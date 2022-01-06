ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is a small-cap biotech with huge potential. That's because it has been advancing forward a drug known as SBP-101 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. It intends to report again on some of its phase 1b study results at an upcoming medical conference. This medical conference will be the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, which will be held January 20-22, 2022. This will be good to possibly see some updated data from this phase 1b study, which was last reported at the ASCO annual meeting back in June of 2021. The company is moving forward with a randomized clinical trial to explore further potential, plus possibly a neo-adjuvant pancreatic cancer study as well. Where the potential with SBP-101 is great is that there was some new preclinical data showing that it may even work well to treat patients with ovarian cancer. With that in mind, it is going to expand the use of SBP-101 for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer in the 1st half of 2022. It is still highly speculative, but I believe that it has a good risk/reward scenario based on its target market indications.

SBP-101 For The Treatment Of Patients With Pancreatic Cancer

The main drug in Panbela's pipeline is the use of SBP-101 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is a quite devastating type of cancer. That's because it is typically not found until it has reached the metastatic stage. That's because no symptoms show up until the cancer has already spread to other organs in the body. The pancreas lies behind the lower part of the stomach. It is a very important organ in the human body. That's because it secretes enzymes that aid in digestion and hormones which help to regulate metabolism of sugars. Most important of all is that once someone is diagnosed with it, they have poor prognosis. In essence, the 5-year survival rate for a person who has pancreatic cancer is 9%. To date, you will see other types of cancers seeing an improvement in survival rates. Unfortunately, for pancreatic cancer, the 5-year survival rate has remained low for many years. The global pancreatic cancer market is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2025. That is going to be a very large market for it to go after, especially since it is an unmet medical need.

The good news is that the biotech has already proven that SBP-101 can work in treating patients with pancreatic cancer. This proof was established when it presented positive results at the ASCO medical conference back in June of 2021. There were multiple cohorts that were shown at this medical conference. It was shown that patients in cohort 2, without dose interruptions, had an objective response rate of 71% (7 patients total in cohort 2). The thing is that cohort 4 had about 29 patients, but 11 of them had treatment interrupted just so that Panbela could evaluate renal toxicity. It was noted that the patients in cohort 2 had a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.63 months and then a median overall survival of 10.3 months. However, the ORR in cohort 4 in the phase 1b study was lower at 48%. The median PFS for this cohort was just about the same as cohort 2 at 5.2 months. However, what I found to be most intriguing was the fact that the median overall survival (mOS) was not yet reached at that time of analysis. It will be interesting to see if the mOS has improved at the time of the next analysis. This proved another thing though, in that the drug works well with the current standard of care (SOC) chemotherapy regimen. The use of SBP-101 was given with SOC chemotherapies known as gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel to treat these patients with pancreatic cancer.

The thing is that this data not only proves that SBP-101 works well with these SOC chemotherapies, but also that it can move on towards a randomized study. Such a phase 2 randomized study will be used to treat 1st-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients. Again, SBP-101 will be added to 1st line chemotherapies. That's just the beginning, because Panbela hopes that it can also study the use of SBP-101 as a neo-adjuvant treatment. Meaning, a type of treatment to be given before other SOC treatment like surgery. That is, so that SBP-101 can first attempt to shrink the tumor before a patient goes off to surgery to attempt to have the tumor removed. The safety of such addition of drugs is not that bad either. That's because only 1 patient had a Grade ≥3 adverse event of neutropenia that was related to all 3 drugs. Whereas, the other 19 patients had such neutropenia attributed to gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. About 6 patients experienced an issue with retinopathy, which is why in the new future studies, the company will exclude patients with a history of retinopathy.

SBP-101 For The Treatment Of Patients With Ovarian Cancer

With the company seeing that initial proof of concept data, using SBP-101 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer was good, it intends to explore the use of the drug to treat patients with ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is a type that occurs in the ovaries of a woman. The female reproductive system contains two ovaries. These ovaries are important because they produce eggs, release estrogen and progesterone hormones. What makes this type of cancer difficult to treat, like some others, is that it often goes undetected until it has spread. In the case of ovarian cancer, the cancer spreads to the stomach and pelvis areas. When this type of cancer is found early there are hardly any symptoms and can be treated easily. Unfortunately, in the advanced stage, this cancer is hard to treat. There are symptoms that occur, but can often be mistaken for other possible diseases. Such symptoms are:

Urge to urinate frequently

Quick weight loss

Pain in the pelvic area

Abdominal issues/pain

This is quite a large market opportunity for the biotech to go after. It is expected that the global ovarian cancer market could reach $10.1 billion by 2027. This is a good target indication, because of how large the market really is. Secondly, because it is not found until later stages, it becomes hard to treat. It is said that about 80% of women with ovarian cancer relapse within a 3-year period. The final reason why Panbela also chose to move on to this next indication is likely due to the fact that it had seen some amazing preclinical data when using SBP-101. The way that the drug works is that it disrupts polyamine metabolism, thus holding potential as an anti-cancer drug. Why is it important to inhibit polyamine metabolism? That's because it is responsible for protein synthesis and functions, plus a few other items like DNA replication and RNA transcription; in essence, slow or stop the dividing of cancer cells. Thus, a drug like SBP-101 which holds potential to inhibit this activity of cancer cells may provide an improved outcome for patients with cancer. It is expected that a phase 1 study using SBP-101 for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer will be initiated in the 1st half of 2022.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Panbela Therapeutics had $14.1 million in cash as of September 30, 2021. A big reason for the cash on hand was because of a cash raise the company had done back in July of 2021. That is when it sold a total of 3,333,334 shares of common stock at a price of $3 per share. It raised about $10 million in total before deducting expenses. This cash is not a large amount by any means and it will likely need to raise additional cash. Such new studies are the expansion of the phase 2 ovarian cancer study and possibly the neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer study. With these new studies expected in 2022, I expect the need for new cash will grow. It did raise cash back in July of 2021 and I believe it may need to do so again by mid-2022 at the earliest. In the past, it has done other things to raise cash like, for example, issuing convertible debt and equity securities. It may also choose to use these tools to raise cash as well.

Risks To Business

While preliminary data so far from the phase 1b study using SBP-101 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer looks good, there is no guarantee that the final outcome will remain positive. As I showed above, the ORR did drop a lot when more patients were added in cohort 4 (n=29) compared to cohort 2 (n=7). The good news is that the drug is actively working and that is observed with 2 patients with pancreatic cancer who are still alive past the 2-year mark, with 26.9 and 28.7 months respectively. While preclinical data has shown that SBP-101 can inhibit ovarian cancer cells, there is no guarantee that a similar outcome will be achieved when the drug is tested in humans. At least proof of mechanism of action has already been established in patients with pancreatic cancer. Also, it is good to see that the SBP-101 works well when added to gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for 1st line pancreatic cancer patients. The final risk is definitely the cash position. I don't believe $14 million cash on hand as of September 30, 2021 will carry Panbela past 2022. That's why I believe it will likely raise cash possibly by mid-2022.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Panbela Therapeutics is a speculative biotech to look into. The data displayed in cohort 2 was strong with an ORR of 71%, but the ORR in cohort 4 did see a bit of a drop-off when more patients were added into the mix. To be fair, cohort 4 data may be a bit off, because some patients had to pause their treatment. Again, that was so that the biotech could check renal toxicity for those patients. What I do affirm is that at least the drug is active in helping some patients live longer. That is confirmed with the 2 patients out of the 16 enrolled as of December 2021 living beyond the 2-year mark. I would like to see if updated data to be released in the coming years show several other patients achieving an improvement in overall survival.

The good news I can point to about this phase 1b trial is that the mOS data in cohort 4 has not yet been reached. There are about 29 patients in cohort 4, which bodes well as time goes on. It remains to be seen what this final number will ultimately be, but for the patients I hope mOS sees a large improvement compared to cohort 2.

The ovarian cancer indication is intriguing and this study should be initiated in the 1st half of 2022. It provides another shot on goal. Lastly, the ability for SBP-101 to act as a polyamine metabolism inhibitor allows the biotech to apply it to many other types of solid tumors. Other possible solid tumor indications in the pipeline, where SBP-101 might work for are: prostate, colon, breast and lung cancers. With all this in mind, I believe it is worth a look as a speculative play.