I can't remember the last time I heard preferred shares discussed on Bloomberg or CNBC. When the commentators discuss companies such as Tesla (TSLA) Apple (AAPL), or Amazon (AMZN) they are almost always referring to common shares. It's a new year; investment sites and commentators have released their 2022 picks, and outside of some contributors on Seeking Alpha, I haven't seen preferred shares included in 2022 ideas. Honestly, as many investors have never purchased preferred shares before, I am not surprised, but that doesn't mean there isn't a place for them in your portfolio.

Preferred shares have been a critical component of income investing, yet their still uncommon as most of the attention gravitates to the common shares of a company. Income investors incorporate preferred shares into their investment mix because it is more of a hybrid investment providing ownership in a company the way a company's common share would while producing a consistent stream of income like bonds through dividend payments. Infrastructure Capital Advisors, an investment partner of Virtus, provides income investors with an intriguing investment option looking to generate income from preferred shares through the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA), which has outperformed the S&P US Preferred Stock Index (SPPREF) on a consistent basis.

What is a Preferred Share and why income investors tend to gravitate toward them

Like anything in life, preferred stocks come with advantages and disadvantages. Companies issue common stock and preferred stock allowing investors to purchase equity in their company. I look at preferred stock because it's a mixture of common stock and bonds. Owning preferred stock provides equity ownership in a company the same way common shares would, and they generate a steady stream of income the way a bond would. Preferred stock is also in the middle of the risk spectrum as they are riskier than bonds but less risky than common stock in a company. Preferred stock is often more stable than common stock allowing investors peace of mind through downside mitigation, and their dividend payments are usually larger than bond payments.

All of this sounds wonderful, but just like anything else, there are downsides as well. Preferred stock payments are not guaranteed. When you purchase a bond, you are lending capital to the company. The company is obligated to pay that loan back over a set period with interest. If the company misses a payment, the bonds can default, and you can take legal action as a bondholder. Preferred stock doesn't have the same protections as bonds, and since the preferred stock is treated as equity and not debt, if the company skips a dividend payment, they wouldn't go into default. Preferred stocks also don't come with voting rights, so as a shareholder of preferred shares instead of common shares, you won't have the ability to vote during shareholder votes. The other downside of preferred stock is that you're giving up capital appreciation for downside protection. Suppose you own preferred stock in a company such as TSLA that has rapidly appreciated. In that case, the common shares will appreciate much quicker and potentially leaving you without much of the gains. The last negative, in my opinion, is the lower volume of shares daily. We are accustomed to buying and selling instantly with common shares, but if you decide to liquidate a preferred stock, it could take days or weeks for an order to be executed.

There are four types of preferred stock, cumulative, non-cumulative, callable, and convertible. Cumulative preferred stock offers dividend protection to the investor. If a company finds itself in a situation where they are low on Free Cash Flow (FCF) or cash from their balance sheet, there is a chance that dividend payments could be missed. If a company issues a cumulative preferred stock, they promise to pay missed dividends at a future date. For instance, if a company pays $50 in annual dividends per preferred share and misses 2 payments, they would tack $25 on to the next dividend-paying you $37.50. Non-cumulative stocks are the exact opposite, and if a company misses a dividend payment, there is no obligation to pay it back. Due to the added risk, non-cumulative preferred stock often has larger yields than cumulative preferred stock. Callable preferred stock provides the company an opportunity to buy back the preferred stock you own at a fixed price. The last is convertible preferred stock which allows the shareholder to trade preferred stock for a specific number of common stock shares.

Income investors gravitate toward preferred stock for the larger dividends and additional safety, which can be a blessing and a curse. Take Wells Fargo & Company (WFC); today, WFC common stock trades at $52.75 and pays a $0.80 dividend, a forward yield of 1.52%. WFC has appreciated by 58.98% over the past year. WFC.PRR is the Preferred Stock Series A of WFC, which trades at $27.53 and pays an annualized dividend of $1.66 for a forward yield of 6.02%. This is a non-cumulative share, so if any dividends are missed, WFC.PRR isn't obligated to repay them, and it is currently trading at a 10.12% premium to its liquidation price of $25 with a call date of 3/15/24. If you look at the chart, WFC has had a phenomenal year while WFC.PRR has decreased by -5.4%. Going back over a 5-year period WFC.PRR has decreased by -3.81% as shares have decreased from $28.62 to $27.53. Over this period, 20 dividends of $0.414 have been paid, so shareholders may have lost $1.09 per share in value, but they generated $8.28 in continuous cash flow. While shares of WFC look outstanding over the past year, over the past five years, shareholders of the common stock have lost -12.94% in value while seeing their annual dividend slashed from $2.04 in the middle of 2020 to $0.40. In the middle of 2021, WFC increased the dividend to $0.80, which is still less than half of its growing dividend from 2020. WFC is a perfect example of why income investors gravitate toward preferred shares; they offer larger amounts of income and downside mitigation.

The Virtus InfraCap U.S Preferred Stock ETF

The management team at InfraCap has an interesting approach that resonates with my investment style. InfraCap focuses on companies that generate and distribute modest income from their FCF. FCF is one of the most important yet overlooked financial metrics from a company as this is where dividends are paid from, buybacks are funded, debt is repaid, acquisitions are made, or investments back into the company occur from. InfraCap hits the nail on the head as their philosophy revolves around the premise that tangible assets that produce FCF have intrinsic values that are less likely to deteriorate in the future. An additional aspect of InfraCap's approach that I agree with is pairing income-producing investments with the ability to write options contracts to enhance the amount of income their investments generate. By overlaying an options strategy, InfraCap has the potential to squeeze out some additional percentage points on the annualized yield from their investments. InfraCap looks to minimize risk by selecting assets generating substantial amounts of FCF. InfraCap utilizes its expertise and actively manages a portfolio of U.S preferred securities in the PFFA fund while enhancing the fund's yield by utilizing leverage and having the ability to deploy an options writing strategy.

PFFA's initial objective is to generate income for its investors with a secondary aspect of capital appreciation. PFFA's focus on income provides the potential for income investors to achieve attractive yields while having prospects of future positive returns. Prior to adding a new investment to PFFA, InfraCap evaluates the company's competitive position within its industry, the ability to generate a large return of capital, historical stability of the company, profits reliability, the FCF a company generates, and the FCF it retains. PFFA has additional exposure outside of their net assets as the management team utilizes 20-30% leverage to enhance PFFA's beta. Investors benefit from PFFA being an actively managed fund as the fund managers have an ongoing opportunity to sell overvalued preferred shares that are trading above par and reinvest that capital into more attractive securities trading at or below par. PFFA's strategy also allows for the flexibility to deploy options strategies to seek additional income and hedge interest rate risk through short positions.

When many investors hear the word leverage, they cringe. When companies, or in this case, funds utilize leverage, they use capital from debt instead of equity to purchase an asset. Leveraged funds have a larger level of risk which is a turnoff for many investors. I would challenge anyone immediately turned off by having a 20-30% leverage level within PFFA to look at its historical returns against SPPREF, the U.S preferred index. In the past year, the S&P 500 appreciated by 26.89%. PFFA has held its own and generated a 24.07% return, while SPPREF was left in the dust as it only generated 6.64%. Since PFFA's inception, regardless of whether it's the past month, 3 months, year, or 3 years, PFFA has outperformed SPPREF. This management team led by Jay Hatfield has proven that their active management style works, and leverage wasn't the kiss of death during the dreaded COVID-Crash that many investors would have assumed it would have been.

We have seen the market for fixed-income securities stabilize throughout 2021. There have been several headwinds from supply chain issues to the Covid variants, yet the economic outlook continued to improve. The Fed maintained a dovish monetary policy outlook, indicated that tapering would begin, and we can expect 3 rate hikes in 2022. PFFA has overweight positions in real estate and industrial sectors compared to SPPREF as they see the yield and credit profiles of these sectors being more attractive than the financial sector. SPPREF has a 61.59% financial sector weighting and has allocated 8.73% to real estate and 1.54% to industrials. PFFA, on the other hand, has 3.54% of the portfolio allocated to the financial sector, with 27.62% of its assets tied to real estate and 11.70% in industrials. From an income perspective, I agree with InfraCap that Real Estate and Industrials are better positioned to generate higher yields and total returns in 2022 than financials.

Why I have gravitated to the Virtus InfraCap U.S Preferred Stock ETF instead of buying individual preferred stock

I am a shareholder in many equities through common stock, Closed-End Funds (CEFs), and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), but the only reason I would add preferred stocks to my portfolio is to broaden my income-producing investments. I love doing research, but preferred stocks don't offer the same reward in capital appreciation as common stock, so I don't feel it's worth allocating a portion of my time to researching them when someone else can do it for me. I am not a fan of buying bonds and want some aspects of price appreciation from my dividend investments, even if they end up trading sideways.

PFFA offers a great solution for me. This is a fund with 168 current positions spread across preferred shares from companies such as JPMorgan (JPM), NextEra Energy (NEE), Dominion Energy (D), Ford (F), Energy Transfer (ET), Crestwood Energy Partners (CEQP), and South Jersey Industries (SJIV). There are many moving parts to preferred shares, and I am happy to pay a management fee to the team over at InfraCap to make all the investment decisions. By adding PFFA to my income-producing investments, I am getting exposure to 168 preferred stocks while generating a current forward yield of 7.65%. I believe the total expense ratio at 1.47% is quite reasonable; after all, this is an actively managed fund with the ability to deploy options strategies. I utilize cash and sell cash-backed puts in addition to selling covered calls against some of my boring income-producing investments to generate extra income in my portfolio. I am happy to relinquish that responsibility to InfraCap and collect the distributions while I focus on other investments. If you're looking for income with the possibility of capital appreciation, it's hard to argue with PFFA's success, especially when looking at the U.S Preferred Index. PFFA continuously outperforms and throws off continuous income that surpasses many investments and rivals many popular high-yield funds.

I love sitting back and collecting distributions, especially when I don't have to do the research or the work. PFFA currently pays $1.92 per share, a forward yield of 7.65%. Here are two of my favorite aspects: distribution is paid monthly, and we are back on track with distribution increases. March and April of 2020 can arguably be the worst periods for the markets I have seen. Many would argue that times during the financial crisis were worse, and my rebuttal is that at no point did the country shut down, and businesses were still operating in a normal business environment. I like to at dividends and distributions during this time to gain an understanding of what a worst-case scenario would be. While the distribution was decreased from $0.19 to $0.15 per month, PFFA never missed a monthly distribution. The distribution was decreased in March of 2020, then paid at a rate of $0.15 per share for the next 10 months, and in January of 2021 increased to $0.16. We saw an entire year of monthly distributions at $0.16 per share, and hopefully, we get another increase in 2022.

Conclusion

PFFA has my vote of confidence as it's now a component of my income-producing investments. PFFA has also been added to my Dividend Harvesting portfolio series on Seeking Alpha. PFFA offers a superior investment against the U.S Preferred Index if you're interested in preferred stocks. PFFA is constructed of preferred shares that provide stronger stability than common equities while generating larger amounts of yield than bonds while having the ability to deploy an options strategy to maximize returns. PFFA generates large amounts of yield mixed with aspects of capital appreciation without keeping track of callable dates, par values, or dealing with the frustrations of liquidating positions in a low volume market. Suppose you're interested in generating income regardless of whether it is common stock, preferred stock, or bonds. In that case, PFFA offers a 7.65% yield paid through a monthly distribution that can beef up any portfolio. For a 1.47% management fee, you're getting an actively managed fund with 168 holdings that can add diversification and a substantial income stream to your portfolio. From an income perspective, what's not to like? The management team has a proven track record, and even though the worst days of the pandemic monthly distributions were still flowing into shareholder accounts.