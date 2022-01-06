U.S. Natural Gas Market: Demand Is Close To An All-Time High

JJ Gouin/iStock via Getty Images

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending Dec. 31), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) plunged by almost 21% w-o-w (from 166 to 132). The total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 20% below last year's level and as much as 28% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending Jan. 7), the weather conditions in the contiguous United States have been cooling down quite substantially. I estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will surge by more than 60% w-o-w (from 132 to 212). The average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 113 bcf/d and 116 bcf/d. The total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should rise by 21% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will turn sharply positive (+11%).

Next week

Next week (ending Jan. 14), the weather conditions are expected to warm up but only slightly. The number of nationwide heating degree days (HDDs) is currently projected to drop by 3% w-o-w (from 212 to 206). Still, the total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should rise by 13% y-o-y. The deviation from the norm will moderate but will remain positive (+6.0%).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Market Variables

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that over the next 15 days, TDDs will be volatile but remain mostly above the norm. There is only a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scale. The latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 105.2 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days) while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 105.3 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

In relative terms, the latest short-range weather models were slightly bullish (vs. the previous update). Specifically, ECMWF 00z Ensemble has "added" some 10 bcf of potential natural gas consumption compared to yesterday's 12z results. In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are 13.8% above last year's level and 3.5% above the norm.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed more HDDs in all five forecast weeks. Consumption-wise, the model was bullish vs the previous update (issued on Dec. 30).

Source: ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

Over the next 30-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 130.5 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), 5.6 bcf/d more than a year ago. A near-term high in daily consumption was reached on January 3 (126.9 bcf/d). Natural gas consumption is now projected to trend lower but to remain mostly above last year's level. Please remember that domestic consumption is an extremely volatile market variable because it is primarily driven by the weather forecast, which is highly unpredictable.

If the latest extended-range weather forecast is to be trusted, then it appears that a seasonal peak in daily natural gas consumption has already been reached. See the charts below.

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

I estimate that dry gas production currently stands at 94.5 bcf/d (-0.8 bcf/d from yesterday). Net exports (calculated as "exports minus imports") are estimated at 9.7 bcf/d (+0.2 bcf/d y-o-y).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Over the next two weeks (Jan. 14 - Jan. 21), I currently expect total supply (production + imports) to average 104.5 bcf/d (+3.9 bcf/d y-o-y) and I expect total demand (consumption + exports) to average 132.1 bcf/d (+8.8 bcf/d y-o-y). The total balance should be tighter vs. a year ago at around -4.9 bcf/d y-o-y (see the charts below).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. I anticipate seeing a draw of 30 bcf (22 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 97 bcf smaller than a year ago, and 78 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average for this time of the year). The annual storage deficit is currently projected to expand by 118 bcf by Jan. 28. The storage surplus relative to the five-year average is projected to shrink by 160 bcf over the same period.

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations