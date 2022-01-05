eyegelb/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) had to endure a rough year in 2021, with the index sliding more than 11% while most other ETFs moved higher with relentless bids underneath them. One of the hardest-hit names in the gold space was B2Gold (NYSE:BTG), which slid 29% for the year. This had little to do with the operating performance but was instead related to minor uncertainty in Mali, a lofty valuation to begin the year, and tough comps due to record 2020 performance. However, with the potential for a much better year, the Menankoto issue solved, and an attractive dividend yield, I see B2Gold as a low-risk way to gain exposure to the gold (GLD) price.

All production figures on a company-wide basis include attributable production from Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) unless otherwise noted.

B2Gold had an exceptional year in 2020, producing ~1.04 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $788/oz, a figure that was well below the industry average. However, these strong results were helped by mining extremely high grades at the flagship Fekola Mine, with an average processed grade of 2.99 grams per tonne gold. When adding in the benefit of a record gold price in Q3 2020, this created near-insurmountable comps for FY2021, hence why I suggested it might be wise to book some profits on the stock above $6.85.

With the gold price being weaker, especially given where real rates are sitting, the stock had a difficult year in 2021, underperforming the GDX by nearly 2000 basis points. This had little to do with operations and more to do with negative sentiment related to a Mali coup and temporary permitting dispute, the difficult year-over-year comps the company was up against from a production standpoint, and the weaker gold price. Having said that, with the stock entering 2022 having reached an agreement on its exploration permit, having its Cardinal permits in hand, and now coming up against much easier year-over-year comps in H1 2022, I would not be surprised by a much better performance from the stock. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart above, B2Gold saw a massive decline in production in H1 2021, producing a combined ~432,000 ounces of gold. This was attributed to waste-stripping campaigns at Otjikoto and Fekola, and this led to a nearly 15% decline in production year-over-year (H2 2021 vs. H2 2020). However, as soon as B2Gold was able to gain access to higher-grade ore, the company posted phenomenal results. This included the production of ~310,300 ounces of gold in Q3 2021, smashing estimates and prompting the company to raise its FY2021 guidance to 1.035 million ounces at the mid-point.

Given this strong finish to the year, B2Gold should end the year with a significant cash balance of more than $650 million, with liquidity sitting closer to ~$1.2 billion, putting the company in a position to do an acquisition with limited share dilution, assuming something comes up that appears quite accretive. However, even excluding M&A, B2Gold is on track to see significant production and revenue growth year-over-year, helped by coming up against easy year-over-year comps from H1 2020. The added benefit is that the nearby Cardinal Mine is expected to contribute to the FY2022 production profile, boosting next year's production and filling in gaps in upcoming lower production years at Fekola.

Fekola Mine

The issue with being overweight B2Gold coming into 2021 was that mined grades at Fekola were on track to drop significantly, with 2021 grades expected to be much lower year-over-year, exacerbated by 2020 grades actually outperforming previously budgeted levels. So, even with a higher throughput rate due to the mill expansion to 7.0 million tonnes per annum, the lower processed grades were likely to offset this boost to tonnes processed. This is what we've seen thus far, with Fekola on track to report ~565,000 ounces of gold in FY2021, a 9% decline from ~622,000 ounces in FY2020. However, the previous technical report is now looking quite dated, with B2Gold suggesting the potential to produce ~60,000 ounces from Cardinal per annum.

For those unfamiliar, Cardinal lies less than one kilometer from the Fekola Mine and is home to an inferred resource of 640,000 ounces of gold at 1.54 grams per tonne gold. Looking at the chart above, I have drawn arrows that show upside from adding incremental material from Cardinal and the company's recent discussion that it believes the mill can run at a much higher capacity than the nameplate capacity suggests (7.5 million tonnes per annum). As the arrows indicate, this is expected to fill in the gaps in the mine plan, providing a significant boost to average annual production, which was projected to decline materially post-2023.

The other opportunity for Fekola is at Bantako North, which is also expected to bolster the mine life. In fact, B2Gold noted that the mill should be able to run ~9.0 million tonnes per annum. This is well above the ~7.5 million tonne nameplate capacity from the recent expansion and could be achieved by feeding softer saprolite material on top of the hard rock that it's currently processing. In addition, the current Cardinal resource severely understates this deposit's long-term potential, and I believe there's additional exploration upside at Anaconda, which lies 20 kilometers north of the mine. To summarize, the net present value at Fekola has the potential to grow meaningfully, with a longer mine life and a higher production rate, partially offset by slightly higher costs due to sector-wide inflationary pressures.

2022 Outlook & Earnings Trend

In the most recent conference call, B2Gold noted that Fekola could have a near 600,000-ounce year, slightly below 2020 levels, but well above the projected production profile in the technical report and 2021 production estimates (565,000 ounces). Given the team's track record of being relatively conservative and over-delivering, I think there's the potential for closer to 610,000 ounces at Fekola in 2022. After adding an estimated ~45,000 attributable ounces from Calibre Mining, ~220,000 ounces from Otjikoto, and ~185,000 ounces from Masbate. In that case, this suggests B2Gold could produce ~1.06 million ounces in FY2022, which would be a new record for the company.

Assuming B2Gold can produce ~1.06+ million ounces in FY2022 at $915/oz, the FY2022 annual EPS estimates of $0.39 - $0.40 look too conservative, with the potential for annual EPS closer to $0.44. While this would still be below FY2022 levels, it's a large improvement from the estimated FY2021 annual EPS of $0.39. If we look ahead to FY2023, I would argue that $0.50 in annual EPS is possible, with another record year of production as Calibre grows production and Fekola benefits from a higher throughput rate (assuming it can process Mamba material), as well as what I would expect to be a little help from the gold price.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $0.39 vs. $0.50 in FY2020, it's no surprise that B2Gold has come under pressure, given that we often see sharp declines in stocks following peak earnings. However, as the earnings trend above shows, the company has now lapped these difficult comps, and B2Gold has a path to increasing annual EPS back to FY2020 levels in FY2023. At a current share price of $3.85, this leaves B2Gold looking very reasonably valued, trading at less than 9x FY2022 earnings estimates vs. a historical earnings multiple closer to 13.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Let's take another look at B2Gold's valuation below. As the chart below shows, We can see that the stock has historically traded at ~8x operating cash flow, and FY2022 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.80, up from estimates of $0.65 in FY2021. Assuming a more conservative cash flow multiple of 6.5, this places B2Gold's fair value above $5.00, and well above current levels. So, while the stock fell flat on its face in 2021 after coming into 2021 at a pricier valuation (6.5x cash flow), the stock is now trading at less than 5x cash flow. Notably, this is with a much better long-term outlook for Fekola, and Otjikoto coming off a massive quarter.

I always prefer to err on the side of caution and purposely use low gold price assumptions, given that the precious metals have proven to be very volatile. However, in a more bullish gold price environment ($2,250/oz average realized price), B2Gold could easily justify a share price above $7.25 per share. So, while I believe the fair value for the stock is closer to $5.00 at current gold prices, there is a meaningful upside from this more conservative target if the gold price decides to resume its bull market.

Moving over to B2Gold's technical picture, we can see that the stock is hovering above a major support zone at $3.30, with a high probability of the stock's floor being $3.30. This is a much better position than the stock was in heading into 2021 when the stock was running into a broken support level near $5.90. With the next strong resistance level not coming in until $5.90, this points to $2.05 in upside to resistance and $0.55 in potential downside, just outside my preferred 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio.

However, if B2Gold were to dip below $3.70, this would move the reward/risk ratio well above 4 to 1, suggesting that this would be a low-risk buy point. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but as noted in my prior update, the ideal buy-point for the stock is as close to $3.60 as possible. The fact that the fundamentals confirm that the stock has meaningful upside from a valuation standpoint is a great sign and suggests that B2Gold could have a very solid year ahead if the gold price cooperates.

B2Gold had a softer year in 2021, with most of H1 focused on waste-stripping at its two largest assets and what looked like it could be a slight downgrade in relations with the Malian government. However, with Cardinal fully permitted and the Menankoto license renewed, this uncertainty is now off the table. Looking ahead, B2Gold may lack immediate organic growth like some of its peers. Still, Fekola continues to impress with a mine plan that looks much more robust if Anaconda/Bantako/Cardinal ore can be fed to the hungry mill. Based on the company's continued operational excellence, I see the stock as a low-risk way to gain gold exposure, with its industry-leading dividend yield (~4.1%) being a bonus to the investment thesis.