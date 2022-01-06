OPEC+ Stays The Course

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

By Kelly Weber, CFA

OPEC and its partners stick to their plan to increase production despite the risk of an oversupplied market.

OPEC+ shrugged off concerns about the demand threat posed by the Omicron variant at its first meeting this year and stuck to its plan to increase production by 400 thousand barrels per day in February. The group has been working through a plan to bring back the nearly 10 million barrels per day of production it took offline to support the market as demand collapsed in early 2020. Under the current agreement, incremental production will be brought back monthly until output is fully restored in September 2022.

Crude prices rallied throughout 2021 as higher demand and OPEC+’s support created a deficit in the oil market. This is expected to flip to a surplus this year, which could pressure prices, as global producers resume output growth while the pace and path of the demand recovery remain uncertain. It may be a more challenging environment for OPEC+ as it looks to keep prices in a range that is supportive for members’ fiscal budgets while also appeasing consuming countries like the U.S. that are concerned about high inflation and gasoline prices.

The group has vowed to remain flexible with responding to market developments and will continue to meet monthly to discuss production adjustments. Thus far, it has not strayed from its original plan despite surging COVID cases caused by the Delta and Omicron variants. However, several members like Russia, Nigeria and Iraq have struggled to reach their production quotas, and there continue to be major disruptions in Libya as the nation’s security situation has deteriorated. Other members of OPEC+ have not filled the production gap left by these countries, although this is an option if the group feels like the market is getting overheated.

While we expect oil prices to remain volatile, the current environment is supportive for the credit profiles of investment-grade oil and gas producers, and we believe volatility will create investment opportunities within the sector. With prices well above corporate breakevens, companies have generated significant free cash flow and quickly restored balance sheets to pre-downturn levels. Going forward, we expect higher quality E&Ps to allocate a greater share of free cash flow to shareholders while lower quality issuers are likely to be more balanced regarding continued debt reduction and shareholder returns. If prices continue to trend higher, we expect shareholders to largely benefit in most cases as issuers resume dividend growth and share repurchases.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.