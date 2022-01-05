Giulio Fornasar/iStock via Getty Images

"Take this job and shove it, I ain't working here no more"

From Take this job and shove it by Johnny Paycheck

Background

Who needs unions? Workers apparently don’t. They are taking matters into their own hands instead of relying on a group to help them.

Job resignations in 2021 were well above previous levels ever seen in the U.S. workforce, as shown in the two charts below.

Source: The Daily Shot

On January 4, 2022, the Bureau of U.S. Labor Statistics released the November quits rate. It stated the following. “The number of quits increased in November to a series high 4.5 million (+370,000). The quits rate increased to 3.0 percent, matching the series high in September. Quits increased in several industries with the largest increases in accommodation and food services (+159,000); health care and social assistance (+52,000); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+33,000). “

This release is very telling for two reasons. First it shows an acceleration of the quits rate. A 3.0% quit rate is 36% annualized and this is the second time in three months 3.0% was reached. That is way up from the 26% (2021 through October) and even more above historical levels. The second thing is where the quits are. They are more in lower paying jobs. This is a major change from the norm where competition was higher for higher paying workers.

Source: @axios

Many economists and policymakers have struggled to explain this phenomenon. But if you drill down, it’s not that difficult. It was the result of a number of short term and longer term factors that have come together all at once.

Barron’s covered this topic last week in an interview with Anthony Klotz. This article will go beyond that one with more specifics on the factors behind the Great Resignation. The article will focus on the reasons for this phenomenon and how it may affect the economy. Ways employers can mitigate increased employee resignations will also be discussed. Finally the future trend will be projected.

Source: Daily Shot

Factors Behind the Great Resignation

There are a number of factors that have led to the surge in employee quits. The majority are temporary factors, though at least four appear to be longer term. These factors are discussed below.

1. Pent up demand – Many couldn’t quit during the depths of the pandemic in the Spring and Summer of 2020. As shown in the chart below, the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in record time. This was not a time to leave the job you had. People who would normally have quit then waited until 2021.

2. Job openings elsewhere – As shown in the chart below, job openings have gone through the roof. They are now well above historical levels and even above the number of unemployed workers. That means more choice than ever for workers. That also means much more recruiting by employers and more pay by employers to entice the workers they need. All of that leads to more job switching.

Source: The Daily Shot

3. Burnout – Clearly some of the resignations were due to burnout of frontline workers. These especially include healthcare workers and caregivers impacted by Covid. It also includes transportation and logistics workers who have been slammed. Another group is police who have faced changing rules and attitudes.

4. Wage increases elsewhere – Last September I wrote an article on wage inflation titled "Get Ready For Sustained Wage Inflation". Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus started this wage inflation cycle. However, we are facing a perfect storm of more sustainable demographic factors which will impact wages for years to come. They are as follows.

* Baby boomer retirements

* Massive U.S. corporate growth (biggest reason)

* Wealth accumulation

* Less immigration

* Innovation

* Minimum wage increases

* Workers core values becoming more important

* Rapidly declining unemployment rate

* Once started, wage inflation is hard to stop

* An already historically low unemployment rate of 4.2%

Please see the linked article for much more detail on each of these.

5. Time to reflect – Millions of people were sitting at home in 2020 during working hours. Millions more were at home working remotely in 2021 and 2022. This gives all those people time to reflect on what they want to do with their lives.

6. Fiscal and monetary stimulus – The fiscal stimulus by the Federal government was unprecedented. On top of massive fiscal and monetary stimulus in 2020, a $2 trillion additional short term stimulus was approved in early 2021, despite the economy humming at that point. You may remember, there were almost no stocks hitting new lows in the beginning of 2021. I believe this last stimulus put the economy over the top and directly led to the supply chain and logistics delays and inflation we are facing now. It also increased demand for more labor.

7. Gains in the stock market and real estate – Since the end of 2019, both the stock market and residential real estate have had massive gains. The S&P 500 total returns were up 29% in 2021, 18% in 2020, and 31% in 2019. Home prices nationwide were up as much as 20% last year according to the Case-Schiller index shown below. In many markets that number was 40% or higher. Higher and middle income people are sitting on a lot more wealth than they had two years ago. Many have reached a level where they no longer need to work.

Source: The Daily Shot

8. Online Opportunities – There are numerous self-employment opportunities that did not exist five years ago. These include Uber, Lyft, and other delivery services. It includes the Fiverr website for those offering their services. It also includes AirBNB and other short term real estate rentals.

9. Starting new businesses – According to the Census Bureau more new business applications have been filed in the first nine months of 2021 than in any period on record. There were 1.4 million new business applications filed in that period, up from 1.14 million one year earlier and 987,000 two years earlier. Many of those new businesses are also hiring people in addition to the founders, magnifying the impact on the jobs market.

10. Early retirees – This one goes along with factor #7. More people have more wealth from stocks, real estate and stimulus allowing them to retire earlier than planned.

11. Baby boomers reaching retirement age – The front end of the Baby Boomer generation has reached 65 which by itself is leading to more workers leaving the work force. The Baby Boomer generation had much higher numbers than the Silent Generation before it.

12. Values – This is a newer category that will become more and more important whether you like it or not. Millennial and Generation Z workers want their employer’s values to align to their own. Companies doing good, reducing carbon emissions and treating employees well will increasingly draw workers from other companies.

13. Care Responsibilities – With more people sick, and more kids at home attending school remotely, someone needs to stay home to care for/watch them.

Of the above factors, most are shorter term. However, four are secular longer term trends. These include #2 more job openings, #4 wage inflation, #8 increased online opportunities and #11 baby boomers reaching retirement. That is important because it indicates an elevated quits rate will likely be with us for quite a while.

What Employers Can Do

There are still a number of ways employers can reduce resignations and draw the talent they need. These include technologies such as robotics and AI. A long term trend that will need to continue is outsourcing. Pretty much everything can be outsourced now including almost all parts of marketing, manufacturing, call center, accounting, legal, and R&D. As employees get harder to find they will need to provide more training to less qualified applicants and existing employees. Diversity becomes more important. Applicants they wouldn’t have looked at in the past must be considered. Allowing more remote work will allow companies to retain workers from out of area they couldn’t have gotten before. Probably the biggest inducement though will be old fashioned payola, more pay and more perks.

Takeaway

The companies most likely to be hurt are those with many lower paying jobs and those less able to pass on cost increases to their customers. Restaurants, especially fast food, seem particularly exposed.

I detailed in my prior article why I believe that wage inflation is here to stay. The numerous factors causing it are almost all longer term demographic factors. Many of the factors causing the big spike in resignations are shorter term, though four appear to be longer term. For this reason, I expect resignations to continue at a greater than historical rate, though just not at late 2021 levels.