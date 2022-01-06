AVUV: Actively-Managed Small-Cap Value ETF, Cheap Valuation, Market-Beating Returns

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. equities have seen skyrocketing valuations for years, with one exception: small-cap value equities. Small-cap value stocks are undervalued relative to their peers and to their historical average, which could lead to strong, market-beating returns if valuations were to normalize. This has been the case these past few months and will, I believe, continue to be the case in the coming months.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is a strong, actively-managed, small-cap value ETF. It has outperformed its peers and the S&P 500 since inception, even as broader small-cap / value indexes underperform the same. AVUV's diversified holdings, cheap valuation, and consistent generation of alpha, make the fund a buy. Small-cap value stocks are riskier than average, and so the fund is only appropriate for more aggressive investors. AVUV only yields 1.2%, and so is not an effective income vehicle.

AVUV Basics

Sponsor: Avantis

Expense Ratio: 0.25%

Dividend Yield: 1.24%

Total Returns CAGR Inception: 24.59%

AVUV Overview

AVUV is an actively-managed small-cap value ETF. It is administered by Avantis, a small, innovative investment management firm. AVUV's investment thesis rests on the fund's:

Diversified holdings , with investments in hundreds of securities, and exposure to most relevant industry segments

, with investments in hundreds of securities, and exposure to most relevant industry segments Cheap valuation , which should lead to strong, market-beating returns in the coming months

, which should lead to strong, market-beating returns in the coming months Consistent generation of alpha, with the fund outperforming comparable small-cap value index ETFs

The above combine to create a strong fund and investment opportunity, but one only suited for more aggressive investors. Let's have a look at each of the three points above.

Diversified Holdings

AVUV focuses on small-cap value stocks, with investments in 667 of these securities. The fund's large number of holdings increases diversification, reducing portfolio risk and volatility, ultimately benefitting shareholders. Concentration is quite low too, with the fund's top ten holdings accounting for just 7.8% of its value.

(Source: AVUV Corporate Website - Chart by Author)

As a comparison, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) holds 990 stocks, a slightly larger number. AVUV invests in fewer securities as it is an actively-managed fund, and so excludes those securities which its management team believe will underperform. Weights also differ. Although active-management generally reduces diversification while boosting risks, the fund holds more than enough securities so as to minimize these two effects. In simple terms, 667 securities is more than enough security diversification for a fund. More securities never hurt, but are not strictly necessary.

AVUV's holdings have more than sufficient industry diversification as well, with exposure to most relevant industries. As most other similar funds, the fund is overweight financials, due to the industry's comparatively cheap valuation. It is also overweight tech, for the opposite reasons. Allocations are as follows.

(Source: AVUV Corporate Website)

AVUV's industry weights are not a positive or a negative per se, but they do significantly impact the fund's performance. AVUV outperforms when financials do, as has been the case during the year.

Data by YCharts

AVUV underperforms when tech outperforms, which was the case before 2021.

Data by YCharts

Being overweight financials and underweight tech is quite common in dividend, small-cap, and value funds, all popular choices for some income investors and retirees. Due to this, investors might wish to consider pairing AVUV with a tech fund, so as to keep industry weights balanced.

In any case, AVUV's diversified holdings reduce portfolio risk and volatility, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Finally, AVUV's holdings are quite small, as expected. The fund sports a weighted average market-cap of $3.4 billion, while most broad-based equity indexes focus on securities worth hundreds of billions.

(Source: ETF.com - Chart by author)

Smaller companies tend to be riskier than average, as small companies tend to have weaker balance sheets, and undiversified revenue streams. At the same time, companies with cheap valuations tend to be riskier than average, as cheap companies are cheap for a reason. Small-cap value companies are, understandably, significantly riskier than average. As such, investors should expect AVUV to significantly underperform during downturns and recessions, as was the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

As mentioned previously, AVUV is a comparatively risky equity fund, diversification notwithstanding, and so only appropriate for more aggressive investors.

Cheap Valuation

U.S. equity valuations have increased these past few years, product of an unprecedented bull market. Valuations have rarely been frothier, although these have started to normalize in the past few months.

(Source: J.P. Morgan Guide to the Markets)

Importantly, all equity sub-segments are trading with above-average valuations, except small-cap value. These securities are trading with low valuations relative to their peers, and to their historical average. The difference is stark: growth is about 60% overvalued, while value is about 1% undervalued. Such a large valuation gap is unprecedented, and unlikely to last, in my opinion at least.

(Source: J.P. Morgan Guide to the Markets)

AVUV's holdings themselves are also cheaply valued relative to those of its peers.

(Source: Fund Corporate Websites - Chart by author)

Small-cap value stocks are trading at cheap prices as an aftershock of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic caused costumers to shift to online services, white-collar workers to shift towards working from home. This disrupted the operations of many industries, including construction, retail, and hospitality. Tech, especially mega-cap tech, thrived while most smaller old-economy names, including those held by AVUV, saw declining revenues and earnings. Markets reacted swiftly, selling these old-economy names, causing their share prices to tumble, and their valuations to cheapen. At the same time, mega-cap tech saw significant investor inflows, with the opposite effect.

Although this was detrimental to small-cap / value investors in the past, it presents something of an opportunity for future investors. Valuations gap as large as the above rarely persist, as investors (tend to) flock towards cheaply valued securities, hoping to outperform the market as valuations normalize. That has been the case during 2021, with AVUV moderately outperforming the S&P 500 during the same.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, AVUV's valuation remains relatively cheap, so further gains and outperformance seems likely, in my opinion at least. This is AVUV's most significant benefit, and the core of its investment thesis.

Consistent generation of alpha

Small-cap value equities have comparatively cheap valuations because they have underperformed for years (lower share price appreciation = cheap valuation). As an example, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), an index of these securities, has experienced about half the returns of the S&P 500 for the past five years, an incredibly sub-par performance.

Data by YCharts

Small-cap value's perennial underperformance is a significant negative, and, I'm confident, a deal-breaker for many investors. It is difficult to gamble on securities or funds that have consistently underperformed in the past, even though the future looks rosier.

Small-cap value equities have underperformed for years, but that is not the case for AVUV. As previously mentioned, the fund is actively-managed, and its managers have successfully chosen and invested in best-performing small-cap value equities in the past, leading to comparatively strong returns. The fund consistently outperforms comparable index funds, a clear sign of consistent generation of alpha, and a significant positive for the fund and its shareholders. AVUV has mostly matched, slightly outperformed, the S&P 500 since inception, in late 2019. The fund's timing was horrendous, having been created just a few months before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and yet its performance is above average.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author)

AVUV's comparatively strong performance is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Conclusion

AVUV's diversified holdings, cheap valuation, and consistent generation of alpha make the fund a buy.