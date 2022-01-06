The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) stock has seen a rapid price appreciation over the last decade to the current $550 stock price. A lot of discussion is pointed towards the high P/E ratio of 42x, especially when compared to the industry average, but not enough weight is put into the cash flow machine that is Domino's. Despite the high earnings multiple, Domino's trades in-line with industry CF multiples while Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital is far higher than any industry competitor.

Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow for the TTM was $619 million which represents impressive 3 and 5-year CAGRs of 31% and 22% from $274 million and $229 million, respectively. As a percentage of TTM revenue, this represents 14%; furthermore, a positive trend is identified when looking at the 3 and 5-year averages of 12.6% and 10.9% which signifies some operational efficiency over recent years.

From a high level, Domino's is a cash flow machine which makes their dividend payments possible in light of their high revenue growth. When looking at their Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital, it becomes even more impressive.

Over the past 3 and 5 years, Domino's has averaged a cash return of 61% and 70% on their invested capital, calculated by subtracting current liabilities from total assets. This is an incredibly efficient use of assets especially when compared to their competitors in the restaurant industry with the next highest return of 36% and 33% demonstrated by Yum! Brands (YUM) over the same 3- and 5-year periods.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

When calculating the net CFROI by subtracting each company's discount rate from their CFROI, Domino's return is still nearly double the next closest competitor.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

Trading Multiples

Now that we have identified how crucial their cash flow is to their business, let's identify their trading multiples on OCF and FCF basis relative to their competitors.

On a OCF basis, Domino's has historically traded between 20x and 29x while currently trading towards the high end of the range at 27x. The industry average, excluding sweetgreen, currently sits at 26x and historically has ranged from 16x to 23x.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

On a FCF basis, Domino's trades at 31x and has ranged from 27x to 38x over the past few years. This is in-line with the current industry average of 31x and is slightly higher than the historical average of 23x to 34x.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

From a valuation perspective, one interesting trend to notice is Domino's valuation similarity to low-growth established players such as McDonald's (MCD) (23x OCF and 30x FCF) and Yum! Brands (22x OCF and 25x FCF) instead of high-growth chains like Shake Shack (SHAK) (54x OCF) and Chipotle (CMG) (50x OCF and 93x FCF).

Domino's 3-year revenue CAGR of 16% outpaces Chipotle's 3-year growth rate of 10%, while the legacy brands of McDonald's and Yum! Brands trail far behind. Despite this, growth players like Chipotle and Shake Shack still trade at a far bigger premium than Domino's.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

Risks

Since the bulk of this analysis revolves around Domino's historical cash flow performance and their current trading multiples as a result, there is a risk these could materially change with future performance.

Additionally, Domino's revenue growth could begin to slow down which would justify the current cash flow valuations in-line with established, low-growth competitors.

Conclusion

Despite having greater cash flow efficiency and higher revenue growth, Domino's trades in-line with the industry average on a OCF and FCF basis. Although the stock has a high earnings multiple, I believe the identifiable cash flow trends and operational efficiency justify the higher P/E ratio and thus make today's current levels a suitable entry point for long-term investors.