Late last month, I wrote a series of articles to highlight REITs that were yielding 7%, 8%, and even 9%. While I figured they'd be catchy, I ended up being blown away by the interest they generated.

Here are their individual page views:

I do truly believe I made some worthwhile suggestions in all three. So hopefully you were among those who clicked on some or perhaps all of these articles.

But I learned something too. Of the 181,000-plus combined clicks they got, about 45% of them were for the 9%-yielding piece.

Don't get me wrong: I fully understood before then that there are yield chasers out there. Even so, I think it's truly fascinating to see exactly how many investors fall into that category.

Fascinating and disconcerting.

A Harvard Professor's Odd Exam

To be fair, we're all yield chasers at heart, as far as I'm concerned. This goes back to one of the concepts I learned in Econ 101 while attending Presbyterian College.

The higher the risk, the higher the (potential) return.

You see, risk and return go hand in hand. If the risk is high, the corresponding return must follow suit.

Or so we humans believe. That's why, when an investment is very precarious, it has to involve proper incentives to entice people into it anyway.

Here's another college memory of mine: Reading an article about a Harvard professor who taught his MBA students about real estate capital markets. Apparently, Bob Ellis would always start his class by asking his students the same question:

"How many of you would like to make a lot of money selling properties you have been leasing?"

Then, we had everyone's attention so solidly, he would follow up with:

"The answer to the final exam will be 'nine.'"

Ellis went on to explain how he was going to lecture on a variety of real estate asset classes - from hotels to office buildings, and beyond. And, as the course progressed, the subject of "cap rates" would come up.

At the very end, the final exam would include the question: "What is the average cap rate for all of the buildings we discussed?" And so they already had the answer.

When I read that article over three decades ago, I wondered why a Harvard professor would do that. Why not make them work for it?

I now understand the answer. But first let me explain the purpose for cap rates, or capitalization rates, in the real estate world.

Understanding Cap Rates

There are many ways to value real estate, broadly speaking, such as:

Appraising the land and building

Assessing comparable properties

Calculating rent generated

The latter method is where cap rates come into play.

By examining the actual income (i.e, rent) the property generates and then deducting operating expenses - not including debt costs - the investor arrives at a property-level net operating income (NOI). From there, you simply divide that by the cost of the property, or the price you're buying or selling it at.

While preparing this article, I ran across this infographic, which I hope you find helpful:

This method of valuation may appear simple, but that doesn't make it any less important. As a real estate investment trust ('REIT') analyst, I use cap rates on a daily basis for comparing the values of various buildings that are bought and sold.

In general, a lower cap rate indicates less risk due to increased demand. So a higher one indicates increased higher risk alternatives.

Consider how skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) are trading at cap rates of around 9% right now. REITs like Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and Sabra (SBRA) understand their industry is certainly less stable than it could be.

On the Q3-21 earnings call, OHI COO Daniel Booth explained:

"… on July 14, Omega completed a $10 million purchase-lease transaction for two care homes in the U.K. The facilities added to an existing operator's master lease, with an initial cash yield of 8%, with 2.5% escalators."

Now, OHI is the largest pure-play SNF landlord in REIT-dom, with properties in 42 states and the U.K. So its geographic diversification helps minimize the impact of regulatory or reimbursement changes in any individual state.

Plus, there are highly compelling supply/demand dynamics in Europe…

Cap Rate Is Important, but Not the End-All Be-All

What I'm driving at is that cap rates aren't the only consideration to assess.

On the surface, no, 8%-9% cap rates don't sound good. But we also want to analyze a company's investment spreads - the difference between its borrowing costs and cap rates - especially its weighted average cost of capital ("WACC").

In OHI's case, it has an investment-grade rated balance sheet (BBB- with S&P). It also has no outstanding borrowings on its $1.45 billion revolving credit facility and approximately $103 million in cash.

Over 99% of its $5.3 billion in debt is fixed. And its net funded debt to adjusted annualized EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was 4.9x as of Q3-21.

OHI shares are cheap, trading at a 9.4x price to adjusted funds from operations. Its dividend yield, meanwhile, is 9.1%.

And to compute its equity cost, we simply divide the annual AFFO of $3.35 by the current share price of $30.08. That gives us 11.1x.

As I've documented before on Seeking Alpha, OHI has a few operators that aren't paying rent right now. And Mr. Market is fearful of a dividend cut.

In Q3-21, its AFFO payout ratio was 88.5%. But that impact wasn't felt because of security deposits and personal guarantees.

We're a few weeks away from OHI's Q4-21 announcement, which will offer more clarity about its troubled operators. For now though, its FFO yield (or equity cost) is currently 11.3%.

OHI's debt to equity mix is 42 to 58, so we compute the WACC as follows:

Debt cost: 4% x 42% = 1.1%

Equity cost: 11.1% x 58% = 6.4%

WACC = 7.5%.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Another (Really) High Cap Rate REIT

Next up, let's consider another example with an even higher cap rate.

Innovative Industrial (IIPR) is a cannabis REIT that acquires properties at cap rates of around 12.4%. As seen below, cannabis properties offer some of the highest ones around.

(Source: NLCP Investor Deck)

Yet IIPR and the other cannabis REITs maintain attractive value propositions thanks to their investment spreads. IIPR especially has no secured debt and is very modestly leveraged at about 20%.

To compute its equity cost, we simply take its 2021 p/AFFO multiple of $6.66 and divide it by its share price of $248.90. That translates into 2.6%.

And here's our back-of-the-napkin WACC:

Debt cost: 5.5% x 20% = 1.1%

Equity cost: 2.6% x 80% = 2.1%

WACC = 3.2%

Wow! Isn't it great when you see the power of a high-flying REIT like IIPR continue to practically print money?

In 2020, it returned 150%, and in 2021, shares returned another 46.9%. Thus, as investors (like me) continue to pile in, its cost of capital continues to fall.

Despite completing acquisitions with 12% cap rates currently, its profit margin (spread) is roughly 9%. Plus, IIPR's income grows by 3% per year since most of its leases have 3% built-in rent escalators.

Nor does it hurt that its weighted average lease length is about 16.5 years.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Moving On to Solid Low Cap-Rate REITs

Now let's take a look at sectors with lower cap rates, starting with net-lease.

On a recent Ground Up podcast, Realty Income (O) CEO Sumit Roy explained to me that:

"… not only are we focused on day one spreads - which is what we communicate with the market - but that the overall investment profile of opportunities that we are underwriting also address the long-term total rate of what we expect. And so that's how we think about our cost of capital."

As viewed below, its nominal cost of capital is around 4% and:

"… largely driven by what we are able to do on the unsecured bond markets. Our equity has certainly recovered, but it hasn't quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels…"

Roy also told me that Realty Income had acquired "about $3.8 billion year-to-date" as of Q3." That was with an average cap rate of 5.5%, which means its investment spreads are roughly 150 basis points.

To compute O's debt, I simply used some of the cheapest debt alternatives available - which happen to be in Europe, at 1.7%. Its equity cost, meanwhile, is calculated by dividing its 2021 AFFO/share of $3.59 by its share price of $71.20.

So:

Debt cost: 1.7 % x 35% = .6%

Equity cost: 5.0% x 65% = 3.2%

WACC = 3.9%.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

A "Friggin' Cash Cow"

And then there are industrial REITs. For this sector, we'll reference a recent interview I did with STAG (STAG) CEO Ben Butcher.

As I pointed out to him, this subsector has been extremely hot in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Look no further than the Blackstone (BX) deal with Cabot or the "ping-pong match over Monmouth (MNR).

The former deal was a $2.8 billion transaction with, I believe, a cap rate below 4%. And the latter was running at a low 4% cap rate, for its part.

Here was Butcher's response:

"… the Cabot deals are places where some sovereign wealth funds and others… are able to come in and deploy large sums of capital in a single transaction. It's always been a case that these passive equity sources have lower return requirements. But I think it's even more so today because of the heightened interest in industrial."

Keep in mind that one of the driving forces for industrial landlords is pricing power, or their ability to increase rent, which is highly correlated to demand. PLD's strong demand is being met with historic low vacancy, and preleasing levels in the U.S. delivery pipeline have reached 70%.

That's their highest level ever.

So, let's look at one of industrial's most dominant players, Prologis (PLD) next. In Q3-21, it grew rents 7.1% in U.S. markets, exceeding our expectations.

The company also said it was increasing its 2021 market rent forecast significantly "to an all-time high of 19% in the U.S. and 17% globally." Its logistics portfolio posted the largest quarterly increase in its history, rising 9.5% globally.

Now, PLD has a fortress balance sheet, much like Realty Income. So it can flex its muscles quite well.

Debt metrics include 17.7% debt/market cap, 4.3% debt/adjusted EBITDA, and $5.5 billion in liquidity. And its debt-weighted average rate is 1.8% with a term of 10.4 years.

We can calculate its equity cost by dividing its p/AFFO for 2021 of $3.38 into the current price of $164.90. Then…

Debt cost: 1.8% x 35% = 0.60%

Equity cost: 2.0% x 65% = 1.30%

WACC = 1.90%.

In short, PLD is a friggin' cash cow. It transacts at 4% cap rates and generates 200 basis-point spreads while also obtaining exceptionally high rent growth.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Back to the Professor's Cap Rate Answer

Again, one component for utilizing the cap rate methodology is to assess certain risk factors, such as:

Creditworthiness of the tenant

Quality of the location

Local market factors.

Yet the Harvard professor I referenced earlier wasn't giving out free exam answers. He was prompting his students to become second-level thinkers.

And he was making it clear that commercial real estate valuations are invariably reset. So no matter what the capital markets might indicate, if they owned a portfolio of real estate and factored in the law of averages, the broadly expected cap rate would be...

Nine.

Admittedly, the article I referenced was published in 1972. Interest rates have declined substantially since then. And we're now at a tipping point when rates should begin to rise.

Real estate investors have been enjoying the low-cost advantage of wider-than-ever spreads. However, at some point, we will begin to see cap rates moving back up, closer to historical levels.

I just provided you with a textbook analysis of cap rates, including samples from:

Skilled nursing (9%)

Cannabis (12%)

Net-lease (5.5%)

Industrial (4%)

Together, they average 7.6%. But maybe Professor Ellis is right. Maybe at some point, the average cap rate for all property sectors will again approach 9%.

Regardless, we'll be monitoring the capital markets arena closely, paying close attention to earnings and dividend growth.

Rest assured of that.

In Conclusion…

Realty Income's Roy made a solid argument to me with regard to rising cap rates. While he expects "full employment" soon enough and lowered inflation…

"We have always found that the cap rates follow suit. If the cost of capital for major real estate players changes - which a rising inflationary environment will certainly have an impact on that - then cap rates will also follow. "There is a bit of a lag time. But the spreads that we've been able to achieve in the history of our company, especially as a public company since we've been tracking it, has been circa 150 basis points. And we are continuing to generate that despite (the) environment that we found ourselves in over the last 12 to 18 months."

So, again, cap rates are important. But cost of capital drives earnings.

It's important to always recognize that real estate is a spread-investing business. Therefore, superior cost of capital is a key ingredient for delivering superior shareholder returns.

Also, remember I just gave you the answer to my next quiz. Don't forget it now!

