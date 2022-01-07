2 Big Dividends To Make 2022 Your Best Year Ever

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Co-Produced with Treading Softly

It's the new year! As people, we love to give ourselves a clean slate. A fresh page to being anew and start over.

When a New Year comes, we often have a sense of carte blanche taking over. Which simply means a feeling of freedom to do whatever we choose. In essence, the new year is a fresh page or new chapter in your life!

A lot of us will review our portfolio and consider making changes. What sectors do you want to reduce exposure to? What sectors do you want to increase exposure to?

Let's talk about a sector that I'm very bullish on for 2022 and I will increase my exposure to this year. We often talk about publicly traded companies, the big corporations with national and worldwide reach that everyone knows. What is often not discussed are the vast majority of businesses that are not publicly traded. These businesses make up the heart of the U.S. economy. They provide products that you use daily, provide over half the jobs in the U.S., and are the incubators of innovation. Many are companies that will be publicly traded in the future or will be acquired by a large public company providing massive profits for early investors.

In 2022, we expect to continue to see a strong and growing U.S. economy driven largely by these "middle-market firms". These would be private, non-publicly traded, firms that generate the largest portion of the country's economic output. COVID-19 restrictions hit them hard in 2020, and 2021 was a year to get them back on their feet.

We see 2022 as the year they jump off and see accelerated growth. We want to be in the midst of that exciting activity. We also want to be earning excellent income along the way. How can we do both when these firms are not publicly traded? We do so through Business Development Companies, or BDCs, which specialize in lending, management support, and helping middle-market firms grow.

Today, I want to look at two BDCs you need in your portfolio to help make 2022 the best year ever. Thanks to the U.S. economy, we'll achieve this through stellar income and strong capital gains.

Pick #1: ARCC - Yield 7.8%

Ares Capital (ARCC) is a BDC that focuses on the "upper middle market". These are privately owned businesses that have $100+ million in annual EBITDA.

ARCC makes debt and equity investments in these companies, providing stable interest income, plus having significant upside potential from the equity holdings.

ARCC's strength over the years has been quality underwriting leading to minimal credit losses compared to industry averages:

ARCC has maintained this impressive record through the Great Financial Crisis and through COVID. The best part is, that ARCC has been able to realize substantial gains from its equity positions.

As the economy runs hot, we can expect that the massive Bubble of Liquidity will continue to drive mergers, acquisitions, and private equity deals. All of which provide opportunities for ARCC to profit.

As economically sensitive investments, BDCs have pulled back, providing an opportunity to pick up more shares. ARCC is a "blue chip" in the BDC sector, outperforming the S&P 500 over the long haul.

This is a BDC you can buy with confidence, and stash in your portfolio for decades!

Pick #2: SLRC - Yield 8.8%

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) is a BDC that focuses on the unique niche of asset-based lending. Where most BDCs focus almost exclusively on "cash flow" loans, which use a company's cash flow as collateral, SLRC focuses on loans that use assets as collateral. From equipment financing to accounts receivable, SLRC has experience lending based on a wide variety of assets.

We've been getting a lot of questions about SLRC because the price has come down much more than most BDCs in December. Why? It is tied to their merger with SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS), another publicly traded BDC that shares the same manager.

This merger is very positive for shareholders of SLRC. Among the many benefits:

An immediate decrease in management fees : SLRC's base management fee will decrease from 1.75% of gross assets to 1.5%.

: SLRC's base management fee will decrease from 1.75% of gross assets to 1.5%. Access to cheaper leverage: The combined company will have over $2 billion in assets. This larger scale should allow access to cheaper debt.

The combined company will have over $2 billion in assets. This larger scale should allow access to cheaper debt. More diversity: SUNS has a much higher allocation to traditional cash-flow type loans.

SUNS has a much higher allocation to traditional cash-flow type loans. Stable dividend: SLRC will maintain its $0.41/quarter dividend, which should be more easily covered with the combined company.

The merger will happen at NAV on the date of closing. So SUNS shareholders will receive SLRC shares based on the percentage of NAV in the combined company.

SLRC is the much larger company, and SLRC shareholders will own approximately 77% of the new company.

So if the merger is good news for SLRC shareholders, why is the price down? Well because many believe it is bad news for SUNS shareholders. A prominent SA author who focuses on BDCs wrote a report with a decidedly negative opinion on the merger for SUNS shareholders and proposed that shareholders vote no to get a better deal. He also suggested that they contact management with a list of demands including waiving fees until the dividend is covered, reducing the base management fee to 1.00%, and copying SUNS more shareholder-friendly incentive fee structure. If agreed to by management, any of these items would also be beneficial for SLRC shareholders. So we wish him the best of luck in his campaign.

Clearly, a lot of SUNS shareholders are disappointed, and many have chosen to sell rather than attempt to vote against it or lobby for a different deal. Since each shareholder of SUNS would get 0.7763 shares of SLRC if the merger closes, the two are linked together. If SUNS price is significantly below 0.7763 X SLRCs price, either the price of SUNS has to move up or the price of SLRC has to come down. Traders will step into the arbitrage opportunity and sell/short SLRC and buy SUNS if the prices move too far off the conversion ratio.

For SLRC, there are three possibilities:

The merger goes through "as is", which as discussed above is a positive for SLRC and in time the price will go to higher highs. The merger is voted down and management abandons the idea. SLRC will go back to trading disconnected from SUNS and the price should return to its natural course. The merger is opposed, and management sweetens the deal for SUNS shareholders, which makes the deal even better for SLRC shareholders. SLRC should see even higher prices than if #1 happens.

In the near term, it is difficult to determine how low SUNS might go and SLRC's price will continue to follow.

We know that SLRC is now trading at a 13% discount to NAV, and since the merger will be done on a NAV for NAV basis, NAV will not change due to the merger. This makes the current price a great opportunity even if the merger doesn't go through.

For SLRC, the merger is all good news. Lower fees, better scale, and a more easily covered dividend. Unlike many mergers where the "synergies" are projected and sometimes never appear, in this case, we are talking about an external manager so the change in base fee is immediate and definite savings.

So we can get our popcorn, root for SUNS shareholders to wrangle an even better deal out of management, and add a few more shares to grow our income!

Conclusion

2022 is going to be a great year for BDCs. These two BDCs will help drive your portfolio to be the best years ever. ARCC is a "blue chip" BDC that is reliable and excellent as an income generator. SLRC is a lesser-known BDC in the midst of a merger causing its share price to be depressed. Both are well-positioned to generate excellent income.

This year is a fresh start. A new chapter. What will you decide to do with your portfolio? Will it be one that you capitalize on excellent income opportunities and see new heights for income and portfolio value? I hope you decide to do so!

Income investing can unlock massive potential locked away in our portfolios. You can turn a low 3% or 4% yielding portfolio into a high yield, strong income-generating one. The choice is yours for 2022. This year I am going to see record income and new heights for my portfolio, I hope you choose to do the same!