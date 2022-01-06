OwenJCSmith/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Suncor (NYSE:SU) is a Canadian energy giant based in Calgary, Alberta. Specializing in oil sands, Suncor is an integrated energy company that is materially undervalued at current prices. With a low production cost, Suncor is printing money at current oil prices above $70 a barrel and could see a large move up if oil moves to the upside. Investors can benefit by buying shares, or potentially consider a wheel strategy with Suncor.

The Business

Suncor, like many other oil companies, didn't have a great year in 2020. Operating conditions were not ideal in 2020 for a company reliant on the price of oil (which was low all year and managed to go negative at one point). Like several other companies in the industry, the company was forced to cut the dividend. Suncor is still working to lower production costs, but the biggest catalyst for shares of Suncor will be a move higher in oil prices.

Source: Investor Presentation

In 2021, prices improved, and Suncor rebounded. This included a 100% increase in the dividend, which I think will continue to increase rapidly if oil prices hold above $70 a barrel. The last time the dividend was at current levels in early 2020 ($0.42 CAD), shares traded in the low to mid-30s range. The company will be able to use the current environment for dividend increases, buybacks, and debt reduction.

Source: Investor Presentation

I don't really have much of an opinion on oil prices right now. I have heard calls for $100 a barrel, and I'm not sure if it will head to those levels, but I think that a move to $100 is more likely than back to $40 a barrel due to supply constraints around the world. In either case, I think Suncor is a reasonable bet in today's market.

Valuation

I find it fascinating that we basically have two different stock markets today. This is function of the ridiculous amounts of passive money invested through indexes and ETFs, but we have growth trading at or near all-time highs, while certain value stocks still look dirt cheap in my opinion. With a blended P/E multiple just over 11.5x, and a dividend yield at 5.1%, Suncor is one of those stocks.

Source: Fast Graphs

I'm not sure if we will see a return to a 15x multiple where Fast Graphs shows the share price trading at $50 a share by the end of 2023. I do have a hard time seeing how shares will stay in the mid-20s range if the company continues to aggressively raise the dividend, buy back shares, and lower debt though. One thing I will say about Suncor is that has been volatile business and a volatile stock. However, this makes it an interesting choice for a wheel strategy for value investors.

No Need To Reinvent The Wheel

The first leg of a wheel strategy is selling a cash covered put. This is one of the most conservative options strategies, and it works especially well for stocks that you wouldn't mind owning. The two outcomes of the trade are buying shares of a company you like at a set price or keeping the premium. This is a win-win in my book.

Below is the put I wrote in early December. If the shares are trading above the strike price of $25 on 1/7, the contracts expire worthless, and I get to keep the premium. If the shares are trading below the strike price of $25, I will be forced to buy 200 shares at $25 per share. As I write this (1/4), it looks like the contracts will expire and I will get to keep the premium.

Source: Author

For investors interested in selling puts, I would recommend patience as Suncor's share price has been volatile. Waiting for shares to drop to $24 before selling a $25 strike put allows investors to collect a much higher premium than if they were to sell the put with the shares at $26. I plan keep Suncor on the watchlist and will be looking for a little pullback to sell another set of monthly puts. I will probably keep doing this as long as the share price stays in the mid-20s, or the shares get assigned.

If the shares do get assigned, I will probably hold onto them until the price rises into the $30 range before selling covered calls since I think shares are undervalued in the mid-20s. The premium on calls goes the opposite direction from puts. If the shares are trading above $30 when I sell calls with a $30 strike price, I collect a larger premium than if shares are at $28.

If shares are trading above $30 at the expiration date, I will be forced to sell the shares at $30. If the shares are below $30 at expiration, I get to keep the premium and sell another set of covered calls.

Source: Charles Schwab (after close, 1/4)

I included the table above so investors could take a look at the monthly premiums for each option chain. If investors have some familiarity with options, I think Suncor could be a good choice for the value investors out there.

Conclusion

Today's market makes it tough to find attractively valued opportunities. A wise man once said that it's a market of stocks, not a stock market. It certainly applies here with Suncor. I think shares are attractive at today's prices, especially after the recent 100% dividend hike. I wouldn't be surprised if shares head above $30 in the next 12 months. Investors who understand options might find that Suncor is an interesting candidate for the wheel strategy.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.