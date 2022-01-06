alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

If you closely follow my work, most of my research and time is spent synthesizing small cap stocks. From a sector perspective, retail, energy, and commodities are my consistent areas of focus. That said, I periodically dabble in special situations stocks, stocks with market caps north of $1 billion and that are mis-priced. I subjectively define mispriced as stocks trading at attractive valuations as well as exhibiting strong fundamentals. In addition, occasionally, I will add one or two 'high fliers' to my portfolio. These type of bets are capped at 5% of the overall portfolio.

Today's name, Microbat Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT), is under the radar, and fits my definition of higher risk/ higher reward stock, hence the term 'high flier' in the title of this article. As even occasionally dabbling in a 'high flier' stock, isn't for the faint of heart, you want to make sure there is large potential upside to merit the inherent risk. Now large potential upside is a bit of a subjective term, and nearly impossible to quantify. That said, let me try and describe what jumps out at me in Microbat.

Large addressable market for neurovascular medical producers Microbat's patented Robotics Assisted system is potentially very innovative and novel A seasoned and experienced management team, with a deep robotics background/ history of prior successes Most intriguingly, its collaboration announcement with Stryker Corporation (SYK), a company with a $100 billion market capitalization

Specifically, on December 27, 2021, Microbot announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker (see below). As I noted above, Stryker has a $100 billion market capitalization. Perhaps, I am out of my depths here, as I usually don't traverse the Medical Devices sector, and purposely avoid Biotech and Pharma, I would argue that it isn't very often that you see a $50 million market capitalization company get past the key gatekeepers, let alone sign any type of collaboration agreements with $100 billion companies. My antenna immediately went up when I saw this news cross the wires on December 27, 2021.

As of its mostly recent 10-Q filing, MBOT has only 7.1 million shares outstanding, and yet, on December 27, 2021, 91 million shares changed hands. I was so intrigued by this stock, I spent more time than I would have ordinarily done periodically tracking its daily movements, on December 27, 2021. Incidentally, the stock made a big move towards of end of trading day and got close to the highs of the day. Then suddenly, during the last five to ten minutes of trading, a huge wave of selling knocked this stock back from the then $9.40s to close under $9 per share. I can't prove it, so I don't want to waste too much time elaborating on it, but I find it utterly convenient that a company with only 7.1 million total shares outstanding encountered a selling wave, tsunami of selling even, consisting of upwards of four million shares changing hands, in a ten minute span. As an aside, anecdotally, over the past two years, I have observed the trading patterns of certain small caps, usually names that are trending in the news. What always stands out is the extraordinary volumes, and in some instances these stocks trade five to ten times their total shares outstanding, or nearly 13X in the case of MBOT, back on December 27th.

What puzzles me is one would think most existing MBOT holders, prior to the December 27, 2021 news, would be invested in this and playing this for the potential of a much bigger move, to say $20 per share (or higher). In other words, who would buy this type of stock to make a few dollars per share or trading it to make only $1 per share. So I find it odd that 13X MBOT's entire share count could have changed hands in one day. This implies algos and day traders traded this stock upwards of ten times each to make the math work and arrive at 91 million shares of volume. Anyway, that is a topic for another day.

What Microbot Medical Does:

Per its 10-K:

Microbot Medical Inc. (the "Company") is a pre-clinical medical device company specializing in the research, design and development of next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The Company is primarily focused on leveraging its micro-robotic technologies with the goal of redefining surgical robotics while improving surgical outcomes for patients.

Incidentally, back on June 24, 2020, SA Contributor, Edmund Ingham, wrote a fantastic and informative article on Microbot Medical. Within Edmund's article, he provides great historical background of the company and spend a lot of time discussing the management team, its strong history in the robotics space, and MBOT's technological evolution. I am not going to try and reinvent the wheel here as Edmund has done a nice job.

If you are more of visional learner then enclosed below is a short eleven minute YouTube video where MBOT's CEO, Harel Gadot, explains LIBERTY and Microbot's vision.

In addition to the Stryker news, if you take a peek at Microbot's press release activity, over the past six months, what should quickly jump out at you is the company's systematic patenting of its LIBERTY Robotic System and the step they are taking to raise market awareness.

As of the filing of its 10-K, back in March 2021, the company had 42 patents. Not all of these patents are associated with its LIBERTY systems, as others are older and prior generation technology.

Microbot has a patent portfolio of 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide.

The Linchpin of This Bet

Often I find that some people get lost in the noise and this can lead them to miss the forest for the trees. In a nutshell, MBOT is a company with just north of $18 million in cash, as of September 30, 2021, a $50 million market capitalization, and owns a bunch patented intellectual property for its LIBERTY robotics systems. All you are betting here is that the technology is real. When I say real, this is short hand for it has commercial potential /value and that it's innovative enough such that a prospective and much larger, much more well capitalized, and seasoned medical devices company could bring it market.

When you own stock in a pre revenue company, essentially you are buying a long dated call option. In other words, the cash balance less the quarterly cash flow burn rate to fund the R&D, SG&A, file and secure its patents, and market the product is the runway.

What is so utterly remarkable is amidst the flurry of trading, remember 91 million shares changed hands, back on December 27, 2021, some algos really think they can work out the optionality of this long dated call option. Unless they are intimately familiar with all of the current robotics systems, their price points and application as well as intimately familiar with Microbot's LIBERTY system, I'm not sure how the market can accurately value this long dated call option.

As of yesterday, this stock was trading under $7 per share. Prior to the Stryker collaboration news, and prior to over 100 million shares changing hands in the subsequent days, MBOT shares closed at $5.42.

Therefore, I find it utterly fantastic that an algo (or series of algos) can work out that the potential of a Stryker collaboration and somehow only attribute $10 million of incremental optionality.

This is apples and pineapples, but twenty years ago, in the early days of being a publicly traded company, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) was developing it now famous Da Vinci robotics assisted system. Back in 2002, ISRG shares were trading at $2 (split adjusted). Fast forward to today and the company now has a $125 billion market capitalization. Again, ISRG has a great product, has generated exceptional revenue growth, over long periods of time, and has real cash flow and a proof of concept. I am by no means suggesting that MBOT will be a shadow of Intuitive Surgical. Rather, I am simply pointing out there is a huge addressable market here and market views robotics assisted devices as innovative and thus rewards them with a rich valuation.

If Microbat's technology is real, and collaborating with Stryker is a good signpost, who is to say its stock couldn't be worth $20 per share (only a $140 million market capitalization) or $30 per share (only a $210 million market capitalization)?

The thrust of my point is that if you are looking for a high flier, at the tails of the bell curve distribution (perhaps risking 1% to 2% of your portfolio depending on your risk tolerance and comfort with this type of bet) can make sense. And I would argue this sure looks like the an interesting high risk/ high reward type of bet.

Whether or not the algos naked shorted MBOT's then surging stock price, into the close of the trading day, back on December 27, 2021, we will never know as these dark pools are too well guarded to prove it. However, though, that is besides the point now, and the stock has retraced most of its December 27, 2021 move. Also, we won't have the short interest data for the period ending December 31, 2021 until January 11th, after the bell.

Risks

The risks are fairly straightforward here and they include:

They run out of cash before they can successfully bring its product to market or find an acquirer to do so Another competitor steals its patents and the company isn't able to defend its patents The company's IP and design can't get to the market fast enough or a competitor leap frogs them

Putting It All Together

Depending on a person's risk tolerance and how they structure their portfolio, some investors like to add some higher beta names, including one or two fliers. Just to be clear, I define a 'high flier' as a stock that has higher risk/ higher reward. For people that are very aggressive and looking for capital appreciate, perhaps selectively risking 1% to 2% (there is no precise figure here) in one or two high fliers, selectively, is warranted. What jumps out at me is the fact that Microbot has an experienced management team with a deep history in robotics, they have a patented and potentially innovative system, and the company just got Stryker to agree to some form of a collaboration agreement. It is unlikely why a $100 billion market capitalization medical devices company, like a Stryker, would waste its time even exploring LIBERTY unless they concluded there would be some commercial value potential and that this is novel application. After all, we are potentially talking about a very large addressable market, a company with only 7.1 million shares outstanding (less than a $50 million market capitalization), and that has some financial runway in the form of $18 million of capital and a modest quarterly cash burn rate (roughly $2.5 million per quarter). I'm not sure if Mr. Market and the algos that took over the trading of its shares, at least in the short term, and since December 27, 2021, are accurately pricing in the optionality of Microbat and this is what makes this so intriguing to me.