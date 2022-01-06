imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST), an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform, is entering the new year with a positive business outlook. Upstart is in a good position to expand its business and penetrate its market. Upstart is growing profitably, and the stock has reached a bottom.

Upstart: A Pioneer in AI Technology

As financial institutions turn to artificial intelligence to support credit decisions and assess the creditworthiness of their customers, the lending industry is becoming more sophisticated. Upstart, a pioneer in artificial intelligence-supported lending, has just completed its first successful year as a public company. Upstart's stock soared following its IPO at $20 in December 2019, but the stock has recently plummeted after analysts downgraded it.

The stock consolidation in Upstart creates an opportunity to invest in the fast-growing company and bet on the disruptive nature of its business model. Upstart's stock has dropped 63% since October, and the stock is now beginning to look very appealing. Upstart appears to have found some solid support around $150.

Source: Finviz

Look For Stellar Revenue Growth

What is the main reason you want to own Upstart? It's the company's growth trajectory.

Upstart's revenues are increasing at an alarming rate, owing to the effectiveness of its artificial intelligence technology and a growing customer base that uses Upstart's technology to assess credit profiles. Revenues increased by 250% YoY to $228 million in the third quarter, while net income increased by 201% to $29.1 million. Upstart's adjusted net income grew 368% YoY to $57.8 million. Upstart is already profitable after just one year, which distinguishes it from the many other startups that entered the market last year.

Financial metrics across the board look excellent, revealing a company that is firing on all cylinders.

Source: Upstart

Upstart's transaction volumes have increased dramatically, particularly since 3Q20. The trend of digitalization of IT infrastructures, as well as pressures to improve bank profitability through cost reduction, are driving Upstart's transaction volume growth.

Source: Upstart

In the near future, Upstart will continue to expand at a breakneck pace. The market anticipates nearly 50% revenue growth for next year, a figure that the company could easily outperform given that revenues increased by 250% YoY in the most recent fiscal quarter. If Upstart grows revenues at half the rate it did in the third quarter, it could be close to $1.6 billion in revenue this year. Given that the current revenue (2022) estimate is only $1.2 billion, there is a good chance that Upstart will outperform this fiscal year.

Source: Yahoo

What Exactly Is Upstart’s USP?

Upstart's unique selling point is its AI-technology, which is changing the way credit decisions are made in financial institutions. Upstart's technology eliminates the need for loan officers to manually sift through applications, resulting in 67% of personal loans being fully automated. This assists financial institutions in lowering personnel and overhead costs. Upstart's AI systems also aid in the detection and mitigation of fraud risk, which is a major concern for all banks.

Source: Upstart

Growing Market

Upstart focuses on personal loans, but other segments of the market, such as auto loans and mortgages, offer incremental growth opportunities. Long term, the mortgage loan market is approximately 55 times larger than the personal loan market, providing Upstart with additional monetization routes.

Source: Upstart

Upstart’s Growth Is Profitable

Upstart is not your typical business. Most startups generate significant revenue growth, but only a few offer actual profits that can be seen on the financial statements. Most startups prioritize growth over profitability, which helps Upstart stand out: This year, the company's growth has been markedly positive.

Source: Upstart Company

Even though the company is still growing, Upstart's profits are expected to rise in 2022. The multiple that investors are willing to pay for this growth is almost 60 times. Given that Upstart is truly disruptive and that revenues are growing at a rate of more than 200% per year, it may be a small price to pay for the company's growth.

Data by YCharts

One Significant Risk for Upstart

The financial industry is changing, and so are lending and credit underwriting practices. Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool that draws information from a large data population, allowing businesses that use AI technology to better predict credit decision outcomes. The technology developed by Upstart reduces loan losses and increases profitability for lenders who ultimately underwrite new loans. However, Upstart is not the only company that can or will use artificial intelligence technology to incorporate more data points into credit decisions. In a few years, AI platforms will be standard in financial institutions around the world, replacing loan officers.

Despite Upstart's compelling value proposition, banks could easily develop their own AI technology to outsource credit decisions. Upstart's technology isn't particularly novel, but its AI systems have proven to be effective. AI is a rapidly evolving technology with numerous applications, and new AI systems that provide underwriters with even more data insights into their potential credit pools may be developed in the near future. If this occurs and Upstart fails to innovate, the company risks losing its competitive advantage.

My Conclusion

Artificial intelligence solutions for credit risk assessment are the way of the future in the lending industry, and Upstart is at the forefront. The company's revenue is increasing at an alarming rate, and this is unlikely to change in the near future. Upstart's impressive revenue and transaction volume growth in the last few quarters may make the startup appealing as a takeover target. The outlook is extremely positive, and Upstart's stock is poised to reach new highs this year.