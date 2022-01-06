Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GoGold (OTCQX:GLGDF) released the long-awaited initial resource estimate for Los Ricos North in late 2021, which was well above my and most analysts’ expectations. However, the stock has traded down while most analysts have raised their target price for the stock.

The current sell-off has provided a very attractive entry point for GoGold, which I did not think we would see so soon after the Los Ricos North resource estimate unless metal prices were much lower.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Parral

If there is one valid criticism of GoGold, it is that we have started to see both cash cost and AISC start to creep up lately at Parral, and the latest quarter also had the weakest production number since 2019. The low production in Q1-21 was because the company has transitioned between multiple zones in the tailings deposit, but the company is still guiding for 2.0-2.2M silver equivalent ounces for the year. So, the expectation is for production to bounce back.

Figure 2 - Source: Quarterly Reports

I am not overly focused on AISC, because it is natural that general and administrative expenses for the entire company are increasing as Los Ricos continues to grow. So, given that total general & admin is included in AISC, it does not make for an ideal comparison of Parral over time.

Part of the cash cost increase at Parral has been because of lower grade material, but the rainy season also had an impact in Q4-21 which should reverse going forward. However, the higher cash cost is still a slight concern. Having said that, I estimate that Parral only accounts for about 10% of GoGold's total value. So, even if the cash flows out of Parral are very welcomed to offset some of the exploration drilling, the overall impact of the higher cost on the valuation of the company is relatively limited.

Los Ricos North

Most people were likely expecting somewhere around 100-125Moz for the Los Ricos North resource estimate, but the company managed to surpass most estimates with a total of 161Moz at Los Ricos North. There were 87.8Moz of indicated resources with an AgEq grade of 122 g/t and 73.2Moz of inferred resources with an AgEq grade of 111 g/t.

Figure 3, 4, & 5 - Source: Data from Press Releases & My Calculations

The above tables illustrate the resources for Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North, where we can see just how much larger Los Ricos North really is. Today, it is already 193% the size of Los Ricos South in terms of total ounces and I have no doubt it will continue to grow from here, especially over the coming year.

There is however a larger portion of inferred resources at this point, which means quite a bit of infill drilling will be required to convert the inferred ounces to measured and indicated ounces.

While the grade is lower at Los Ricos North than Los Ricos South, I do not necessarily think the all-in costs will be higher for Los Ricos North. This is because the initial capital costs will be spread over a much larger number of ounces and the fact that the average width is more impressive at Los Ricos North. These factors will offset the upward pressure in cost from a slightly lower average grade.

The below graph also highlights if the cut-off is increased to 50 AgEq g/t, the grade goes up considerably, while the project still contains 140Moz.

Figure 6 - Source: Press Release

The current 43-101 report does not contain any economic estimates for Los Ricos North and we are probably 1-2 years until a PEA is released on Los Ricos North. That is because the company would like to drill out as much of the "easy" ounces as possible before any economic numbers are produced. In one way I can agree because the market tends to anchor on the initial numbers, but at the same time, it might be useful to move that closer if the market fails to appreciate the value of Los Ricos North purely based on ounces and grade.

Following the new resource at Los Ricos North, GoGold as a company is looking at a total of 282M silver equivalent resource ounces today and there is no doubt in my mind that it will increase more going forward.

Figure 7 - Source: Press Release - Company Wide Resources

Valuation & Conclusion

In the below valuation, I have assumed Los Ricos North to be valued at 1.75x Los Ricos South, when looking out one year from now. That is based on the significantly larger size already, expected growth, and infill drilling over the coming year. The below chart highlights how attractively priced GoGold is due to the recent sell-off, even at lower metal prices.

Figure 8 - Source: My Estimates

GoGold's ability to find ounces and increase the net asset value of the company in a very short time frame is the main reason why I expect to continue owning the stock for the foreseeable future.

Figure 9 - Source: Press Release