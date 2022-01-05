skyNext/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) we had a bullish outlook on the beaten down fund. The returns since then have been good and the fund benefitted from the bounce in the energy sector.

Source: Wide NAV Discount Might Power Returns

We are covering this name again today as it offers investors a good opportunity. Now, this one though is a "relative opportunity" and a kind we have not seen for some time. But first let's quickly go over what the fund does.

The Portfolio

FPL's top holdings include the large midstream companies. The fund is quite concentrated and the top-5 holdings make up more than 40% of its investment dollars.

Source: First Trust-FPL

The fund has a dominance of LP companies but some corporations also grace its roster. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is a prominent one at the third spot. Unlike funds that invest only in the midstream sector, FPL's holdings go rather heavily into the utility sector. This is a key differentiator from funds like InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) and ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). Based on the last released portfolio electric utilities make up close to 18% of the total. Gas utilities, renewable power producers and multi-line utilities add another 27%.

Source: First Trust-FPL

This is a fairly unusual setup, but it works from our perspective. The lower volatility utility sector has allowed the fund to navigate some turbulent markets far better than AMLP and AMZA.

Options

Alongside the utility exposure, FPL uses covered calls to create additional income while lowering the extra beta that leverage creates. We can see this in the contribution of option income to the total realized gain.

Source: First Trust-FPL, highlights from author

Now, we have followed the fund over time and we always saw the familiar option contracts outstanding in its holdings. However, as of the latest report, the fund was not actively deploying them.

Source: First Trust-FPL

This might be because the fund is extremely bullish on MLPs and utilities. That is certainly a valid reason to not squander upside. We will continue to check on this to see if this anomaly gets rectified.

The Opportunity

While we think FPL has a modest upside here and is certainly one of the better ways to play the sector, we are writing today to update you on a relative opportunity. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN), a fund managed by the same fund-family, has almost identical holdings to FPL despite a rather different sounding name. This can be ascertained by looking at the top holdings.

Source: First Trust-FEN

We also see this in FEN's utility exposure.

Source: First Trust-FEN

Sure, subtle differences exist but the funds are very, very similar and track each other very closely. Note, that we are looking at NAV return below and not price.

Data by YCharts

Now, FEN's sudden spike higher in price has chewed up its usual large discount to NAV and it funnily trades at a 5% premium.

Data by YCharts

FEN has moved to a really high Z-score. This means that FEN is also very expensive relative to its entire history.

Source: CEF Connect-FEN

FPL on the other hand, trades at a discount and a good one at that.

Data by YCharts

The 6-month Z-score was at negative 0.98, which is quite the contrast.

Source: CEF Connect-FPL

The spread of premium/discount between the two funds reached 16.36% as of yesterday.

Data by YCharts

This is exceptionally rare territory for these two funds. While FEN has been around for longer than FPL and the 3-year total return performance on NAV is better, we see these funds' tracking each other more and more over time.

Data by YCharts

The subtle differences in their holdings could go either way in the future, even though it helped FEN in the past. Even if there is a difference, we doubt it will justify a 16.36% difference in premium. They both yield about the same at present so investors switching would not be giving up yield either.

Data by YCharts

FPL pays monthly while FEN pays quarterly. While we are indifferent on whether a fund pays monthly or quarterly, there are some with the monthly preference. Hence this is unlikely to be a negative factor for the switch that we think can be beneficial.

Verdict

FPL is a decent fund for exposure to the midstream sector. The utility exposure and the covered calls are definitely important additions that has allowed FPL to outperform some of the other funds in this sector.

Data by YCharts

The current pricing offers an interesting source of relative alpha for investors keen on looking past temporary pricing distortions. While we rate both funds as neutral, we think FPL has an edge at this point for performance over the next six months.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.