In the spirit and sentiment of new beginnings common to the threshold of a new year, many Seeking Alpha authors have had articles published recently where they debut their favorite stocks for 2022. I feel inclined to do the same.

I recently helped a loved one put together their first stock portfolio. I pitched them several ideas, they asked me a few questions, and then decisions were made regarding what to buy and how to weight each holding. I present here the same list I gave them.

These are all stocks I have written about before, and more in-depth analysis can be found on my author page. Rather than regurgitate or summarize things I have already said, I will rather stick to recent developments for which news broke subsequent to publication of my initial articles, and how I have therefore updated my models.

Here are the picks:

1) Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Certainly the most mainstream of my recommendations, I have long felt that the market is too heavily discounting the impact of COVID-19 on this quality commercial air carrier. With the best balance sheet in the business, LUV will be able to move nimbly in this environment to capture market share with their low-fares and good customer service. With operations based mostly domestically, LUV has been a bit more insulated than other carriers who have taken it in the teeth as international travel has sunk:

The pandemic has even had insiders scared, with considerable selling by top brass:

The most recent big block sold off was by Thomas W. Gilligan of the board of directors who unloaded half a million worth a few days before Halloween. But my conservative estimates of free cash flow generation for LUV have indicated that now is a fantastic time to buy. Even if margins never fully recover to the highs posted pre-pandemic and it takes six years to get back to the revenue they had in 2019, LUV is worth at least $44 a share. And that is even with a high discount rate of 12%, my required rate of return, and a low terminal value of 2%. Here is my updated spreadsheet:

Note that before 2020, the ten-year average cash margin at LUV was north of 16%. 2018 cash margin was 22% and 2019 it was 17.7%. My model shows the pessimistic scenario of margins starting at 13% for the 2022 year and then slowly expanding back up to a max of 20% before the terminal value is assumed. Note also the pessimistic assumption of revenue never getting back up to the record of $22.4 billion they had in 2019. In short, this model assumes LUV stays permanently impaired from the effects of the pandemic. If that becomes reality, LUV is STILL worth more than they are currently trading for as of Friday's close of $42.84. This is a slow pitch down the middle.

As for risks, there is the ever-present threat of COVID-19. The latest Omicron variant has been a problem across the airline industry. Crews are getting sick so flights have had to be cancelled. Thousands of flights were cancelled just in the past few weeks. If this environment persists or worsens, sentiment will stay negative and create tremendous drag on the stock price.

2) AMERISAFE (AMSF)

This is the company that I have written about most recently, and therefore have no updates. They underwrite workers compensation policies for mostly small and medium sized businesses in hazardous industries. They are the only publicly traded workers compensation company that focuses on this unique niche, where they deliberately market to employers whose workers are constantly involved in activities where possibility for severe injury is considerable i.e. construction, logging and lumber, etc. This allows AMSF to command higher premiums and therefore boast better margins. Over the years they have consistently made more in premiums than they pay out in claims.

My DCF analysis (using a 12% discount rate) indicates that even if the AMSF business stagnates or slightly dips in the next five years, they are still worth the ~$52 they have traded for in the market recently. Inclusive of a special dividend, AMSF yields almost 10%. The most bullish aspect for the company is that premium rates in the workers comp market seem to be firming up after six years of softness. Even moderate strength in premiums will show up in a big way on the bottom line.

The biggest risk to AMSF is a continued softness for premiums. Not only will that reduce their underwriting profit, but it could mean they entirely forego writing some policies at all if they don't see it as economical or worth the risk. The double whammy of lower revenue on existing policies and fewer policies written will crush their business.

3) Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

Of all the companies I am invested in, EGLX is the riskiest and most controversial. But the risk is offset by the possibility of massive returns if management can execute on their business plan.

EGLX is a media and content company that has a portfolio of video game related internet assets. They make money primarily by selling ad space on their sites. These sites occupy the gamer community niche that sits between the companies that create and publish video games and the actual playing of video games. In the words of management, EGLX properties are where gamers go after they put down the controller to continue to consume content related to their favorite titles.

Recent developments since my last article about EGLX was published are many and include:

The $2.75 million acquisition of GameKnot.com, a chess community with 35 million monthly page views.

The $34.4 million acquisition of addictinggames.com, a pioneer in internet casual gaming. This buy was significant because now EGLX is directly involved in the publishing and hosting of video games.

Addicting Games provides an extensive library of over 1,500 games to approximately ten million gamers monthly. Addicting Games' audience spends over 15 minutes per average visit playing on titles spanning action, sports, puzzles, and more.

Launched the invitational only release of "Project GG", their in-house developed social network for gamers.

Announced the resumption of EGLX hosted video game conferences:

With more than 1,000 attendees representing more than 70 countries and 600 companies, Digital NEXT and Beyond Games will welcome leaders from across the industry to address the topics that will set the agenda for gaming and esports in 2022 and beyond, including the metaverse, mobile game development, and how trends in gaming are affecting other sectors in the entertainment industry. Attendees will hear from over 200 speakers, have access to a matchmaking meeting platform, and can attend dedicated side events such as Investor Connector.

EGLX collection of sites became the second most viewed gaming related digital media property in the US, behind only TWITCH. The company continues to climb the list of largest 100 internet companies across all categories, and is now #86.

The $45 million acquisition of Outplayed, Inc., which owns a very popular League of Legends fan community website called U.GG. Of all the acquisitions EGLX has done, I feel this is the most significant. League of Legends is the biggest video game in the world. The 2021 world championships logged 30.5 million average minute audience, or the average number of people watching in any given 60-seconds worth of the broadcast. This was up 30% from last year. Peak concurrent viewership was almost 74 million, up 60% from last year. Considering how fast league is growing, they aren't far behind even the Super Bowl, which had 96.4 million viewers in 2021. For EGLX to grab a League of Legends asset is of prime importance. Perhaps the best part about it is the price they paid. They expect U.GG to bring in $8 million of revenue and $3 million of net income in 2022. Given the purchase price, that puts the acquisition at a P/E ratio of only 15. Even if the earnout provision of $12 million is paid, the P/E is 19. Seems like a smart move.

EGLX is still in cash burn mode. They are investing heavily in building out their capabilities. I predict that they could turn cash positive as early as the soon to be reported quarter. Due to the seasonality of their business model that drops off hard in January and strengthens throughout the calendar year, Q1 and Q2 of next year will likely go back to cash burn. But full year results 2022 could well show positive cash flow. Earnings won't be far behind.

The goal that management has laid out in conference calls and investor presentations is for EGLX to be generating $3.00 in average revenue per user (ARPU) five years from now. With 300 million monthly average users, that would come out to $900,000,000 in revenue. They also have marked operating margins coming in "north of 30%" long-term. If we take those assumptions along with the Canadian corporate tax rate of 26.5% and assume their TTM interest expense of $2.3 million stays with them, divided by fully diluted shares outstanding would provide Can$1.42 of EPS in full year 2026. That is $1.12 in US dollars today. Applied to a conservative P/E of 15 would yield a stock price of $16.80 at that time. From today's stock price ~$3.00 that would be a 460% return, or 41% compounded annually!

But even if they come in well below those assumptions, there is still money to be made. Say EGLX only gets $1.00 in ARPU. That would mean $300 million in revenue five years from now. Keeping everything else the same, that would equate to a stock price of $5.40 five years from now. With EGLX trading ~$3.00 right now, that is still a 12.5% annualized return. Not bad at all. Even under sour assumptions, I can still achieve my target rate of return.

All that being said, anyone interested in buying EGLX will need a strong stomach. Just looking at price action might induce vomiting:

Such is to be expected with small caps. But I believe those who are resilient enough to hold on will be richly rewarded for buying now.

Risks are many with Enthusiast. Since the majority of their revenue comes from selling ad space, the biggest risk I see is companies choosing to not advertise on EGLX properties because they aren't seeing a return on that ad spend. Many gamers are quite young and don't have high paying jobs. Once they transition into salaried careers they might not have as much time for video games and therefore won't be frequenting sites such as Enthusiast offers. This will cause advertisers to steer away from companies like Enthusiast.

Another big risk is if their social network flops. In reality it wouldn't affect their top-line at all if Project GG never gains traction since Project GG isn't currently generating any revenue anyway. But the hit to sentiment and the damage to managerial competence could put the stock price under pressure.

4) Heritage Global (HGBL)

HGBL is engaged in the auctioning off of industrial and financial assets. Their business flow can be lumpy as it relies primarily on when such assets hit the market. A light environment in 2021 saw their stock price drop outrageously:

The went from ~$3.00 per share to now sit at $1.87. In mid-December they went as low as $1.37.

Nonetheless, they have managed to stay profitable all the while.

The biggest update since my last article in September is the fact that insiders have been going absolutely crazy buying up shares. Six different insiders have bought up more than 200,000 shares in open market buys in 15 different transactions! In just three months' time!

I expect them to have a huge Q4 which will likely send the shares skyrocketing. They had sizeable auctions in each of November and December that will hopefully post big numbers. Against the back-drop of an otherwise very light year, I expect the market to react very positively.

The biggest risk for HGBL is that their business model is wholly dependent on whether or not assets available for auction come to market. And HGBL has zero control over the variables that influence that. They aren't selling a product or service that is sticky and has the capacity to generate its own demand. With lumpy business results, the stock will be subject to significant volatility to match the volatility of earnings.

5) Kimball International (KBAL)

It's been more than a year and a half since I wrote about KBAL. They sell furniture to several end-markets that they disaggregate into workplace, health, and hospitality.

COVID has hammered Kimball. The pandemic shut down our economy. With no one going to work our traveling, their workplace and hospitality segments were pummeled. But the biggest issue is that KBAL stock hasn't recovered in line with the market or in line with improvements in their business results:

Data by YCharts

But there have been several positive developments recently that are a probable turning point for the company.

First, KBAL posted record backlog numbers in the most recent quarter, $171 million vs. $141 million in the quarter before that.

Second, they had a price increase go into effect on Oct. 1 2021 and a surcharge applicable as of orders happening November 15th and after. Depending on the permanency of inflation pressures, that surcharge may turn into a permanent price increase.

Third, they re-started their dividend and are doing share repurchases, which will be especially effective at these depressed prices.

The most compelling part about KBAL is the valuation. From a stock price of $10.23 currently, to get a 12% annual return five years from now the stock price would have to be $18.00 in 2026. At a reasonable P/E of 15, they would therefore need $1.20 in EPS at that time to support that $18.00 stock price. Considering the fact that their EPS in 2019, before the pandemic hit, was $1.06, I feel like them getting at least $1.20 in 2026 should be easy. It all depends on that multiple, and I think the market will afford them the very reasonable P/E of 15 in 2026.

The biggest risk for KBAL is if the changes brought on by COVID-19 become permanent. If work from home continues as a trend, and if hotel travel stays muted in favor of things like Airbnb and the like, their workplace and hospitality verticals will keep suffering. The stock price will go nowhere if imminent shrinkage becomes apparent.

6) AudioEye (AEYE)

Like Amerisafe, I recently wrote about AudioEye and therefore don't have many updates.

They provide software as a service to help websites achieve compliance with website accessibility requirements. In layman's terms, AEYE works with clients to make sure the client's website can be easily used by people with disabilities (blind, deaf, can't type, etc.). Such accessibility, or the lack thereof, is increasingly becoming a point of litigation, and the pressure therefore increasing for companies to be sure their internet properties are compliant. The addressable market for this internet sub-sector is estimated to be $350 billion, and AudioEye is one of three main players. With TTM revenue of only $24 million, there is lots of money up for grabs.

AudioEye is on the cusp of cash flow positively. In fact, they were cash flow positive in the first half of this year but then-after started plowing a lot of money into R&D, which is certainly vital for a software company. R&D is as important to SaaS companies as it is to pharmaceutical companies. Without it, you get left in the dust. Those investments are paying off as AEYE tailor's their solutions in unique ways that differentiate themselves from competitors.

When my recommendation was published to buy AEYE they were trading at $7.60, a considerable drop from my initial purchase price of $8.34. I continued to buy batches as the price dropped as low as $6.53. I think all those purchases were at great prices.

Insiders have been buying plenty too. Since August, 1.4% of their float has been soaked up by executives and directors. The CEO was willing to pay $11.46 a share for one of his batches. The opportunity is considerable with shares now between $7-$8. Insiders own 40% of the company.

The biggest risk for AudioEye is if they fail to deliver a product that satisfies the ultimate end-user. If disabled customers complain about a company's website, and that company uses AEYE as their accessibility solution, AEYE will lose that customer. Worse yet, if a disabled person brings a legal suite against a company that uses AudioEye, their reputation will be eviscerated. The web accessibility sub-sector is still very new. It is challenging in that scenario to know if the business model will be successful.

7) PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

PlayStudios publishes video games for mobile and web. The niche they primarily occupy is casino style games like slots, blackjack, and bingo. They make revenue when people spend real money to get in game currency that they can use to gamble.

The real strength of the MYPS business model is their one-of-a-kind loyalty program, playAWARDS. Instead of most games that reward players with in-game loot, playAWARDS points can be turned in for real world rewards. And they aren't lame. We are talking about nights in a hotel on the Vegas strip or a cruise.

Since my initial article on MYPS back in August, a few very bullish things have happened.

First, the CEO said outright in the conference call from last quarter:

.... we're firm believers in our strategy and feel our current price in no way reflects our opportunity.

Accordingly, they authorized a share buyback program for $50 million to be potentially used over the next twelve months. This could retire more than 8% of diluted shares. The CEO also took to the open market and picked up 50,000 shares at prices between $4.55 and $4.77. How much more so the opportunity with them trading down at $4.29?

Second, MYPS has finally rolled out a brand-new game. While not officially launched, "Kingdom Boss" is available for download on the App store. It is in the RPG (role-playing game) category, very different from the entire suite of the typical products MYPS has put to market. The RPG vertical is a $6 billion market, so the opportunity is considerable.

I downloaded the game and spent a lot of time playing it. I gotta say, it is nice. The graphics are clean and the game-play world they created is immersive and engaging. I also am encouraged by the monetization efforts I am seeing. With their casino-based games, MYPS gave away far too many freebies that allowed me to have a good time without spending hardly any money. But with Kingdom Boss, you can't really get through the game without buying in game currencies to advance your characters. But you can get far enough into the story to WANT to buy those in-game packages that help you progress. That's that magic balance, and I think with "Kingdom Boss" MYPS is achieving it.

Third, MYPS has become the official developer and publisher of the iconic Tetris franchise, representing a foray into puzzle games too. They now have the exclusive mobile rights (except for within China). The Tetris app that pre-dates the deal has 30 million downloads. MYPS can now start integrating that audience into their other suite of games, and they plan on.... "....reimagining and eventually launching a new and improved version of the (Tetris) game that incorporates the company's unique playAWARDS loyalty platform."

Of all the suggestions in the list, MYPS has the best combination of safety and upside.

The big risk for MYPS is if the new games they are trying to bring to market fail to become popular or, even if they become popular, fail to monetize. In that instance, they will have spent tremendous sums developing these games with nothing to show for it. The market will punish them severely if their top line can't grow while their expense lines stay elevated from fruitless development costs.

Conclusion

If I were to start a brand-new stock portfolio today, the seven in this article are the ones I would buy. Most would critique me because seven individual names aren't adequate diversification according to conventional wisdom. But I feel that the best way to mitigate risk isn't through diversification, but rather through thorough research. Accurate data and not doing what the crowd does are the only ways to get results better than the average.

I will track the performance of this seven-stock portfolio throughout 2022 and perhaps beyond, assuming $1,000 invested in each name. I will benchmark it against both the S&P 500, because it is such a popular benchmark, and against the Russell 2000 since 6 of the 7 companies are small cap stocks. I will give updates perhaps quarterly on this portfolio, and give an objective analysis of what I got right and what I got wrong. I hope you will join me.