LNG Shipping Stocks Gained 38% Last Year, But Not All Are Winners

The rising sector

The year 2021 was successful for the LNG (liquefied natural gas) shipping sector as transported volume increased again. It is too early to have data for the whole year, but the LNG supply rose from Q1 to Q3 2021 to 15.8 MT (Million Tons) or 6 percent versus Q1 to Q3 2020, said McKinsey.

Natural gas (NG1) strengthens its role as a global energy commodity. Its price is no longer dependent on crude oil, and many investors believe in this sector.

The UP World LNG Shipping Index (UP Index), the global benchmark for publicly-traded stocks of LNG shipping companies, gained 38% last year. If we add all paid dividends, the gain is over 41%. The overall view is helpful, but how successful were the constituents? UP Index consists of 19 global LNG shipping companies; this article focuses on the Top 5. All prices are set to US dollar.

Top gainers

The biggest gainer is the smallest company: Awilco LNG ASA [OSE:ALNG] (OTCPK:AWLNF) is up for 316.56%. This Norwegian company owns two TFDE LNG carriers was successful, among other things, because of fixing a daily time charter at 80.000 USD.

A Japanese trio of shipping tycoons occupied the other three orders. As their stocks are dual-listed at Tokyo Stock Exchange and U.S. OTC Markets, we show both tickers. They are Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha aka NYK Line [TSE:9101] (OTCPK:NPNYY), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha aka "K" Line [TSE:9109] (OTCPK:KAIKY), and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines aka MOL [TSE:9104] (OTCPK:MSLOY). For all these companies, the LNG shipping is only a part of their business, so to the UP Index, its weight is reduced to the share of LNG shipping. Despite our use of the word "part," it doesn't mean anything small. All three are the leading players in maritime transport of LNG as this energy source is crucial for Japan's economy.

All three charts show similar development that peaks at the end of September.

Shares of NYK Line gained 264.7%, "K" Line stocks are up for 227.65%, MOL stocks gained 171.11%.

All three benefit from a recovery of Japanese stocks, a strong bulk market, and long-time charters for LNG. And also from the expansion of their fleet with ships with modern propulsion like ME-GI and XDF.

The modern fleet is one of the most significant advantages of the fifth most successful company Flex LNG (FLNG). All its vessels have high-tech XDF propulsion, and the newbuilds come just at the right time. Stocks of FLNG gained 168.46%

Top Losers

Last year delisted, or their delisting was announced: GasLog (ex-GLOG), Höegh LNG [OSE:HLNG], Golar LNG Partners (ex-GMLP), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), and Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP). Only for units of TGP were offered a two-digit level.

Conclusion

The second-year with COVID-19 was successful for most of the LNG shipping companies. No cargoes were canceled as in 2020. But not all positives were turned to the stock prices.

Production of LNG is a rising sector with solid gains and enormous potential. The same applies to the maritime transport of LNG. It is not surprising that strong financial investors or business competitors want to increase their market share.