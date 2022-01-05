NanoStockk/iStock via Getty Images

The Thesis

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is a manufacturing platform that leverages an AI-driven market and e-commerce platform. The company is unique, and I believe well-positioned, in this modern era of e-commerce and supply chain optimization. While it is far too early to call XMTR the Amazon (AMZN), Etsy (ETSY), or Shopify (SHOP) of manufacturing, it is clear that the company is learning from these top names. With partnerships with small family-run businesses around the country, most orders made through the platform are processed quickly and the most efficient manufacturing site. The manufacture-on-demand business platform and optimized logistics bolsters the long-term outlook and is extremely positive for Xometry.

Xometry currently is all-in on growth, and profitability reflects this. Although this is similar to the e-commerce giants listed above, and can leverage low costs for consumers compared to peers. The recent acquisition of the famous Thomas Register, now in online form, will bring over 2 million new active users to the Xometry platform, at a reasonable cost. New synergies from this transformative and highly beneficial, and will truly make Xometry stand out. While the price of the company is high compared to peers, growth is also far better, and I find that the recent fall to between $40 and $50 to be a good time to buy for long-term investors. I believe in time, Xometry may be a cornerstone of my main portfolio.

Image 1: Xometry. The capabilities provided by Xometry are quite broad, especially compared to peers. Most orders made through the platform are sent directly to small- or mid- size manufacturers around the country.

Image 2: Xometry Presentation. This company has been quite innovative throughout their short history, but leveraging all the future technologies and systems to beat out competitors.

Image 3: Xometry Presentation. Growth is the focus for this company, and the small size enables a few more years at the current trajectory.

Image 4: Xometry Presentation. The user base is swelling, a good indication of continued growth.

ThomasNet Acquisition is Perfectly Complementary

The Thomas Register of American Manufacturers, now known as ThomasNet, is a perfect acquisition for Xometry to gain instant access to manufacturers and buyers. With the register moving online years ago, users are already familiar with utilizing an online platform. It will now also be easy to leverage Xometry's manufacturer base and commerce platform with Thomas's market intelligence and advertising capabilities. With a gross profit margin of 85% with $67 million in yearly revenues, the acquisition instantly boosts Xometry's bottom line. With that, I believe Xometry will surpass rivals to become the highest revenue company in the field within a few years.

Image 5: ThomasNet. The newly updated ThomasNet homepage. With 2 million active users and tons of products, it was an easy decision for Xometry to make.

Image 6: ThomasNet. Highlighted positive aspects of the acquisition.

Image 7: ThomasNet. The Thomas acquisition is set to usher in an increase in gross margins of 15%, to bring XMTR in line with peers. For a purchase price of $300 million, it will only take about 3-4 years for the acquisition to be paid off, but offers a catalyst for higher growth due to synergies.

Competition is Broad but Weak

This is not just another slow growing 3D Printing company such as 3D Systems (DDD) or Stratasys (SSYS), who are not as diversified in their manufacturing capabilities and directly competing with each other. The most similar competitor would be Proto Labs (PRLB), but like the other peers, shows weak growth over the past few years. Competition is rampant in the industry, and not just among these peers, and so Xometry has the benefit of the large user and eyeball base brought via the Thomas acquisition.

Looking beyond growth, Proto Labs seems to be in the strongest overall financial position due to a history of positive net income due to the highest gross margins. This is one weak point of XMTR, and may be an issue to watch for in the future. All three peers have gross margins in the 40-45% range, while Xometry is only at 24%. Also, the Thomas acquisition is set to allow Xometry to have the largest active user base in the field. I believe that with time, Proto Labs, 3D Systems, and Stratasys may be relegated to be suppliers on the site and passed under the umbrella, rather than being competitors in the space.

Image 8: A table of CAGR based on SA data.

Image 9: Valuations have been falling all year for these names, but Xometry remains the highest. Growth should be your main consideration for future potential.

Supporting Small Businesses is More Sustainable and Economical

Oftentimes, significant waste is generated when manufacturing hubs are far from the final production site, mostly due to shipping and handling carbon release. Xometry combats this by having thousands of small-to-medium-sized businesses in all areas of the country as part of the manufacture base and utilizes their AI-driven platform to determine the closest manufacturers. Additionally, the manufacture on-demand business model prevents excess products from being created, which is not sustainable for multiple reasons, whether excess material extraction, transportation, or fabrication energy use. Also, Xometry pledges to offset the carbon footprint of shipping to the customer, and the company does this by investing in a wind farm in Texas.

Image 10: Source. Carbon offsetting techniques used by Xometry. This precise, and visible method is superior to other claimed carbon reduction strategies.

I find that Xometry offers a stronger moral position for these reasons, and hence why I will be investing, regardless of whether peers offer a better financial payout long-term. I also believe supporting small businesses will be a long-term benefit to the economy, and my other holdings in return, as Xometry supports the lower and middle class consumer base. This compares to the peers who do all their manufacture in house. If you look at the ThomasNet site, you can see that many of the Xometry partners see less than $25 million annual revenues and have less than 50 employees. With that, it is also nice to see the community page is quite active, with tips, tricks, and other insights available, regardless of whether you utilize the platform. Also see some testimonials on TrustPilot.

Image 11: Source. Small reports on how family shops can benefit by using Xometry's platform.

Stock Performance Expectations

In this table, I lay down my conservative estimations for XMTR based on a range out growth rates and valuations. The bearish case is based on a growth rate and valuation slightly higher than peers, around 15% growth and a 5.0 p/s. Meanwhile, the bullish case has growth of 30% and 20% across 5 and 10 years, with only a slight decrease in valuation over that time. I reduce the valuation of the stock because of economic risk in the future, even though the current 12.6 P/S is quite reasonable.

Case 5 Year Return (CAGR %) 10 Year Return (CAGR %) Bearish 11.8 8.45 Neutral 16.0 11.8 Bullish 23.4 15.2

Table: As you can see, there is a wide range of possibilities for Xometry, but all are set to beat the broader market. The lack of high returns over 10 year timeframe is based on the fact that I have to compare to the valuation and growth rate of peers, but I believe Xometry has the chance to beat this expectation.

This is still the early stages of this company's growth path, so I will be sure to update my expectation as more data points arise. It is positive to see, however, that Wall Street has high expectations for the company, especially at current prices. The current average price estimate implies an upside of 43% from today's closing price of $53.75. I suspect 2022 will start off weak though, but look forward to how things turn out over the coming years.

Conclusion

Xometry is a unique long-term investment, both sustainable and building a moat for themselves. Growth is great, but the other fundamentals need work. However, the broader investment thesis is positive, and I look forward to XMTR's future. At current valuations, I would expect positive returns within a year as long as growth remains above a 30% mark, especially at current valuations. However, the current price action is quite positive as the company has bounced off December lows of close to $40 per share. I have added a small amount here at $52 per share, but will hesitate to go all in at this point. I recently discussed how small-cap and smaller growth companies are set for outperformance again vs SPY, and so the bottom may be here.