Article Thesis

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) has underperformed in 2021, and that could hold true for 2022 as well. Higher debt levels, dilution, and ongoing COVID issues on cruise ships pose headwinds, although an eventual business recovery is likely.

How Was Norwegian Cruise Line Stock In 2021?

Norwegian Cruise Line saw its shares rise considerably towards the end of 2020, more than tripling from the lows seen during the initial phase of the pandemic. From that level, however, NCLH was not able to rise further during 2021:

Shares dropped by 13% over the last year, which was not the result of a declining company value however. Instead, NCLH's market capitalization has actually risen slightly in 2021, but due to a steep increase in the company's share count, the per-share value dropped last year. The 13% share price drop makes for a hefty underperformance relative to the broad market, which rose by close to 30% in the same time frame -- a 40% difference.

Holding Norwegian Cruise Line and/or its peers (Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) during 2021 was thus not a profitable idea, despite the massive global rollout of vaccinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line Key Metrics

Norwegian Cruise Line has passed the nadir when it comes to revenues and profits, but at least for now, the pandemic is still impacting operations to a large degree:

Revenues during the trailing twelve months period are down by 90% or more for all three cruise line companies. This incorporates the very weak results in late 2020 and early 2021, but even during the most recent quarter (Q3), results were pretty bad. During Q3, 40% of NCLH's fleet was operating, which naturally means that 60% of its assets were sitting around without generating any revenue or cash flow. The company indicated that it expects higher utilization during Q4/towards the end of 2021, but that was before the rise of the Omicron variant, which is why NCLH may not have been able to increase its fleet utilization very much.

Current analyst estimates see NCLH generating around $6.2 billion in revenue this year (2022), but I believe that this could be too optimistic. The CDC warns against cruise line travel even for those that are vaccinated, and with outbreaks on a massive number of cruise ships (NCLH is affected among others), it looks like cruises are indeed in danger of becoming COVID hotspots. This will, I believe, lead to lower demand for cruises, which means that cruise lines will either sail with ships that are not filled to capacity, or they will alternatively have to lower prices to stimulate demand. Lower prices do, of course, translate to lower revenue, all else equal.

Another important metric to look at is Norwegian Cruise Line's debt usage. The company did burn through large amounts of cash during the pandemic, like its peers, which caused the company to increase debt usage considerably on top of issuing new shares in order to bolster its balance sheet. According to its most recent 10-Q filing, Norwegian Cruise Line had $11.9 billion of long-term debt, and $500 million of short term debt at the end of the third quarter. This was partially offset by $1.9 billion of cash, for a net debt position of $10.5 billion.

This is up around 75% from pre-crisis levels, when NCLH used to operate with net debt of around $6 billion. With debt levels rising by $4.5 billion, NCLH equity has lost considerable value, assuming the company's enterprise value remained constant over the last couple of years. In reality, however, NCLH's enterprise value has realistically declined, due to weak profitability and higher operating expenses due to additional COVID measures.

Importantly, even if NCLH's equity value had held constant, which it has not due to the impact on the company's operations and due to the rise in debt levels, Norwegian Cruise Line's share issuance would still have resulted in a lower per-share value:

Norwegian Cruise Line's share count has risen by a really hefty ~70% over the last three years, with most of that dilution taking place during the pandemic. Carnival experienced dilution on a comparable level, while Royal Caribbean saw its share count rise by a little more than 20% -- still a huge level of dilution, but not as dramatic compared to NCLH and CCL.

What does the combination of higher debt and massive dilution mean for NCLH? We get the answer from the following chart:

Norwegian Cruise Line's enterprise value is currently up by double digits versus pre-crisis levels, whereas shares are down by around half over the same time frame. Profits are way lower than they were before the pandemic, and operations have become more complicated (additional anti-COVID measures, more cancellations, etc.). It seems doubtful to me whether NCLH should really trade with a higher enterprise value today, compared to three years ago. But even if a 15%+ enterprise value expansion was justified, shares would not have any additional upside -- that has already occurred. Some investors might take a look at NCLH's share price and conclude that it is lower than before the pandemic, and that an eventual recovery would justify a full recovery towards the pre-crisis share price levels of around $50. That does not take into account the massive dilution and way higher debt levels -- the current share price is pricing in more than a full recovery already, as NCLH's enterprise value is well above pre-crisis levels. In other words, if one believes that NCLH's profits will be significantly higher in the future compared to pre-crisis levels, then the current share price is appropriate, but further upside potential seems quite limited even in that rather bullish scenario.

What Is The 2022 Forecast For NCLH Stock?

Based on current analyst price targets, Norwegian Cruise Line has significant upside potential over the next year, which roughly fits with the end of 2022:

A price target of $31 implies 40% upside from the current level. I personally believe that this is too aggressive, as NCLH will likely not hit pre-crisis levels of profitability this year, and since the stock is already trading at a premium to pre-pandemic levels once we account for higher debt levels and share count dilution. Depending on how sentiment changes, particularly when it comes to the perceived threat COVID poses to NCLH and other cruise companies, the analysts' price target might still be reached, even though I do not believe that this would be justified based on current fundamentals.

Is NCLH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Norwegian Cruise Line has an ambitious growth program:

Source: NCLH presentation

These growth projects, centered around the Prima Class for the NCL brand, will add about 40% to the company's capacity through 2027. This will, all else equal, boost the company's revenue generation potential significantly, although not in the very near term as the growth program will take years to finish. These growth projects don't come for free, however, as NCLH will need to finance those with billions of dollars of new debt -- capital expenditures for 2022 and 2023 will total more than $4 billion ($1.6 billion in 2022, $2.5 billion in 2023). With capital expenditures also being required for the existing fleet ($500 million forecasted for the current year, according to management), capital expenditures over the next two years could total $5 billion. That money needs to come from somewhere, which is why NCLH will either be forced to dilute shareholders further, or alternatively, the company will take on more debt. That will shift more enterprise value towards debt holders from equity holders, which is why the ambitious newbuilding program will not necessarily create a lot of shareholder value.

On top of COVID, which poses a near-term headwind, NCLH will, over the coming years, also feel more pressure from an ESG perspective. This could weaken demand for cruises, or it might require higher efforts to reduce fuel consumption (e.g. upgrades to existing ships). With NCLH being well-positioned in attractive markets such as the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, I do believe that the longer-term growth outlook is solid, but there are risks as well. When we account for the fact that NCLH's balance sheet has been hurt due to COVID, and that shares are currently trading above pre-crisis levels once we adjust for debt levels and dilution, I do not believe that NCLH is a compelling buy at current levels. I personally think it could be a better idea to stay on the sidelines for now until we get a better picture about the company's future cash flows and the demand recovery following the pandemic.