Inflation & The Great Supply Lie

Inflation is high. How high? Well I probably don't need to tell you, but for the benefit of the elites who don't do their own shopping:

That's the highest it has been since the early '80s. The Government will tell you that this inflation is caused by "temporary" supply chain problems. They are fooling you! Inflation isn't being caused by problems in the supply chain, it isn't going to go away on its own, and nobody in Washington D.C. is doing anything that will have a material impact on it.

Don't believe the Government's deceitful claims. Investors need to take adequate steps to protect their retirement from sustained high inflation today and going forward.

After all, this is not the first time that the Fed and Government have tried to fool investors as I wrote in a recent report entitled "The Great Inflation Lie", where I highlighted that they have knowingly misled the public by downplaying inflation.

It Is Not A Supply Problem!

The world continues to face a severe shortage of everything ranging from semiconductors to construction materials. Industry experts and government officials continue to tell you that the shortage is caused by a supply crunch due to the pandemic. But the reality is far from that.

Let's look at a sector that gets a ton of press for its "shortage": Semiconductors. With electronics getting more sophisticated and "smarter", these chips are essential to making a lot of the products that consumers love. From cell phones, computers, cars, and more.

Record Level Semiconductor Production

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden and sharp drop in automotive sales in spring 2020. Automakers extended the weak forecast out and responded by cutting their orders for parts, materials, and, yes, semiconductor chips necessary for the modern vehicle's critical functions. When the U.S. government stepped up to support the markets through quantitative easing by releasing an unprecedented volume of stimulus packages, demand for passenger vehicles rebounded among several other goods. By then, chip manufacturers were already fully committed to supplying large customers whose businesses were thriving from day one of the pandemic – consumer electronics, data centers, SaaS providers, and other work from home technology providers.

In effect, there wasn't a reduction of overall supply, just that the supply was unable to meet the unexpected explosion of demand. In fact, more semiconductors were made in 2021 than in any year in history, more semiconductors were built in 2020 than in 2019. What changed was a massive increase in demand for chips to be used in computers, phones, and other products that a typical consumer that was handed $1,000 from the government and quarantined at home might want to buy.

- Source: Semi-Conductor Industry Association

Given the complexity of building semiconductors, the businesses that make them simply haven't been able to expand quickly enough to meet the supply surge. The bottom line, the "shortage" is caused by new demand, not because supply declined.

In fact, semiconductor factories are operating above "full utilization" trying to keep up.

- Source: Semi-Conductor Industry Association

The Story Is Similar For Most Other Products

Bridgewater Associates recently published a paper that’s well worth reading, whose argument is summarized by the title: “It’s Mostly a Demand Shock, Not a Supply Shock, and It’s Everywhere.” By the hedge fund’s estimates, global real production is back in line with the trend of the last half-century after last year's shock — while demand has gone to the moon!

Demand for essential goods and services is significantly above pre-pandemic days, and suppliers are simply trying to catch up.

We can confirm that supply remains high through a variety of widely available economic measures. Let's look at just a few.

Gross outputs for U.S. Industries are well above pre-COVID levels:

- Source: St. Louis Fed (updated Dec. 22, 2021)

Look at sales for S&P 500 companies.

Retail sales have surged:

From 2010-2020, retail sales grew at about 5% per year. From January 2020 to today, retail sales have surged 23.5%! 4.5 years of growth in less than two years! No wonder manufacturers are struggling to keep up!

Finally, U.S. imports are up 17% since Q1 2020:

- Source: St. Louis Fed (updated Dec. 22, 2021)

According to the charts above:

Production is well over pre-COVID levels. U.S. industrial output is also above pre-COVID levels. Sales of S&P 500 companies are above pre-COVID levels. Retail sales are 23.5% above pre-COVID levels. U.S. imports are over pre-COVID levels.

The only variable that has changed is that demand has surged and none of the supply chains are able to cope with it.

So yes, we do have a "supply" problem, but only because demand has surged so much higher than it was before COVID.

Demand Is Fueled By Money

Fundamentally, this inflation is being caused by the Bubble of Liquidity. The economy is flooded with cash. After COVID, the M2 money supply spiked, bank liquidity spiked, consumer checking accounts spiked, corporate cash spiked, and corporate cap-ex spiked. This isn't a coincidence, they are all related!

There is more money in consumers' pockets, more money in corporate pockets, and more money in banks' pockets. When there is more money, people spend it. I would think those in Washington D.C. would be familiar with that phenomenon since they are so good at spending!

What has materially changed today is that consumer demand is much higher than before, making corporate demand higher and supply is only low relative to the new, much higher, demand. It is all tied back to the massive increase of liquidity at all levels of the economy; both the Fed and Government have only themselves to blame.

The massive increase in money supply in the system is the defining characteristic of this economy. With such a massive glut of demand, supply will have to grow to meet it. What does that mean? Higher prices (inflation) and economic expansion.

So no, J. Powell, stop fooling us and blaming supply disruptions!

We do not have a "supply problem" but rather a "Demand Explosion" because you pumped so much liquidity into the system.

Just compare the difference in how much liquidity was pumped for the Great Financial Crisis (housing bubble) of 2008-2010 and the COVID crisis!

The figures are mind-blowing!

And what is the government doing about it? It is trying to provide more government spending in an attempt to ease the impacts on voters, including direct payments in the form of an extension of the "child tax credit". The government's response to excess liquidity driving inflation? Inject even more liquidity!

One of the safest bets investors can make is that the U.S. Government will continue spending. Significant austerity measures are not in the playbook of anyone in Washington D.C. in the foreseeable future.

The Fed Is Not Trying To Stop Inflation

For over a year now I have been saying that the Fed has been fooling investors. It is a position that is somewhat controversial. Yet, the only alternative is utter incompetence, which leads to the same result.

How else do you explain how the Fed is suddenly incapable of projecting inflation two months in advance when historically they have been reasonably accurate projecting 2-3 years in advance?

The Fed is now projecting inflation at 2.7% for 2022, and I will go on record right now as saying that is very low and will be exceeded early in the year.

Additionally, the Fed projected that the target interest rate might be raised to 0.9% in 2022, a significant increase from its prior projection of 0.3% in September.

- Source: Federal Reserve December 2021 Projection Materials

Put that together, and you have a story of a Fed that is "more hawkish". But is it really "hawkish"? Let's look back at the Fed before Powell. Here is a look at the same slide from March 2016's projection materials, when the Fed was starting its first round of rate hikes since before the Great Financial Crisis.

- Source: Federal Reserve March 2016 Projection Materials

The Fed was actually very accurate on inflation projections.

Actual inflation was 1.6%, 1.7% and 2.0%. The Fed actually raised to 0.75%, 1.5%, and 2.5%. It wasn't quite as hawkish as the Fed projected, but in the ballpark. Also note, that the Fed was acting to nip inflation in the bud, increasing rates before inflation hit 2%, and increasing the Federal Funds Rate to be higher than inflation.

Even if you take the Fed's December projections at face value, the indication is that the Fed does not intend on reining in inflation through rate hikes. The Fed intends to raise rates more slowly than the prior Fed did, even though forward inflation projections are higher.

In 2016, the Fed was Hawkish. Today's Fed is only Hawkish relative to its own historically loose monetary policy. If the Fed were serious about tackling inflation, it would be looking at raising the target rate above the inflation rate. Instead, the Fed is maintaining a monetary easing policy since the overnight rate will be held at negative real yields after inflation, even using the Fed's low inflation projections.

- Source: Alamy

The Government Isn't Serious About Tackling Inflation

Jerome Powell, President Biden, and many others keep trying to find a scapegoat to blame inflation on while trying to look like they are taking measures to curb it. We see laughably ineffective measures being suggested.

The Biden administration attempted to lower oil prices by releasing 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and is tackling "Big Meat" by throwing government money at independently owned processors. To put it in perspective, the US consumes 7.5+ billion barrels of oil a year, 50 million over a few months is a rounding error. Throwing $1 billion in government money at smaller, less efficient meat producers in an industry that does nearly $1 trillion in annual revenue is not going to make a difference.

It's a bit like trying to travel to Mars in a hang-glider. If the government were serious about tackling inflation, we would see much more aggressive measures.

Why The Government Is 'Happy' With high Inflation

The reality is that both the Fed and the Government need inflation. The Federal Government has trillions in debt and the only practical way to deal with it is to deplete it through inflation.

The Government is very comfortable letting inflation run at 3-6%. Why?

The U.S. Government has run up a ton of debt. As a percentage of GDP, the Federal debt is now over 120%. The cost of COVID alone was several times higher than the cost of WWII in today's dollar terms.

- Source: St. Louis Fed (updated Dec. 22, 2021)

Dealing with debt is always politically unpopular. Raising taxes in a meaningful way and cutting spending are political hot-buttons that are sure to upset a large number of constituents.

The last time debt was even in this ballpark was in 1946. The U.S. Government had a massive debt of $269 billion. Just by reading that number, you know what happened. What is $269 billion to the U.S. Government today? That is only half of what the government spends on interest payments alone! $269 billion just isn't what it used to be, and that was intentional.

As a reminder, the U.S. never "paid" for WWII – it refinanced the debt, and through inflation, the significance of the debt dissipated quickly, even as the total debt grew.

- Source: Financial Times

A significant amount of inflation is the only solution that the U.S. Government has to manage its debts and obligations. The Government knows it and the Fed knows it too.

Focusing on "temporary" supply problems is a good way to redirect the media away from the reality of inflation and attempt to reassure the market that the Fed and the Government have inflation under control.

The Government wants to manage inflation expectations to avoid "hyper" inflation – to do that they are:

Providing low-ball projections. Appearing hawkish to reassure investors that inflation will be controlled. Trying to convince the public that inflation is caused by "temporary" supply issues. Making grand displays of "doing something" to control inflation.

With these actions, they hope to keep inflation in the low single digits and limit public anger.

Conclusion

We are living through a unique time that we have not seen in many decades:

The combination of high inflation and low Treasury rates hasn't been seen in 70 years! We have a Federal Reserve that has gone well off the script that has been followed for the past 40 years. This Fed is very dovish, even when talking like a hawk. We have a U.S. Government with the highest levels of debt/GDP ever and no sign of slowing down. There is a "Bubble of Liquidity" in the economy that is substantially larger than it has ever been before. Demand has outpaced supply at an unprecedented level. If you add to this the lack of workers, scarcity of basic materials, and tons of cash in consumers' pockets, this is the perfect storm for continued inflation pressures.

Inflation is here to stay. The Fed cannot hike interest rates by much without running the risk of derailing the economy and causing a full-blown credit crisis. Importantly, neither the Fed nor the Government intends on making a serious effort to rein in inflation.

The ultimate objective is deflating the mounting government debt. Printing money and keeping interest rates low is the only way the Fed and Government can deal with the huge national debt. It is also the only viable option to deplete the bubble of bank "junk" loans, and that of the private sector, without avoiding a new "financial crisis".

At HDO, we've taken significant steps to prepare for a multi-year cycle of inflation caused by loose monetary policy, and the Fed's unwillingness and inability to control it.

Now is NOT the time to be holding a lot of cash, because its value will continue to evaporate, as we have seen in the year 2021. But it is time to take action to preserve the "purchasing power" of your savings, and that of your income stream, if you have not done so yet. How well are you prepared?