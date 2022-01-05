Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Office REITs have fallen on hard times. The pandemic accelerated work-from-home trends. Office space per employee was already on a downward trend, even before COVID hit in 2020, and is expected to continue declining through the end of the decade.

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Leasing spreads have rebounded somewhat, but are still only about half what they were just a couple of years ago.

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Similarly, occupancy has rebounded somewhat, with Texas and the Sunbelt leading the way, but is still drastically lower than two years ago.

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Office REITs in general will probably continue to underperform the REIT average in 2022, as they have nearly every year for the past 12 years.

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

So office REITs are not all that attractive as a whole. However, Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is not your typical office REIT.

Meet The Company

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and founded in 2014, DEA differs from the typical office REIT in two important ways.

DEA operates more like a Net Lease REIT than a traditional office REIT. Its tenant roster, credit quality, rate of renewal, nationwide focus, and cash flow characteristics are more like those of a Net Lease. DEA specializes in renting to growing federal agencies, with newer Class A buildings that are typically leased to a single government tenant, and preferably having portions of the facility built to suit the agency's purpose.

Indeed, to be added to Easterly's portfolio, a building or complex must meet the following criteria:

The mission carried out in the building is critical to the agency's operation.

Special building features are required by the agency.

Core mission is not politically partisan.

Tenant agency's mission is growing, and inherent to the operation of the U.S. government.

This goes a long way toward ensuring stable, long-term tenants who could not easily move to another building or be axed for budgetary or political reasons.

Source: Investor presentation September 2021

As of September 30, Easterly owned 84 properties with a total of about 7.7 million rentable square feet. Occupancy is 99%, with weighted average remaining lease term of 8.9 years, and the company's weighted average debt maturity is 7 years. Easterly's average building is only 13.4 years old. The leases are long-term, with the average lease running 16 years. Only about 3% of the portfolio (243,000 square feet) was up for lease in Q4 2021, as of the company's Q3 earnings call. The company has 86.1 million shares outstanding, for a market cap of $2.0 billion, up from 0.41 billion in 2015. That's a 6-year market cap growth rate of 29.5%.

According to CEO Bill Trimble, in the third quarter of 2021, DEA entered into a joint venture partnership with an unnamed "leading global investor," that will enable Easterly to expand more rapidly and aggressively. Easterly will retain a 53% stake and the joint venture partner 47%. Easterly will manage the properties, in exchange for asset management fees from the partner.

When 2021 began, Easterly's goal was to acquire $200 million worth of facilities. By year's end, however, the total was $321 million, the company's largest ever yearly total. Trimble sees a robust pipeline of opportunities still ahead, with cap rates of 5 - 6%.

DEA enjoys some favorable tailwinds. The GSA (General Services Administration) has increased its leased inventory by 23% since 1998, and now leases more facilities than it owns. That trend is likely to continue. No single landlord owns more than 6% of federally-leased assets, and there are significant barriers to entry in this market, as the landlord must know GSA procedures, as well as agency missions and hierarchies.

Growth Metrics

Easterly has shown double-digit growth worthy of a FROG (Fast Rate of Growth REIT) in FFO (Funds From Operations) and TCFO (Total Cash From Operations), but not in share price.

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021* CAGR FFO (millions) $60.57 $73.06 $94.42 $111.33 $123.24 -- FFO Growth -- 20.6% 29.2% 17.9% 10.7% 19.43% TCFO (millions) $49.23 $62.78 $142.32 $145.20 $125.95 -- TCFO Growth -- 27.5% 126.7% 2.0% (13.3%) 26.5% Share Price Dec.31 $21.34 $15.68 $23.73 $22.65 $22.92 -- Share Price Gain -- (26.5%) 51.3% (4.6%) 1.2% 1.80%

* Estimated, based on Q3 results

Source: TD Ameritrade and MarketWatch

FFO and TCFO growth have slowed considerably in the past two years. Nearly all the growth in share price over the past 4 years came in 2019.

Balance Sheet

DEA's liquidity ratio through Q3 2021 stands at a solid 1.90. The company's debt ratio of 33% is well below the office REIT sector average of 43%. Debt/EBITDA is 6.1x, substantially better than the office REIT sector average. The balance sheet is not bond rated.

Portfolio Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating Easterly Government Properties (DEA) 1.90 33% 6.1x Not rated Office REIT sector average -- 43% 7.9x --

Source: TD Ameritrade and Hoya Capital Income Builder

Dividend Metrics

The dividend Yield is juicy at 4.58%, far surpassing the office REIT average of 3.60, so the slow 4-year dividend growth rate of 1.47% is not a problem. In fact, it is faster than the office sector average. The payout ratio, however, is much higher than its peers, and rates a dismal D, according to Seeking Alpha Premium.

Portfolio Div. Yield 4-yr Div. Growth Payout Ratio Div. Safety Easterly Government Properties (DEA) 4.58% 1.47% 80.75% D Office REIT sector average 3.60% 0.90% 50.0% --

Source: TD Ameritrade and Hoya Capital Income Builder

Valuation Metrics

Unlike most office REITs, DEA trades at a slight 2.1% premium to NAV. Its P/FFO ratio of 17.9 is slightly higher than the office REIT average, it is far below the overall REIT average, reflecting the relative lack of investor enthusiasm for office REITs. Nevertheless, these depressed P/FFO ratios and relatively high dividends make office REITs increasingly attractive to value investors.

Portfolio Price/FFO Premium to NAV Easterly Government Properties (DEA) 17.9 2.1% Office REIT sector average 16.9 (-16.9%)

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

What Could Go Wrong?

In addition to the headwinds mentioned at the beginning of this article, the company acknowledges the following risks in their most recent 10-K:

The ongoing COVID pandemic could cause further business disruptions and restrictions on landlords, and pose a health threat to key personnel.

Supply chain problems can affect build-out and development projects.

If rental income is lost due to business disruptions, there is uncertainty as to whether insurance would cover the loss.

The company is fond of mentioning that their leases are backed by the "full faith and credit of the U.S. government," and that sounds very reassuring. However, there are inherent risks for any REIT that relies heavily on any one tenant. The REIT's fortunes are tied directly to the tenant's, with no other tenants to cushion the fall, should one happen.

I have little doubt the U.S. government will hold together for another year or two, but it is becoming increasing unstable. Each succeeding administration, regardless which party, continues to run up the national debt, and there are frequent political games of chicken over the debt ceiling. Even a temporary delay in raising that ceiling could have a damaging effect on Easterly.

Moreover, the U.S. political system is increasingly dysfunctional. The two major parties have developed not only sharply divergent visions of policy, but diametrically opposed versions of factual reality. It is likely that within 3 years' time, the result will be widespread violence and unrest. A full-scale civil war is not out of the question. Such developments would be bad for most real estate investments, but especially so for Easterly Government Properties.

The Bottom Line

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings are Neutral on DEA, but the Wall Street analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha, and the Seeking Alpha authors, are Bullish. The Quant Ratings give the company solid Bs for Growth and Valuation, mediocre marks for Momentum and Profitability, and a barely passing D- for Revisions.

Zacks Investment Research rates the company a Buy, as do the Street and Raymond James. Ford Equity Research rates it a Hold.

As for me, Easterly Government Properties just isn't my cup of tea. The company's revenue and cash flow growth is satisfactory, but DEA is unloved by the market, so the critical share price gain I seek is not likely to materialize. There are plenty of better bets.

Nevertheless, DEA could be attractive to dividend-oriented investors, as its near-5% Yield seems safe enough.