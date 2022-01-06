2 Safe 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains You Won't Want To Miss

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

What a glorious 2021 for investors it was. With very few exceptions, almost everything went up last year.

Value, S&P, small caps, mega-cap tech, high-yield, high-yield low volatility, it was a banner year for nearly all investors in 2021.

Of course, after such a fantastic year, the third in a row, it's important to have realistic expectations for 2022 and beyond.

12-Month Forward S&P Bottom-Up Consensus 5225 Forward PE Forecast (12 Months From Now) Forward Overvaluation Forecast (12 Months From Now) 12-Month Consensus Market Return Potential 9.6% 21.12 25.6% 12-Month Historical Margin-of-Error Consensus Market Return Potential 8.0% Historical Margin Of Error 1.60%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool, FactSet)

Analysts expect high-single-digit gains in 2022, and with a 10% to 20% correction happening along the way.

For context, in 2021 the market's 29% gain occurred with only a 5.2% peak decline, a very mild pullback. But let's not forget that 2019, 2020, and 2021 were hardly the first incredible years for stocks.

Year S&P Total Return 2009 26.4% 2010 15.1% 2011 2.1% 2012 16.0% 2013 32.4% 2014 13.7% 2015 1.4% 2016 12.0% 2017 21.8% 2018 -4.4% 2019 31.5% 2020 18.4% 2021 28.7%

(Source: YCharts)

In the last 13 years, the S&P has posted positive gains 12 times and the Nasdaq is up 13 consecutive years. Mind you corporate earnings growth was astonishing in 2021. In fact, analysts are expecting the best earnings growth since FactSet began tracking this in 2008, over 50%.

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2021 $207.47 51.35% 25.8 23.6 50% 34% 2022 $225.62 8.75% 21.1 23.5 23% 33% 2023 $247.86 9.86% 19.2 20.2 12% 15% 2024 $274.50 10.75% 17.4 18.3 1% 4% 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 25-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $216.08 22.057 31.06% 2.59 3.62 1.35% 2.01%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

And in 2022, 2023, and 2024 analysts expect above-average and accelerating growth thanks to mega-cap tech that makes up 25% of the S&P 500. But guess what? All of that incredible growth is already backed in.

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 26.60% 4.83% 3.62% 0.92%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

In fact, analysts expect very modest 5% long-term returns over the next five years, which when adjusted for the risk of companies not growing as expected and inflation, could result in about 1% annualized returns through 2027.

But remember it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Just because the S&P 500 is likely to have very modest gains in the coming years, doesn't mean that prudent high-yield investors can't keep enjoying strong 2021 style returns in 2022 and beyond.

So let me show you Enbridge (ENB), and Kinder Morgan (KMI) represent two of the safest 7% yields you can buy today.

Analysts expect these 7% yielding blue-chips to deliver extremely dependable, rich-retirement levels of income for decades to come.

They also expect 18% to 24% total returns in 2022 that should leave the S&P in the dust. And these forecasts are entirely justified by fundamentals and valuations.

So let's take a look at why ENB and KMI could be just what your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio needs to keep the good times rolling in 2022 and beyond.

Laissez le bon temps rouler. " - French for "let the good times roll"

Enbridge: The Growth And Risk-Management Kind Of Midstream

Full Deep Dive (Including Complete Risk Profile)

2 Rich Retirement Dividend Blue-Chips Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

15% dividend tax withholding in taxable accounts

NO withholding in retirement accounts

a tax credit recoups the withholding for the vast majority of investors in taxable accounts

NO k1 tax form

qualified dividends

Reasons To Potentially Buy ENB

very safe 6.9% yield (84% safety score)

82% low-risk 13/13 ultra SWAN quality dividend aristocrat

26-year dividend growth steak

20% historically undervalued (potentially strong buy)

fair value: $49.00

8.6X cash flow vs 10 to 13 historical

BBB+ stable credit rating = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

risk management consensus 89th industry percentile = very good

6% to 11% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

5% to 7% CAGR management growth guidance

7.8% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 11% to 19% CAGR

12-month total return consensus: 18%

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Enbridge 6.9% 7.8% 14.7% 10.3% 7.9% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% Dividend Growth 2.8% 9.4% 12.2% 8.5% 6.1% High-Yield 2.8% 11.3% 14.1% 9.8% 7.5% Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.4% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.1% 9.9% 7.5% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.5% 0.0% 1.5% 1.0% -1.4% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 10.7% 11.4% 8.0% 5.6%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)

Enbridge not only offers mouth-watering very safe 7% yield, but analysts expect it to potentially beat every major investment strategy over time: aristocrats, dividend growth, high-yield, even the tech-dominated Nasdaq.

That's the power of combining yield, growth, value, and world-class quality and risk-management.

ENB 2022 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect billions of new projects coming online in 2022 to send cash flow at ENB soaring 23% and drive 18% total returns.

If ENB grows as expected and returns to the low end of historical fair value by the end of next year, investors could see 30% gains.

ENB 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

if ENB grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value

then 141% total returns or 16% CAGR

compared to 27% for the S&P 500

potentially more than 5X the market's consensus returns and a very safe 6.9% yield from day one

ENB Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

ENB is one of the best high-yield blue-chips you can buy in today's 31% overvalued market.

5X the much safer yield

4X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected return

45% of your investment recouped in the first five years in steadily growing dividends

Kinder Morgan: Rising Like A Phoenix From The Ashes

Full Deep Dive (Including Complete Risk Profile)

3 Reasons Kinder Morgan Has Become A 6.6% Yield Retirees Can Trust

NO k1 tax form

qualified dividends

Reasons To Potentially Buy KMI

safe 6.7% yield (74% safety score)

71% low-risk 10/13 blue-chip quality midstream corporation

3-year dividend growth steak

15% historically undervalued (potentially reasonable buy)

fair value: $19.20

7.0X cash flow vs 7 to 8 historical

BBB stable credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

risk management consensus 60th industry percentile = above-average

6% to 8% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

7.0% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 9% to 14% CAGR

12-month total return consensus: 24%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)

If Kinder is able to achieve the 7% growth analysts expect (largely driven through buybacks) then it should outperform aristocrats, dividend growth blue-chips, and even the Nasdaq over time.

KMI 2022 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect KMI to soar 24% more in 2022, which is not quite justified by valuations, but the 16% total return's KMI could deliver is still likely to be substantially better than the S&P 500.

KMI 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

if KMI grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value

then 95% total returns or 12% CAGR

compared to 27% for the S&P 500

potentially almost 4X the market's consensus returns and a safe 6.7% yield from day one

KMI Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

KMI is one of the most reasonable blue-chips you can buy in today's 31% overvalued market.

5X the safe yield

nearly 3X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected return

43% of your investment recouped in the first five years in steadily growing dividends

Bottom Line: These Two Very Safe 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains Could Give You A Rich 2022 And Beyond

Interest rates are still low, inflation is still high and the market is once more at record highs.

S&P and Nasdaq valuations are at some of their highest levels in history.

But guess what? It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Today Enbridge and Kinder Morgan represent two safe 7% yielding blue-chips that can help you achieve your rich retirement dreams.

It doesn't take a miracle, or luck to achieve your long-term financial goals.

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman Philosopher, Seneca the younger

Dividend Kings has one goal, which is to help regular people like you to take charge of your financial destiny and make your own luck on Wall Street.

Through a prudent combination of the world's best blue-chips and sound risk-management you can stop worrying about what the market does in 2022 or any given year.

From everyone at iREIT and Dividend Kings, I want to wish you and your family a safe, healthy, relaxing, and prosperous new year.