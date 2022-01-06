Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Similar to many of their peers in the shipping industry, the freshly listed ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) has enjoyed booming operating conditions. Unlike others, they have wisely utilized this cash windfall and now see themselves well placed for future dividends that stand to see a massive 20%+ yield as they enter a new era for dividends.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

After seeing what at the time appeared to be a particularly strong year during 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems that 2021 has blown that out of the water with their cash flow performance surging massively by many magnitudes, similar to many in the broader shipping industry that has enjoyed booming operating conditions. Whilst their operating cash flow of $880.8m during 2020 was more than double their result of $370.6m during 2019, it surged to a massive $3.966b during the first nine months of 2021 alone, thereby even surpassing their aggregated last three full-year results during 2018-2020.

This amazing cash flow performance has unsurprisingly left them with a massive cash windfall given their free cash flow of $3.088b during the first nine months of 2021, which obviously dwarfed their dividend payments of $237m earlier in 2021. Even their most recent quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share will easily be covered given its cost of $291.5m based upon their latest outstanding share count of 116,618,539. When looking ahead, their shareholders will begin seeing routine quarterly dividends for the first time, which sees them enter a new era for dividends thanks to their new policy, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: ZIM Integrated Shipping Third Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation.

It can be seen that their new dividend policy takes a variable approach that aims to return 20% of their net income per quarter with the fourth quarter providing an additional boost that brings their full-year total to a range of between 30% and 50%. Since they recorded a net income of $2.941b for the first nine months of 2021 that annualizes to $3.921b, it estimates total dividend payments of between $1.176b and $1.961b depending on whether they opt for the upper or lower limits of their range. After subtracting the $237m and $291.5m already paid during 2021, this leaves an estimated final dividend payment of between $647.5m and $1.433b, which equates to potential dividends of between $5.55 and $12.29 per share or a massive one-off yield of 10.16% and 22.50% on their current share price of $54.62. When looking ahead, their medium to long-term dividends will fluctuate with the notoriously volatile and unpredictable broader shipping industry but thankfully their very healthy financial position sees them well placed regardless of the prevailing operating conditions.

Image Source: Author.

Following their massively surging free cash flow, their cash balance has swelled during the first nine months of 2021 to a relatively very large $2.455b and thus has almost completely eliminated their net debt with it falling from $1.262b to only a mere $345.2m. Since their free cash flow has been running at approximately $1b per quarter during the first nine months of 2021, they should have easily eliminated the remainder of this net debt during the yet-to-be-released fourth quarter and thus they should have no leverage going forwards.

Unless they embark upon a radical change of course that sees debt aggressively added, there are clearly no handbrakes on their ability to return cash to shareholders, thereby empowering them to provide relatively sizeable dividends for the prevailing operating conditions. This separates them from others in the broader shipping industry who have also enjoyed the recent booming operating conditions but have otherwise opted not to address their overleveraged financial position, such as discussed recently in my other article on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL).

When looking ahead, this should also flow through and boost their cash flow performance by eliminating their interest expense, especially in less profitable years outside of these recent booming operating conditions. To provide an example, during 2019 and 2020 their net interest expense was $121m and $131.1m respectively, which if removed would have boosted their respective existing free cash flow of $226.7m and $698.9m by a massive 53.37% for the former and a still very solid 18.75% for the latter. This provides a lasting benefit that not only makes them more resilient and capable of seizing upon future opportunities but also boosts their future dividend prospects during less fortunate years versus what they otherwise would have been whilst still leveraged.

Image Source: Author.

It was also positive, albeit not surprising given their relatively very large cash balance, to see their liquidity is definitely strong with current and cash ratios of 1.58 and 0.94 respectively, thereby making their financial position very healthy and thus well-placed to support even bigger dividends. When looking ahead, their large existing fleet, ability to consistently produce free cash flow and almost non-existent leverage should ensure that they have zero liquidity issues, regardless of the prevailing operating conditions.

Conclusion

Unlike others in the shipping industry, they have seized upon their massive free cash flow to essentially completely deleverage, which will provide benefits for years to come and lift their future dividend prospects as they enter a new era for dividends. Since this sets them apart from a number of their peers in the broader shipping industry, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from ZIM Integrated Shipping's SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.