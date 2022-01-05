freemixer/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) went public in September 2020, raising gross proceeds of $70 million in a U.S. IPO that was priced at $10.00 per ADS.

The firm operates a pet-centric Internet platform that sells pet products and provides an online community for pet owners in China.

While I favor BQ’s ‘ecosystem’ approach to building out its value proposition to a growing pet market in China, significant regulatory macro uncertainties in China and the U.S. mean my outlook for the stock in the near term is Neutral.

Company

Shanghai, China-based Boqii was founded to create a social network for 'pet parents,' which represents a fast-growing segment of consumers within China.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Hao Liang, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Chief Operating Officer at PPLive, a director at Tencent Video and an early product manager at QQ.

Below is a brief overview video of a Chinese pet adoption event:

Source: New China TV / Xinhua

The firm has developed sales relationships with more than 410 pet product brands, stores and pet hospitals.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Social community

Purchase pet products

Boqii says it is the largest pet-focused platform in China in terms of revenue and had approximately 23 million registered users as of December 31, 2019.

BQ engages with potential users through 'shopping, content, social media and offline events, spurring interactions in a way that traditional retailers do not.

Essentially, the site offers pet product sellers online distribution via its online social network.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Frost & Sullivan, the Chinese market for pet products and services was an estimated RMB172 billion ($27 billion) in 2018, 3x the size of the market in 2013.

The market is expected to grow to RMB472 billion ($74 billion) by 2023, a further growth multiple of 2.7X.

Pet owners in China usually are middle-to-high income earners, have an advanced degree, are in the middle to upper economic class and are younger in age.

Notably, in a 2018 survey, 61% of pet owners were married and more than one-third of pet owners have an average income of RMB10,000 ($1,575) per month and that 89% of pet owners have purchased pet products online versus solely in stores.

Below is the competitive landscape, including online and offline sources:

Source: Daxue Consulting

Management says its system differentiates itself through its data analytics, privacy and inventory management capabilities.

BQ’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown at an uneven rate of growth over the past five quarters:

Gross profit by quarter has followed the same trajectory as topline revenue:

Operating income by quarter has remained negatives since the firm’s IPO:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been negative with the exception of Q4 2020:

In the past 12 months, BQ’s stock price has fallen 83.7 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 25.9 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Valuation Metrics For Boqii

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $83,030,000 Enterprise Value $120,280,000 Price / Sales 0.58 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.68 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -0.79 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 30.63% Earnings Per Share -$0.02

Commentary On Boqii

In its last earnings call, covering FQ2 2022’s results, management highlighted a recent strategic partnership deal with Evetsoft, a pet hospital software company.

With the deal, the two firms will seek to launch Doctors Choice, an online procurement platform to help independent pet hospitals and small hospital chains improve their product procurement results.

BQ is already supplying independent pet hospitals with more than 600 SKUs across 65 brands, so the partnership promises to expand this customer base to more than 3,500 pet hospitals.

Additionally, the company launched a new membership program in mid-2021 and noted a 30% points redemption ratio, a high figure according to management.

As to its financial results, topline revenue grew appreciably year-over-year and gross profit was up due to reduced fulfillment costs from the firm’s ‘early investment in nationwide fulfillment infrastructure.’

However, sales and marketing expenses rose dramatically due to the ending of a government subsidy for medical and social insurances combined with greater investment in emerging channel development.

G&A expenses rose due to increased stock-based compensation.

Looking ahead, management intends to develop pet-friendly tourism services in a partnership with Huazhu Group as an example of growing its pet-centric ecosystem for members and site visitors.

Regarding valuation, BQ stock is currently being valued by the market at an EV/Revenue of around 0.7x, which is quite low given the firm’s 30% revenue growth rate.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the ongoing uncertainties with Chinese regulatory impacts on companies listed in the U.S. and other overseas markets.

In response, Chinese listings on U.S. markets have largely performed extremely poorly as the heavy-handed and unpredictable nature of Chinese regulators has cast doubt on the viability of Chinese public companies listed overseas.

While I favor BQ’s ‘ecosystem’ approach to building out its value proposition to a growing pet market in China, these macro uncertainties mean my outlook for the stock in the near term is Neutral.