID-related illness.

Perhaps investors prefer GDRX’s diversified and more holistic approach to health care information and related services. Or perhaps they like GDRX’s operating breakeven performance versus TDOC’s significant operating losses.

While GDRX isn’t cheap, I favor the company’s business model and its growth and operating breakeven profile.

At around $30.25, my outlook on GDRX is Bullish.