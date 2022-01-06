The Markets Did Not Like The Fed Minutes (Technically Speaking For 1/5)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

The latest manufacturing sector report from ISM® was strong. The headline number has 58.7 (The data is organized so that a reading of 50 separates an economic expansion from contraction). The following table from the report shows the readings of other key indicators: Here is a general overview of the industry (emphasis added):

Fiore continues, “The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, with indications of improvements in labor resources and supplier delivery performance. Shortages of critical lowest-tier materials, high commodity prices and difficulties in transporting products continue to plague reliable consumption. Coronavirus pandemic-related global issues — worker absenteeism, short-term shutdowns due to parts shortages, employee turnover and overseas supply chain problems — continue to impact manufacturing. However, panel sentiment remains strongly optimistic, with six positive growth comments for every cautious comment, down slightly from November.

Expect this data to positively influence durable goods orders (from the Census) as well as industrial production (from the Federal Reserve) later this month. This is also a net positive for the XLB and XLI ETFs. The author has written permission to use the latest ISM report.

Earlier this week, Markit Economics released its own report on the US manufacturing sector, which placed more emphasis on the industry's challenges (emphasis added):

“December saw another subdued increase in US manufacturing output as material shortages and supplier delays dragged on. Although some reprieve was seen as supply chains deteriorated to the smallest extent since May, the impact of substantially longer lead times for inputs thwarted firms’ ability to produce finished goods yet again

I think the combined reading of these reports is that it is strong enough that manufacturing is incentivized to overcome supply-chain challenges.

The latest JOLTs data reported a record quits rate:

The number of job openings decreased to 10.6 million on the last business day of November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Hires were little changed at 6.7 million and total separations increased to 6.3 million. Within separations, the quits rate increased to 3.0 percent, matching a series high last seen in September. The layoffs and discharges rate was unchanged at 0.9 percent.

The following chart of the quits data is from the FRED system:

Note that the quits rate isn't just marginally higher, it's significantly higher.

For more on this labor market, please see this article, which explains a great deal about the current situation.

The Fed Minutes provided a surprise:

Federal Reserve officials said a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster interest-rate increases than previously expected, with some policy makers also favoring starting to shrink the balance sheet soon after.

I'll cover this in more detail tomorrow.

The markets were clearly no happy with the Fed Minutes:

1-day chart of the SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA from Stockcharts.

The indexes were off modestly before the Minutes were released. The SPY was off two points while the QQQ was down four. After the Fed announcement, the indexes dropped sharply and volume picked up.

30-day charts of the SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA from Stockcharts.

There's a fair amount of technical damage above. The SPY (upper left) broke through short-term support as did the IWM (lower right). The QQQ continued to roll over a move lower (upper right). All three charts also printed large bars on the sell-off.

Finally, we have the 3-month charts:

3-month charts of the SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA.

The SPY was consolidating its move to a new high. Now it's broken sharply lower. The QQQ once again failed to make a new high while the IWM fell from the 50-day EMA.

As with any big move in either direction, the main issue now is follow-through, or, tomorrow is very important.