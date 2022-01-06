Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is a leading global investment firm, allocating capital in Real Estate, Private Equity, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit & Insurance. Recent strong financial performance along with rising investor sentiment has propelled the stock higher delivering impressive returns for shareholders. In this analysis, the most recent Q3 2021 results are examined, along with a deeper look at what appears to be a somewhat expensive valuation. Dividend history and prospects are also analyzed.

Recent Financial Performance Highlights

In a booming financial services and asset management market, Blackstone has exhibited great growth attributes over the last couple of years. In 2020 the company increased fee-related earnings by 33% compared to 2019, while distributable earnings also grew at a 16% rate. Total assets under management grew 8% YoY, reaching $619 billion at the end of 2020.

Blackstone's most recent results came in on October 21, 2021 (for Q3 2021) and recorded accelerated growth for a second consecutive year. At the end of the quarter, the company reports Total AUM of $730.7 billion, up 25% YoY, with record inflows. Earnings are also increasing with all four segments maintaining an upward trajectory.

A closer look at Q3 results requires a performance breakdown across Blackstone's Real Estate, Private Equity, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit & Insurance segments.

For the Real Estate segment Total AUM increased 32%, reaching $230.2 billion, while the company also announced the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sale for $5.65 billion, claiming the most profitable single-asset sale ever in the Real Estate Industry. Funds' appreciation also exhibited significant growth.

Private Equity is arguably the company's most critical focus. Total AUM Increased 22% to $231.5 billion with record inflows of $7.4 billion. Inflows included $2.1 billion for the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities fund and $766 million for the Corporate Private Equity Asia fund.

The Hedge Fund and Credit/Insurance segments, while smaller reported solid numbers as well. Total AUM stood at $80.6 and $188.4 billion growing at YoY rates of 3.6% and 31% respectively. Private Credit gross returns of 4.5% (2.8% net) were recorded, as improving fundamentals played a crucial role.

Stock Returns History

During a prolonged bull market, like the one we are experiencing over the last decade, it is not uncommon for companies in the asset management industry to outperform. Optimistic investor sentiment and portfolio appreciation for individuals create increasing inflows towards investment firms. A low interest rate environment also allows for inexpensive short-term borrowing, benefiting hedge funds and private equity.

Over the last decade, Blackstone has significantly outperformed both the overall market and the financial sector. A total 10-year stock price return of 770.2% compared to the S&P 500's 274.6% and XLF's 274.4% (SPDR's Financial Select Sector ETF) is indicative of that impressive performance. Given that Blackstone is also paying significantly higher dividends than the S&P 500, especially during the last couple of years, the gap in total returns is even wider. One thing to note, that also becomes apparent in the stock price % change chart provided below, is that it was not until 2019 that Blackstone started outpacing the S&P 500 in terms of price appreciation.

Dividends

The case for selecting Blackstone as part of a dividend growth portfolio might not be as clear-cut as it initially seems. The stock offers an enticing 2.86%, double what the S&P 500 currently offers and significantly higher than the one implied when investing in the Financial sector (XLF yields 1.57%).

As shown in the dividend history graph provided below, dividends appear particularly volatile and growth rates are highly inconsistent. While that is not uncommon for a firm in the asset management business that sees elevated deviation in annual returns, it could be a factor for the long-term income-oriented investor to consider. Despite that, over the trailing 3-year period Blackstone's income distributions have grown aggressively. At a 3-year and 1-year CAGR of 14%, the company notably outpaced the financial sector in dividend growth.

Valuation

The valuation of a financial company and especially an asset manager like Blackstone has its own challenges, since traditional metrics like P/FCF are deemed unsuitable by most industry experts. Cash flow for a financial services firm cannot be accurately estimated since items like working capital, capital expenditure and debt are not clearly defined.

In a first attempt to determine Blackstone's fair value I employed the use of the Dividend Discount Model (DDM). The expected 2022 dividend is divided by the difference of the Required Rate of Return and the Constant Dividend Growth Rate (r-g). The Cost of equity is used as the Required Rate of Return, calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was selected as the Risk-Free Rate. As shown below, an Equity Value Share was calculated at $90, implying that Blackstone currently trades at a premium.

It is important to recognize, however, that the Dividend Discount Model is rather simplistic, while its parameters are also characterized by variability and uncertainty. For this reason, I included a sensitivity analysis that gives a better understanding of a price range for the stock as the Constant Dividend Growth rate and the Required Rate of Return change. Highlighted on the table provided, is a mid-range of Blackstone's Valuations, which still implies that the stock is currently overvalued. Solid future dividend growth performance that exceeds 5.00% in average annual growth, however, could place the stock in the fairly valued or even undervalued class. In my view using conservative estimates, although can cause hesitation, is of key importance to avoid decisions that lead to asymmetrical downside risk.

A second look at Blackstone's valuation invites the use of multiples, to determine a relative value for the company. While Price/Tangible Book Value is a commonly used metric for firms in the financial sector, a recent spike in Blackstone's multiple might be indicative that the stock is reaching overbought territory. Almost double the historical 10-year average, Blackstone's valuation is significantly elevated compared to the competition as well. While someone could argue that the company displays greater growth prospects than both Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and KKR & Co (KKR), selected in the chart that follows as competitors, a Price /Tangible Book Value multiple of 12.95x is also more than three times higher than the sector average.

Conclusion

Blackstone has established itself as a global investment giant, holding a diversified portfolio and exhibiting great growth prospects. In my view, however, the recent aggressive run-up the stock has experienced causes some valuation concerns. For this reason, I would have to provide a hold/neutral rating for the stock.