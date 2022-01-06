jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) investors have seen a nice little stretch in the last month where the stock has gone up 10%. This may come across as a surprise to the new generation of investors but 10% in a month used to be a big deal, especially for stocks like Coca-Cola. But for long-term investors in Coca-Cola, these are non-events.

Upcoming Dividend Increase

Speaking of events, one that Coca-Cola investors have gotten used to over the last 6 decades is the annual dividend increase. At the risk of being seen as Nostradamus by new investors, we are predicting that Coca-Cola will announce its 60th consecutive dividend increase on February 17th, 2022. And no, this says nothing about the author but rather speaks volumes about Coca-Cola's stability and predictability. The company tends to announce its annual dividend increase on the third Thursday of February.

Last year's dividend increase was a measly 2.44%. As shown in the table below, the 5 year dividend growth rate [DGR] has been going down every year. This is an area of concern for dividend growth investors.

Given what the world has gone through in the last 2 years, it doesn't come as a surprise that perhaps the company did not want to be too aggressive in its commitment to shareholders. If we assume the company sticks to 2% DGR for the next five years, the yield on cost reaches 3% for someone buying today at $61.

Coca-Cola has rarely yielded above 4% except and the "base" yield on the stock tends to be between 3.30% and 3.50% where it attracts a lot of buyers. So, the increasing dividends, even if smaller as the years go by, tend to increase the floor price of the stock. But, does Coca-Cola have the prowess to offer more than the 2% DGR assumed above, say 5%? Let's see.

Current outstanding share count is at 4.3 Billion.

A 5% dividend increase next month will mean a quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share.

That would represent a commitment of $1.89 Billion/quarter towards dividends (4.3 Billion shares times 44 cents).

Coca-Cola's free cash flow[FCF] has recovered and many times exceeded even the pre-pandemic levels as shown below. The red block is the lowest level in the past 5 years, which was not surprisingly during the COVID lows.

The average quarterly FCF was $2.9 Billion using the most recent 4 quarters, which would represent a comfortable payout ratio of 65% ($1.89 B divided by $2.9 B).

Using forward earnings per share projections of $2.29 per share, a new quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share would represent a payout ratio of 76%, which is an "ok" range but may be getting too close for comfort in case of slowing business conditions.

In summary, while Coca-Cola has some room here for a 5% dividend increase, we expect the company stock to a mode 2.3% increase. That will place the new quarterly dividend at 43 cents per share. If the company surprises on the upside, well and good.

More than the returns

Using the house analogy, Coca-Cola happens to be one of the pillars in our foundation since 2011. Through stock split, dividend increases, dividend reinvestments, buybacks, averaging down on pullbacks, and sleeping well at night, Coca-Cola has performed fairly well for us.

Sure, S&P 500 has done outpaced Coca-Cola's returns easily and so have stocks like Tesla (TSLA) since 2011/2012. But, Coca-Cola is like that one kid in a group of naughty/troubled kids that you don't need to keep your eyes on constantly. To an individual stocks picker, that is worth more than just the stock's returns. In other words, building a portfolio around stocks like Coca-Cola and Altria Group (MO) has provided us (in terms of time, safety net, and money) the luxury of going after selective high flying growth stocks like Tesla.

Risks

It is a testament to the company that the two major risks covered here are things out its control: inflation and COVID variants.

Inflation is a risk for every business and individual but some businesses are more immune due to a combination of pricing power, margin, and brand awareness. It is harder to think of a better name than Coca-Cola when you combine those three factors. This was recently covered in this news article on Seeking Alpha.

Omicron has been in the news for more than a month now. While it appears to be milder, it is impossible to ignore the rate of spread. More schools are going virtual by the day (at least temporarily) and businesses have pushed back their "return to office" dates. None of this seems to have impacted stocks in general but it is not out of the realm to think that even a partial shutdown will impact consumer staples

Conclusion

The easiest recommendation for those who hold the stock already is to hold and stay the course. But the company is not only holding course by selling its tried and tested products but also taking steps to grow. Its recent BodyArmor acquisition is largest in its history. This article on Seeking Alpha highlights the pros and cons of the deal. What caught our attention (being a perma Coca-Cola shareholder) is the $1.4 Billion in additional sales. Show Coca-Cola the market and they will show you cheaper and more efficient ways to run the business by leveraging their massive distribution channels.

If you are looking at initiating a position in Coca-Cola, the current market rotation into value and dividend plays should act as a reassurance. If the reopening continues or is at least not hurt much by Omicron, Coca-Cola stands at the forefront to benefit. The upcoming dividend increase, while a well-known event, should provide a higher base price for the stock as days go by.

To conclude, we continue to hold and cherish this kid that doesn't need too much attention while continuing to monitor the ones that need more attention.