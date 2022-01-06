Why The Meme Stock Rally Has Stalled And What To Expect In 2022
Jan. 06, 2022 12:15 AM ETMEME
Summary
- Jimmy Xu: We are in a very different environment than the meme stock craze early last year.
- Xu: Retail investors will continue to be an influential segment of the market for decades to come.
- Investors could be accidentally buying into meme stocks through some passive investment products.
Meme stocks have been selling off since Mid-November amid waning interest from retail investors. Anthony Okolie speaks with Jimmy Xu, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, about whether the meme stock frenzy may be over or if there is still room to run.
